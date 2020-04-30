Meggitt : Training Systems wins contract to design and equip large, multi-mission virtual and live-fire training complex in the Middle East

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, has been awarded a $78 million contract for the design and installation of a sophisticated, multi-mission, indoor and outdoor training facility in a Middle Eastern country, incorporating the latest virtual and live-fire equipment.

'As the global leader in virtual and live-fire small-arms training, Meggitt Training Systems is ideally suited to deliver this programme for the benefit of our customer and its forces,' said Jeff Murphy, President of Meggitt Training Systems. 'We are committed to delivering a world-class training experience across multiple domains and lifelike settings through the best solutions from Meggitt and our subcontractor partners.'

'We are honoured to be chosen to lead development of this crucial national training asset,' added Andrea Czop, Vice President of Strategy, Sales and Marketing for Training Systems. 'This win validates our strategy of pairing our live-fire and virtual portfolio of products with a global presence, supporting our customers in the Middle East and elsewhere. Meggitt's enduring success in small-arms training is built on this unique combination of customer knowledge and expertise derived from decades of employee subject matter experts in military and law enforcement experience.'