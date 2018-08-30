Log in
MEI PHARMA INC (MEIP)
MEI Pharma Inc : MEI Pharma, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/30/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings to be held on August 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-A45E94D0BCE60.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1,40 M
EBIT 2018 -27,9 M
Net income 2018 -27,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 210x
Capi. / Sales 2019 178x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart MEI PHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
MEI Pharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEI PHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,60 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. Gold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine Anna White Chairman
David M. Urso Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Brian G. Drazba Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert D. Mass Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEI PHARMA INC102.38%293
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%97 135
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.69%46 223
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.75%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.55.41%10 909
GENMAB6.61%10 464
