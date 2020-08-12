Meiji : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 0 08/12/2020 | 01:03am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 [Based on Japanese GAAP] August 12, 2020 Name of Listed Company: Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. Listed exchange: 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 2269 URL: www.meiji.com Representative: Kazuo Kawamura, CEO, President and Representative Director Inquiries: Yoichiro Yamagata, General Manager of PR&IR Dept. Telephone: +81-3-3273-3917 Submission of quarterly report: August 13, 2020 Dividend payment commencement: - Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of a briefing on quarterly financial results: Yes (a briefing for analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) 1) Consolidated operating results (% of change from the previous fiscal year) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent First three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2020 281,167 -5.9 23,161 12.2 23,504 5.1 13,370 -7.8 June 30, 2019 298,935 0.9 20,636 4.4 22,374 10.2 14,500 -15.2 (Note) Comprehensive income: First three months ended June 30, 2020: JPY 13,777 million (10.8%) First three months ended June 30, 2019: JPY 12,430 million (-32.4%) Profit per Share Diluted Profit per Share First three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 92.17 - June 30, 2019 99.98 - 2) Consolidated financial position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Net Assets per Share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2020 1,037,792 598,900 54.4 3,893.13 As of March 31, 2020 998,920 597,573 56.3 3,879.18 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020: JPY 564,768 million As of March 31, 2020: JPY 562,753 million (Note) In the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we finalized provisional accounting related to corporate consolidation. Figures for FYE March 2020 reflect the finalized provisional accounting treatments. Disclaimer: These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan. This English translation is prepared for the reader's convenience. When there are any discrepancies between the original Japanese version and English translation version, the original Japanese version always prevails. 2. Dividends Cash Dividends Per Share 1Q 2Q 3Q Financial year end Annual For the fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen March 31, 2020 - 70.00 - 80.00 150.00 March 31, 2021 - March 31, 2021 75.00 - 75.00 150.00 (Projected) (Note) Amendment to projected dividends recently announced: None 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% of change from the previous fiscal year) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to Profit per owners of parent Share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 1st half - - - - - - - - - Full year 1,253,000 0.0 110,000 7.1 111,000 7.4 69,500 3.2 479.08 (Note) Amendment to forecasts of consolidated financial results recently announced: None Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current fiscal year under review (Changes in subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None Application of specific accounting treatments in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes For details, refer to page 14 of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 4) Notes Concerning Quarterly Financial Statements (Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, restatements Changes in accounting policy due to revisions of accounting standards: None Other changes in accounting policy: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares outstanding (common stock) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock) Number of treasury stock at end of period Average number of shares during period As of Jun. 30, 2020 152,683,400 shares As of Mar. 31, 2020 152,683,400 shares As of Jun. 30, 2020 7,615,349 shares As of Mar. 31, 2020 7,613,416 shares As of Jun. 30, 2020 145,068,205 shares As of Jun. 30, 2019 145,032,588 shares The earnings summary is not subject to audit.

Forward-looking statements and other special notes (Notice concerning forward-looking statements) The forward-looking statements described in this document, such as business forecasts, are based on information available at the time of the release of these materials and reasonable assumptions made by the Company, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. For earnings forecasts assumptions and other related items, refer to page 8 of 1. Qualitative Information 3) Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (Explanatory material for financial results) Explanatory materials for financial results are disclosed through TDnet together with these financial statements. This information also is posted on our website on the same day. (Presentation material for conference call) The conference call for analysts and institutional investors is scheduled on August 12, 2020. An audio recording (Japanese only) and presentation materials of the conference will be posted on our website. 2 1. Qualitative Information Explanation Concerning Operating Results

The Meiji group entered the final year of Medium-Term Business Plan for FYE March 2019-2021. Based on our basic concept of Address strategic issues continuously and Challenge for the further growth , we began to promote our growth strategy for Expand share and achieve high revenues in core businesses , Expand aggressively in overseas markets and establish growth platform , Propose new value in health care domain , Continue structural reforms and resolve specific business issues in each business , and Enhance Meiji Group management platform and promote Sustainability .

Currently, the Meiji Group faces a difficult operating environment due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The food segment confronts uncertainty in personal consumption trends and the pharmaceutical segment struggles due to a significant decline in patient numbers at medical institutions. Additionally, the pharmaceutical segment is impacted significantly by NHI pricing revision. Amid such conditions, our Group is working diligently to ensure the stable provision of essential food and pharmaceutical products while also working to reinforcing efficiency in Group expenditures. In line with our Medium-Term Business Plan, we are concentrating management resources on core and growth domains while also working to improve productivity.

These factors resulted in net sales of JPY 281.167 billion (down 5.9%, year on year), operating profit of JPY 23.161 billion (up 12.2%, year on year), and ordinary profit of JPY 23.504 billion (up 5.1%, year on year) during the first three months of FYE March 2021. Profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 13.370 billion (down 7.8%, year on year). (Billions of yen) For the first three months 2019 2020 Change Main factors for Change ended June 30 Net sales 298.9 281.1 -17.7 Details indicated on segment-specific overview Operating profit 20.6 23.1 2.5 Details indicated on segment-specific overview Non-operating profit 2.4 1.5 -0.8 － Non-operating expenses 0.6 1.2 0.5 - Share of losses of entities accounted for using equity method (+0.3) Ordinary profit 22.3 23.5 1.1 － Extraordinary income 0.5 0.9 0.3 - Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates (+0.9) - Gain on sales of non-current assets (-0.5) Extraordinary losses 1.0 2.2 1.1 - Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (+1.0) Profit before income taxes 21.8 22.2 0.3 － Income taxes-total 7.5 8.4 0.9 － Profit (loss) attributable to -0.1 0.3 0.5 － non-controlling interests Profit attributable to 14.5 13.3 -1.1 － owners of parent The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consolidated earnings for the first three months of FYE March 2021 was limited as detailed below. In the food segment, we saw increased demand in Japan for fresh and fermented dairy business products such as yogurt and functional yogurt, and processed food business products such as cheese and frozen foods for consumers. This is due to increased health management consciousness and higher in-home consumption. On the other hand, sales of processed food products to food service industry decreased due to stay-at-home orders. Overseas, the drinking milk and yogurt business in China saw decreased sales of commercial milk products but the ice cream business in China saw increased demand. In the pharmaceutical segment, revenues from mainstay products decreased in Japan. This is because the number of patient visited medical institutions declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas, the impact on manufacturing due to the countrywide lockdown in India was limited but sales decreased due to shipping delays. 3 In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meiji Group is engaged in the following initiatives for development and supply of potential vaccines. On May 22, 2020, group subsidiary KM Biologics was selected to partake in Corporate-led Development of a COVID-19 Vaccine, a public development theme that is part of the Drug Discovery Support Promotion Project sponsored by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). Currently, KM Biologics is collaborating on research and development activities with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Institute of Medical Science at the University of Tokyo, and the National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health, and Nutrition to develop an inactivated vaccine for COVID-19. On June 26, 2020, Group subsidiaries Meiji Seika Pharma and KM Biologics agreed with AstraZeneca PLC to hold discussions regarding the stable provision of the COVID-19 vaccine allocated for Japan. Below is an overview by segment. (1) Food segment Net sales decreased year on year. Net sales of fresh and fermented dairy business and overseas business increased. Net sales of nutrition business were largely unchanged. On the other hand, net sales of processed food business decreased, and sales of confectionery business significantly decreased. Sales of other domestic subsidiaries also decreased significantly due to the exclusion of three subsidiaries from the scope of consolidation as a result of a stock transfer.

Operating profit increased significantly year on year thanks to increased sales of yogurt and functional yogurt, and the benefits of efforts to reduce promotional expenses and other costs. (Billions of yen) For the first three months 2019 2020 % Change ended June 30 Net sales 259.0 244.4 -5.7% Operating profit 19.6 23.5 19.6% Analysis of Consolidated Operating Profit (Billions of yen) Q1 Results - FYE March 2020 19.6 Due to increased/decreased sales -0.0 Changes in costs of goods sold +1.4 Changes in other SG&A expenses +1.5 Other (incl. change in results of +1.0 subsidiaries) Q1 Results - FYE March 2021 23.5 4 Below is an overview of each of food segment's main businesses. (Billions of yen) For the first three months ended June 30 2019 2020 % Change Fresh and Net sales 81.1 83.2 2.5% Fermented Dairy Operating profit 10.4 16.2 55.4% Processed Food Net sales 44.1 42.5 -3.5% Operating profit 1.8 1.9 3.4% Confectionery Net sales 26.7 23.7 -11.2% Operating profit 4.0 2.3 -43.2% Nutrition Net sales 22.5 22.6 0.4% Operating profit 4.1 3.9 -4.6% Overseas Net sales 11.0 11.2 1.4% Operating profit 0.2 0.2 46.8% Other Domestic Net sales 73.4 61.0 -17.0% Subsidiaries Operating profit 0.8 0.7 -12.7% Corporate Expenses Net sales － － － Operating profit -2.0 -2.0 － Fresh and Fermented Dairy business (Yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, etc.)

Overall net sales increased year on year. Sales of yogurt increased, and sales of functional yogurt and Meiji Oishii Gyunyu increased significantly. Sales of SAVAS Milk Protein were also favorable.

increased significantly. Sales of were also favorable. Operating profit increased significantly year on year thanks to increased sales of functional yogurt and yogurt, and reduced promotional expenses.

Processed Food business (Cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, etc.)

Net sales decreased year on year. Sales of ice cream and cheese for consumers were favorable, but sales of processed food products to food service industry considerably decreased.

Operating profit increased thanks to expense reductions covering the decline in sales.

Confectionery business (Chocolate, gummy, chewing gum, etc.)

Net sales decreased significantly year on year. Sales of Kinoko no Yama and Takenoko no Sato were favorable thanks to increased in-home consumption but sales of convenience store products decreased, resulting in overall decreased sales of chocolate. Sales of gummy and chewing gum decreased considerably.

and were favorable thanks to increased in-home consumption but sales of convenience store products decreased, resulting in overall decreased sales of chocolate. Sales of gummy and chewing gum decreased considerably. Operating profit decreased significantly year on year due to the impact of decreased sales despite efforts to reduce promotional expenses.

Nutrition business (Sports nutrition, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplement, OTC drugs, etc.)

Overall net sales largely unchanged year on year. Sales of sports protein SAVAS , infant formula and liquid diet Meiji Mei Balance were favorable. However, sales of sports nutritional drink VAAM decreased.

, infant formula and liquid diet were favorable. However, sales of sports nutritional drink decreased. Operating profit decreased year on year. We worked to reduce operating expenses but depreciation expenses increased for the powdered protein plant that started operations in November 2019.

Overseas (Overseas subsidiaries, exports)

Net sales increased year on year. Sales of confectionery business and drinking milk and yogurt business in China decreased but sales of ice cream business in China and business in the US increased.

Operating profit significantly increased year on year thanks to increased sales of ice cream business in China and business in the US. 5 Other domestic subsidiaries (Feedstuffs, sugar and corn sweeteners, logistics, etc.)

Net sales decreased significantly year on year due to the exclusion of three subsidiaries from the scope of consolidation as a result of a stock transfer. Additionally, sales from our logistics subsidiary and sugar trading company also decreased.

Operating profit decreased considerably year on year due to the decrease in profits from our logistic subsidiaries. (2) Pharmaceutical segment Net sales decreased year on year. Domestic business sales decreased significantly due to NHI pricing revision and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas sales also decreased due to the impact of the pandemic. Sales of KM Biologics increased significantly thanks to increased sales of mainstay products.

COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas sales also decreased due to the impact of the pandemic. Sales of KM Biologics increased significantly thanks to increased sales of mainstay products. Operating profit decreased significantly year on year due to operating losses recorded in the business in Japan. (Billions of yen) For the first three months 2019 2020 % Change ended June 30 Net sales 40.0 37.1 -7.3% Operating profit (loss) 0.9 -0.3 － Analysis of Consolidated Operating Profit (Billions of yen) Q1 Results - FYE March 2020 0.9 Due to increased/decreased sales -2.7 Impact of drug price revision -1.9 Changes in costs of goods sold +0.6 Changes in other SG&A expenses +1.0 Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries) +1.7 Q1 Results - FYE March 2021 -0.3 Below is an overview of each of pharmaceutical segment's main businesses. (Billions of yen) For the first three months ended June 30 2019 2020 % Change Japan Net sales 26.4 23.9 -9.5% Operating profit 1.3 -2.6 － Overseas Net sales 11.4 9.7 -14.8% Operating profit 0.9 1.4 50.9% KM Biologics Net sales 4.0 5.5 37.1% Operating profit -1.5 -0.1 － Eliminations Net sales -1.8 -2.1 － Adjustments and Operating profit 0.1 1.0 － Eliminations 6 Japan

Net sales decreased year on year. Sales of human vaccines were favorable, but sales of antidepressant drug REFLEX , antibacterial drug Meiact and generic drugs decreased significantly.

, antibacterial drug and generic drugs decreased significantly. Operating profit considerably decreased year on year. We worked to reduce operating costs but profit was impacted significantly by decreased sales of mainstay products and NHI pricing revision.

Overseas

Net sales decreased significantly year on year. Sales of subsidiaries in Thailand, Indonesia and Spain increased, but those in China and India decreased year on year.

Operating profit increased significantly year on year due to increased sales by subsidiaries in Thailand, Indonesia, and Spain.

KM Biologics

Net sales increased significantly year on year thanks to favorable sales of Hepatitis B Vaccine Bimmugen and blood plasma products.

and blood plasma products. Operating profit increased year on year thanks to increased sales and lower loss on valuation of inventories. Financial status (1) Assets, Liabilities, and Net Assets (Billions of yen) As of March As of June Change Main Factors for Change 31, 2020 30, 2020 - Cash and deposits (+38.6) Current assets 416.8 451.6 34.8 - Merchandise and finished goods (+5.3) - Raw materials and supplies (+3.1) - Notes and accounts receivable-trade(-14.9) Non-current assets 582.0 586.1 4.0 - Investment securities (+4.2) Total assets 998.9 1,037.7 38.8 － Current liabilities 256.5 292.7 36.2 - Commercial papers (+50.0) - Notes and accounts payable-trade(-8.3) - Accrued expenses (-5.9) Non-current liabilities 144.8 146.0 1.2 - Long-term borrowings (+1.0) Total liabilities 401.3 438.8 37.5 － Shareholders' equity 553.6 555.5 1.8 - Retained earnings (+1.6) Accumulated other 9.0 9.2 0.1 - Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (+2.9) comprehensive income - Foreign currency translation adjustments (-3.3) Minority interests 34.8 34.1 -0.6 － Total net assets 597.5 598.9 1.3 － Total liabilities and net 998.9 1,037.7 38.8 － assets Interest bearing debt 106.7 165.0 58.3 - Commercial papers (+50.0) Equity Ratio (%) 56.3 54.4 -1.9pt － 7 (2) Status of cash flows (Billions of yen) For the first three months 2019 2020 Change Main factors for Change ended June 30 Net cash flow from - Income taxes paid (+8.3) 3.4 11.9 8.5 - Decrease in trade receivables (+5.8) operating activities - Increase in inventories (-4.6) - Decrease in trade payables (-1.7) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (-1.9) Net cash flow from -16.2 -18.4 -2.2 - Purchase of investment securities (-1.9) - Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries investing activities resulting in change in scope of in consolidation (+2.1) Net cash flow from 14.0 46.2 32.1 - Increase in commercial papers (+32.0) financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of 25.8 76.0 50.1 － period Free cash flow -12.7 -6.4 6.3 － Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

There are no changes to the consolidated earnings forecasts for FYE March 2021 indicated in the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 published on May 22, 2020.

During FYE March 2021, there is concern the COVID-19 pandemic could have a significant impact on the economy and consumer trends. Now, we ensure the safety and health of our nearly 17,000 global employees and their families. To make this possible, we are implementing various measures, including telecommuting and teleconferences, and cancelling business trips. We have not experienced a significant impact on production or raw materials procurement so far. When the situation changes we will take adequate measures rapidly in order to maintain a stable product supply. Consequently, we will fulfill our responsibility as a corporate group engaged in the food and health segments.

We will continue to carefully analyze the impact on business activities and will provide immediate disclosure in the event of matters requiring revisions to our consolidated earnings forecast. 8 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and deposits 37,446 76,058 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 179,931 165,013 Merchandise and finished goods 111,028 116,362 Work in process 3,729 4,299 Raw materials and supplies 58,542 61,720 Others 27,454 30,637 Allowance for doubtful accounts -1,247 -2,405 Total current assets 416,885 451,687 Non-current assets Property, plants and equipment Buildings and structures 353,843 353,375 Accumulated depreciation -172,887 -173,422 Buildings and structures, net 180,956 179,953 Machinery and equipment 539,437 539,792 Accumulated depreciation -384,661 -384,215 Machinery and equipment, net 154,775 155,577 Tools, furniture and fixtures 58,049 58,170 Accumulated depreciation -43,478 -43,792 Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 14,570 14,378 Land 69,363 68,286 Lease assets 3,046 3,083 Accumulated depreciation -2,166 -2,230 Lease assets, net 880 852 Construction in progress 23,645 24,881 Total property, plants and equipment 444,191 443,930 Intangible assets Goodwill 57 53 Other 14,240 13,937 Total intangible assets 14,297 13,990 Investments and other assets Investment securities 84,598 88,888 Retirement benefit asset 15,500 15,802 Deferred tax assets 16,341 16,004 Other 7,171 7,556 Allowance for doubtful accounts -66 -68 Total investments and other assets 123,545 128,183 Total non-current assets 582,034 586,104 Total assets 998,920 1,037,792 9 (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 112,317 103,958 Short-term borrowings 30,874 38,159 Commercial papers － 50,000 Accrued expenses 45,457 39,521 Income taxes payable 12,164 8,605 Provision for bonuses 12,090 6,587 Provision for sales returns 256 74 Provision for sales rebates 1,908 1,427 Other 41,451 44,460 Total current liabilities 256,520 292,794 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 20,000 20,000 Long-term borrowings 55,890 56,930 Deferred tax liabilities 8,399 9,300 Retirement benefit liability 55,410 55,034 Provision for retirement benefits for directors 121 88 (and other officers) Other 5,004 4,741 Total non-current liabilities 144,826 146,097 Total liabilities 401,347 438,891 NET ASSETS Shareholders' equity Share capital 30,000 30,000 Capital surplus 100,245 100,434 Retained earnings 453,729 455,363 Treasury shares -30,288 -30,291 Total shareholders' equity 553,687 555,505 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 26,968 29,955 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges 53 -247 Foreign currency translation adjustments -3,279 -6,591 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -14,677 -13,853 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 9,066 9,263 Non-controlling interests 34,819 34,131 Total net assets 597,573 598,900 Total liabilities and net assets 998,920 1,037,792 10 2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (For the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) First three months of First three months of FYE March 2020 FYE March 2021 (from Apr. 1, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2019) to Jun. 30, 2020) Net sales 298,935 281,167 Cost of sales 189,937 177,668 Gross profit 108,998 103,499 Selling, general and administrative expenses 88,361 80,337 Operating profit 20,636 23,161 Non-operating income Interest income 51 51 Dividend income 674 650 Foreign exchange gains － 508 Other 1,696 377 Total non-operating income 2,421 1,587 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 202 150 Share of loss of entities accounted for using 98 492 equity method Foreign exchange losses 104 － Other 278 601 Total non-operating expenses 683 1,245 Ordinary profit 22,374 23,504 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 532 2 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and － 928 associates Other 0 － Total extraordinary income 532 931 Extraordinary losses Loss on abandonment of non-current assets 923 784 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts － 1,078 Other 93 350 Total extraordinary losses 1,016 2,214 Profit before income taxes 21,890 22,221 Income taxes 7,569 8,490 Profit 14,321 13,730 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling -179 359 interests Profit attributable to owners of parent 14,500 13,370 11 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (For the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) First three months of First three months of FYE March 2020 FYE March 2021 (from Apr. 1, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2019) to Jun. 30, 2020) Profit 14,321 13,730 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale -2,530 2,998 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method -19-301 83-2,762 564807 10-695 Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Profit attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests -1,890 46 12,430 13,777 12,602 13,567 -171 209 12 3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Millions of yen) First three months of First three months of FYE March 2020 FYE March 2021 (from Apr. 1, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2019) to Jun. 30, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes Depreciation Amortization of goodwill Loss on retirement of property, plants and equipment Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability Interest and dividend income Interest expenses Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method Loss (gain) on sales of property, plant and equipment Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in trade payables Other, net Subtotal Interest and dividends received Interest paid Income taxes paid Net cash provided by operating activities Cash flows from investing activities 21,89022,221 11,11911,584 3 3 922784 13 1,159 -5,131 -5,377 614 1,195 -725 -701 202 150 98 492 -525 5 － -928 7,738 13,591 -5,761 -10,458 -5,191 -6,954 -401 -1,315 24,865 25,453 1,156 709 -196 -128 -22,384 -14,073 3,441 11,961 Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchases of intangible assets Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Purchases of investment securities Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation Other, net Net cash used in investing activities -16,433 -18,388 -841 -729 723 1,331 -22 -1,986 － 2,154 341 -816 -16,231 -18,434 13 (Millions of yen) First three months of First three months of FYE March 2020 FYE March 2021 (from Apr. 1, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2019) to Jun. 30, 2020) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term 8,192 10,018 borrowings Increase (decrease) in commercial papers 18,000 50,000 Proceeds from long-term borrowings － 2,267 Repayments of long-term borrowings -1,172 -3,826 Decrease (increase) in treasury shares -9 -7 Dividends paid -10,689 -11,370 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -98 -607 Other, net -171 -271 Net cash provided used in financing activities 14,051 46,203 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash 125 -821 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash 1,386 38,909 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,481 37,110 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 25,867 76,020 4) Notes Concerning Quarterly Financial Statements (Notes Concerning the Premise of a Going Concern) Not applicable. (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable. (Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) Tax expenses are calculated by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after application of tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the consolidated fiscal year, which includes the current quarter under review, then multiplying profit before income taxes by the estimated effective tax rate. Income taxes-deferred are shown included in income taxes. 14 (Segment Information, etc.) 1. The First Three Months of the Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (1) Information on amounts of sales and income/losses for each reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reporting Segments Amount Adjustments Presented in Total Consolidated Food Pharmaceutical (Note 1) Statements of Income (Note 2) Net Sales (1) Sales to Outside 258,972 39,963 298,935 － 298,935 Customers (2) Inter-segment Sales 121 73 195 -195 － and Transfers Total 259,094 40,036 299,131 -195 298,935 Income by Segment 19,682 977 20,659 -23 20,636 (Notes) Details of Adjustments are as follows:

The segment income adjustment of a negative JPY 23 million includes inter-segment eliminations of JPY 6 million and a negative JPY 30 million in corporate expenses that are not allocated to individual reporting segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of administrative expenses for the Company (the holding company). Segment income is adjusted to the operating profit recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets or good will, etc., for each reporting segment (Significant impairment loss on non-current assets)

There was no significant impairment loss on non-current assets. (Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) There were no significant changes in the amount of goodwill. (Significant gain on negative goodwill) No significant negative goodwill was generated. 15 2. The First Three Months of the Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Information on amounts of sales and income/losses for each reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reporting Segments Amount Total Adjustments Presented in Consolidated Food Pharmaceutical (Note 1) Statements of Income (Note 2) Net Sales (1) Sales to Outside 244,254 36,912 281,167 － 281,167 Customers (2) Inter-segment Sales 162 203 365 -365 － and Transfers Total 244,417 37,115 281,533 -365 281,167 Income (Loss) by 23,545 -349 23,196 -34 23,161 Segment (Notes) Details of Adjustments are as follows:

The segment income (loss) adjustment of a negative JPY 34 million includes inter-segment eliminations of JPY 3 million and a negative JPY 38 million in corporate expenses that are not allocated to individual reporting segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of administrative expenses for the Company (the holding company). Segment income (loss) is adjusted to the operating profit recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets or good will, etc., for each reporting segment (Significant impairment loss on non-current assets)

There was no significant impairment loss on non-current assets. (Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) There were no significant changes in the amount of goodwill. (Significant gain on negative goodwill) No significant negative goodwill was generated. 16 (Significant subsequent events) (Application of equity method due to stock acquisition) On April 15, 2020, our consolidated subsidiary Meiji Co. Ltd. (hereafter, Meiji) concluded a stock sale and purchase agreement with Japfa LTD., a shareholder of AustAsia Investment Holdings Pte LTD. (hereafter, AustAsia), which operates dairy farms in China, to acquire a 25.0% stake in AustAsia. Meiji acquired it on July 3, 2020. After acquisition of the abovementioned stock, we expect to apply the equity method to AustAsia. 1. Objective of stock acquisition AustAsia boasts superior raw milk production capacity and is one of China's leading producers of high- quality raw milk. Currently, the company serves as a major raw milk vendor for Meiji China's milk and yogurt business. The stable procurement of high-quality raw milk is essential for Meiji to continue achieving growth on the China milk and yogurt market. The objective of this stock acquisition is to strengthen our value chain, from raw milk procurement through production, and establish a platform for sustainable growth in China. Name of stock acquisition transaction partner Japfa LTD. Name and operations of company being acquired Name: AustAsia Investment Holdings Pte LTD. Operations: Dairy production, etc. in China Other: AustAsia will implement business restructuring announced in April 2020 to become the core company for raw milk production in China. Timing of stock acquisition July 3, 2020 Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition value, and equity ratio following acquisition Number of shares to be acquired: 84,027,991 shares Acquisition value: USD 254.4 million Equity ratio following acquisition: 25.0% Payment capital procurement and payment method We paid cash based on the use of Group internal capital on hand and procurement from external sources. (Establishment of significant subsidiaries) At the Board of Director's meeting held on July 13, 2020, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. resolved that Meiji established a new subsidiary in China. This new subsidiary was established on July 16, 2020. 1. Objectives of establishment The new company will help Meiji expand its sales of drinking milk, yogurt products and confectionery in China. 2. Overview of new company 1) Company name Meiji Food (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. 2) Office location Zengcheng Economic-Technological Development Area 3) Representative Takuya Fujino, Managing Director 4) Share capital RMB 1,200 million (registered capital) 5) Main businesses Sales and production of dairy products and confectionery 6) Investment amount RMB 1,200 million (indirect investments: RMB 1,200 million) 7) Investment ratio 100.0% (indirect holdings: 100.0%) 8) Date established July 16, 2020 ##### 17 August 12, 2020 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 - Supplementary Explanatory Data - Contents 1. Consolidated Financial Results ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 1 2. Segment Information ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 4 3. Analysis of Operating Profit ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 6 4. Consolidated Financial Positions ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 7 5. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation, R&D Expenses ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 8 6. Financial Indicators, consolidated ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 8 7. Sales by Main Products ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 9 8. Other 1. List of New Products Under Development ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 11 2. Revision of Components for Operating Profit Change Analysis ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ 12 *This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. *Unaudited figures are included in these materials for reference. *The forward-looking statements described in this document, such as business forecasts, are based on information available at the time of the release of this presentation and reasonable assumptions made by the Company, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. *From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis. For details, refer to page 12. *We revised a part of figures for Q3-Q4 and full-year of FYE March 2020 of consolidation and Pharmaceutical segment. This is because we have completed the procedures of PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) of Romeck Pharma, LLC which was added to the scope of consolidation from FYE March 2020. (Amounts appearing in the tables below have been rounded down to nearest 100 million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results 1. Consolidated Operating Results (Billions of yen) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year Plan -- FYE March 2021 FYE March 2021 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change achievement rate achievement rate plan (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Net sales ― 1,253.0 +0.0 281.1 -5.9 Cost of sales 177.6 -6.5 ― ― ― Gross profit 103.4 -5.0 ― ― ― Selling, general and administrative expenses 80.3 -9.1 ― ― ― Carriage and storage charges 11.4 -3.5 ― ― ― Sales promotion expenses 26.1 -13.7 ― ― ― Labor cost 20.1 -3.0 ― ― ― Operating profit 23.1 +12.2 ― 110.0 +7.1 Ordinary profit 23.5 +5.1 ― 111.0 +7.4 Profit attributable to owners of parent 13.3 -7.8 ― 69.5 +3.2 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change achievement rate achievement rate plan (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Net sales 618.0 +1.0 634.6 -1.2 1,252.7 -0.1 298.9 +0.9 47.8 618.0 +1.0 -1.1 951.1 +0.1 72.7 1,252.7 -0.1 -4.3 Cost of sales 189.9 -1.0 ― 394.2 +0.1 ― 602.2 -0.5 ― 790.1 -1.0 ― 394.2 +0.1 395.9 -2.0 790.1 -1.0 Gross profit 108.9 +4.2 ― 223.8 +2.6 ― 348.9 +1.0 ― 462.5 +1.3 ― 223.8 +2.6 238.6 +0.2 462.5 +1.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 88.3 +4.2 ― 176.2 +1.1 ― 268.5 +1.0 ― 359.8 +0.5 ― 176.2 +1.1 183.5 -0.1 359.8 +0.5 Carriage and storage charges 11.8 +0.2 ― 24.1 +0.1 ― 35.9 -0.8 ― 47.7 -0.9 ― 24.1 +0.1 23.6 -1.9 47.7 -0.9 Sales promotion expenses 30.3 +4.2 ― 60.2 +2.9 ― 93.3 +2.5 ― 124.8 +2.4 ― 60.2 +2.9 64.6 +1.9 124.8 +2.4 Labor cost 20.7 +4.2 ― 41.2 +2.4 ― 61.8 +1.3 ― 82.7 +1.0 ― 41.2 +2.4 41.4 -0.3 82.7 +1.0 Operating profit 20.6 +4.4 46.9 47.5 +8.5 +8.1 80.3 +0.9 74.4 102.7 +4.4 -4.9 47.5 +8.5 55.1 +1.1 102.7 +4.4 Ordinary profit 22.3 +10.2 49.7 48.7 +11.1 +8.3 81.8 +1.1 75.0 103.3 +3.6 -5.2 48.7 +11.1 54.5 -2.2 103.3 +3.6 Profit attributable to owners of parent 14.5 -15.2 50.9 31.8 -16.8 +11.8 52.4 -15.2 77.7 67.3 +8.8 -0.3 31.8 -16.8 35.4 +50.5 67.3 +8.8 Supplementaly Data - 1 1. Consolidated Financial Results 2. Operating Results of Food Segment Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2021 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Net sales ― 244.4 -5.7 Cost of sales 158.3 -7.2 ― Gross profit 86.1 -2.7 ― Selling, general and administrative expenses 62.5 -9.1 ― Carriage and storage charges 10.8 -3.7 ― Sales promotion expenses 23.8 -13.3 ― Labor cost 13.6 -4.5 ― Operating profit 23.5 +19.6 ― Ordinary profit 23.2 +14.3 ― Profit attributable to owners of parent 15.1 +13.4 ― Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Net sales 259.0 +0.2 48.5 523.2 -0.3 -2.0 796.6 -0.8 73.1 1,049.5 -0.7 -3.7 Cost of sales 170.5 -1.2 ― 347.0 -1.1 ― 524.3 -1.5 ― 687.4 -1.6 ― Gross profit 88.5 +3.0 ― 176.1 +1.4 ― 272.3 +0.6 ― 362.0 +1.2 ― Selling, general and administrative expenses 68.8 +2.0 ― 136.6 +1.4 ― 207.2 +0.7 ― 274.7 +0.6 ― Carriage and storage charges 11.2 -0.1 ― 22.9 -0.3 ― 34.2 -0.9 ― 45.3 -1.0 ― Sales promotion expenses 27.4 +6.4 ― 53.0 +3.2 ― 82.1 +2.4 ― 108.9 +3.2 ― Labor cost 14.2 +0.2 ― 28.2 -0.1 ― 42.5 -0.3 ― 56.6 -0.7 ― Operating profit 19.6 +6.6 50.5 39.5 +1.4 +1.4 65.1 +0.3 72.4 87.3 +3.0 -3.0 Ordinary profit 20.3 +7.6 51.2 40.5 +1.9 +2.2 66.4 -0.1 72.7 88.9 +2.7 -2.7 Profit attributable to owners of parent 13.3 -20.1 50.5 27.1 -11.1 +2.8 44.8 -8.5 74.7 61.1 -1.2 +2.0 (Billions of yen) Plan -- FYE March 2021 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ 1,041.4 -0.8 ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― 93.0 +6.5 95.0 +6.8 61.2 +0.0 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ 523.2 -0.3 526.3 -1.0 1,049.5 -0.7 347.0 -1.1 340.4 -2.1 687.4 -1.6 176.1 +1.4 185.9 +1.1 362.0 +1.2 136.6 +1.4 138.1 -0.1 274.7 +0.6 22.9 -0.3 22.4 -1.7 45.3 -1.0 53.0 +3.2 55.8 +3.1 108.9 +3.2 28.2 -0.1 28.3 -1.3 56.6 -0.7 39.5 +1.4 47.7 +4.4 87.3 +3.0 40.5 +1.9 48.3 +3.3 88.9 +2.7 27.1 -11.1 34.0 +8.5 61.1 -1.2 Supplementary Data-2 1. Consolidated Financial Results 3. Operating Results of Pharmaceutical Segment Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2021 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Net sales ― 37.1 -7.3 Cost of sales 19.7 -1.7 ― Gross profit 17.4 -12.9 ― Selling, general and administrative expenses 17.7 -6.6 ― Operating profit (loss) -0.3 ― ― Ordinary profit (loss) -0.1 ― ― Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent -2.0 ― ― Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Net sales 40.0 +5.8 43.5 95.3 +8.9 +3.6 155.4 +4.8 70.5 204.3 +2.9 -7.3 Cost of sales 20.0 +4.1 ― 47.6 +10.6 ― 78.6 +7.4 ― 103.7 +4.2 ― Gross profit 19.9 +7.5 ― 47.7 +7.3 ― 76.7 +2.3 ― 100.6 +1.5 ― Selling, general and administrative expenses 19.0 +11.1 ― 39.5 +0.3 ― 61.1 +2.1 ― 84.6 -0.3 ― Operating profit 0.9 -34.3 19.2 8.2 +60.8 +61.3 15.6 +3.0 84.4 15.9 +12.2 -13.6 Ordinary profit 1.6 +30.8 32.3 7.9 +97.1 +59.5 15.0 +6.1 86.8 14.3 +9.5 -17.4 Profit attributable to owners of parent 0.8 +185.1 41.2 4.5 -41.6 +117.8 7.5 -42.2 97.7 6.0 +4,404.6 -21.1 (Billions of yen) Plan -- FYE March 2021 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ 212.3 +3.9 ― ― ― ― ― ― 18.0 +12.6 16.0 +11.3 8.1 +33.3 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ 95.3 +8.9 108.9 -1.9 204.3 +2.9 47.6 +10.6 56.0 -0.7 103.7 +4.2 47.7 +7.3 52.8 -3.1 100.6 +1.5 39.5 +0.3 45.1 -0.8 84.6 -0.3 8.2 +60.8 7.7 -15.0 15.9 +12.2 7.9 +97.1 6.3 -29.5 14.3 +9.5 4.5 -41.6 1.5 ― 6.0 +4,404.6 Supplementary Data-3 2. Segment Information 1. Food Segment A. Net Sales Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2021 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Fresh and Fermented Dairy 83.2 +2.5 － Processed Food 42.5 -3.5 － Confectionery 23.7 -11.2 － Nutrition 22.6 +0.4 － Overseas 11.2 +1.4 － Other Domestic Subsidiaries 61.0 -17.0 － Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Fresh and Fermented Dairy 81.1 -2.3 48.8 162.4 -1.9 -2.3 243.5 -1.8 73.4 327.9 -0.7 -1.2 Processed Food 44.1 +0.2 48.6 91.4 +0.1 +0.7 139.0 +1.1 78.1 178.4 +1.1 +0.2 Confectionery 26.7 +7.3 51.3 52.3 +3.9 +0.6 89.1 +1.7 68.0 121.2 -0.8 -7.6 Nutrition 22.5 +3.9 49.3 46.9 +5.2 +2.4 71.3 +5.5 80.7 90.6 +6.4 +2.6 Overseas 11.0 +11.6 44.8 23.2 +6.9 -5.7 35.8 +1.1 67.1 48.4 +2.6 -9.3 Other Domestic Subsidiaries 73.4 -2.2 47.6 146.7 -2.9 -4.9 217.7 -4.0 70.9 282.8 -4.2 -7.9 (Billions of yen) Plan -- FYE March 2021 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ 321.4 -2.0 180.8 +1.3 123.8 +2.1 92.4 +1.9 54.0 +11.6 268.7 -5.0 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ 162.4 -1.9 165.4 +0.5 327.9 -0.7 91.4 +0.1 86.9 +2.1 178.4 +1.1 52.3 +3.9 68.8 -4.1 121.2 -0.8 46.9 +5.2 43.7 +7.7 90.6 +6.4 23.2 +6.9 25.1 -1.1 48.4 +2.6 146.7 -2.9 136.1 -5.6 282.8 -4.2 B. Operating Profit Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2021 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Fresh and Fermented Dairy 16.2 +55.4 － Processed Food 1.9 +3.4 － Confectionery 2.3 -43.2 － Nutrition 3.9 -4.6 － Overseas 0.2 +46.8 － Other Domestic Subsidiaries 0.7 -12.7 － Corporate expenses -2.0 － － Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Fresh and Fermented Dairy 10.4 -8.1 47.3 20.7 -7.4 -6.1 32.1 -5.9 65.8 48.4 +1.2 -0.8 Processed Food 1.8 +11.5 38.0 4.8 +11.2 -2.0 7.5 +7.5 82.4 8.3 +1.9 -9.1 Confectionery 4.0 +27.7 67.3 6.8 +9.4 +13.5 14.5 -2.2 66.3 19.0 -7.0 -13.3 Nutrition 4.1 +34.5 55.7 8.8 +21.6 +17.0 13.6 +20.0 102.4 15.7 +21.2 +18.4 Overseas 0.2 － 39.5 0.8 +62.1 61.2 1.2 +19.8 98.6 1.6 +34.4 +30.7 Other Domestic Subsidiaries 0.8 -30.9 40.6 2.0 -11.7 -4.3 2.9 -12.9 69.0 3.5 -6.7 -17.6 Corporate expenses -2.0 － － -4.6 － － -6.9 － － -9.4 － － Note: Under this current classification, the post-elimination figure is indicated. Corporate expenses are not allocated to each business. (Billions of yen) Plan -- FYE March 2021 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ 54.4 +12.4 9.2 +10.6 19.7 +3.8 14.1 -10.2 1.7 +7.0 4.2 +19.7 -10.6 － H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ 20.7 -7.4 27.6 +8.8 48.4 +1.2 4.8 +11.2 3.4 -8.7 8.3 +1.9 6.8 +9.4 12.1 -14.2 19.0 -7.0 8.8 +21.6 6.9 +20.8 15.7 +21.2 0.8 +62.1 0.8 +15.2 1.6 +34.4 2.0 -11.7 1.4 +1.3 3.5 -6.7 -4.6 － -4.7 － -9.4 － Supplementary Data-4 2. Segment Information 2. Pharmaceutical Segment A. Net Sales Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2021 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Japan 23.9 -9.5 － Overseas 9.7 -14.8 － KM Biologics 5.5 +37.1 － Eliminations -2.1 － － Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year achievement rate achievement rate plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Japan 26.4 -4.2 41.3 65.7 +12.7 +2.5 109.5 +13.5 69.6 141.8 +8.5 -9.9 Overseas 11.4 +11.7 53.7 22.2 +7.6 +4.6 33.2 +9.0 74.7 43.5 +6.1 -2.4 KM Biologics 4.0 － 27.6 16.8 +69.2 +15.6 29.5 +22.9 74.8 40.4 +29.5 +2.5 Eliminations -1.8 － － -9.4 － － -16.9 － － -21.4 － － (Billions of yen) Plan -- FYE March 2021 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ 145.3 +2.5 47.4 +9.1 43.3 +7.0 -23.8 － H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ 65.7 +12.7 76.1 +5.0 141.8 +8.5 22.2 +7.6 21.2 +4.2 43.5 +6.1 16.8 +69.2 23.5 +10.9 40.4 +29.5 -9.4 － -12.0 － -21.4 － B. Operating Profit (Billions of yen) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year Plan -- FYE March 2021 FYE March 2021 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change achievement rate achievement rate plan (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Japan 6.6 -31.1 -2.6 － － Overseas 1.4 +50.9 － 5.8 +113.5 KM Biologics -0.1 － － 4.0 +2.6 Adjustments and Eliminations 1.0 － － 1.5 － Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY change H1 plan YoY change vs. H1 plan YoY change Full-year plan YoY change vs. Full-year H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change achievement rate achievement rate plan (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Japan 5.3 +28.8 4.2 -25.4 9.6 -2.5 1.3 +5.3 30.1 5.3 +28.8 +20.0 9.7 -2.6 86.6 9.6 -2.5 -14.4 Overseas 0.9 +384.8 192.4 2.0 +170.4 +304.9 2.5 +60.6 116.4 2.7 +27.9 +25.1 2.0 +170.4 0.6 -50.0 2.7 +27.9 KM Biologics -1.5 － － 0.8 -50.8 － 2.1 -49.4 62.4 3.8 +12.8 +11.4 0.8 -50.8 3.0 +69.4 3.8 +12.8 Adjustments and Eliminations 0.1 － － -0.0 － － 1.0 － － -0.3 － － -0.0 － -0.3 － -0.3 － Note: "Eliminations" and "Adjustments and eliminations" indicate "the amount eliminated" and "amounts adjusted and eliminated" in relation to transactions within the pharmaceutical segment. Supplementary Data-5 Analysis of Operating Profit Note: From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis. For details, refer to page 12. Results -- FYE March 2021 (Billions of yen) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year Consolidated Food Pharma Other Consolidated Food Pharma Other Consolidated Food Pharma Other Consolidated Food Pharma Other Total Total Total Total Results -- FYE March 2020 20.6 19.6 0.9 -0.0 Due to increased/decreased sales -2.7 -0.0 -2.7 ― Impact of drug price revision -1.9 － -1.9 ― Changes in costs of goods sold +2.0 +1.4 +0.6 ― Changes in other SG&A expenses +2.5 +1.5 +1.0 ― Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries) +2.6 +1.0 +1.7 -0.1 Total change +2.5 +3.8 -1.3 -0.1 Results -- FYE March 2021 23.1 23.5 -0.3 -0.0 YoY Change in Operating Profit Q1 Results -- FYE March 2020 (Breakdown) 20.6 *1: [Food] Change in cost accounting method: +1.1, Decrease in packaging costs: +0.1, Other: +0.2 Due to increased/decreased sales -2.7 [Pharma] Cost reductions: +0.6 Impact of drug price revision -1.9 *2: [Food] Decrease in marketing expenses: +3.1, Change in cost accounting method: -1.4, Other: -0.2 Changes in costs of goods sold +2.0(*1) [Pharma] Decrease in marketing expenses: +0.8, Decrease in R&D expenses: +0.2 Changes in other SG&A expenses +2.5(*2) Other (incl. change in results of +2.6 subsidiaries) Q1 Results -- FYE March 2021 23.1 2. Plan -- FYE March 2021 (Billions of yen) Full-year Consolidated Food Pharma Other Total Results -- FYE March 2020 102.7 87.3 15.9 -0.6 Due to increased/decreased sales +7.3 +5.6 +1.7 ― Impact of drug price revision -5.9 ― -5.9 ― Changes in costs of goods sold +7.1 +5.2 +1.9 ― Changes in other SG&A expenses -5.0 -6.4 +1.4 ― Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries) +3.8 +1.3 +3.0 -0.4 Total change +7.3 +5.7 +2.1 -0.4 Plan -- FYE March 2021 110.0 93.0 18.0 -1.0 Note: KM Biologics earnings included in "Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)" of Pharma. Note: We reflected the impact of the change in cost accounting method for Food segment. (Changes in costs of goods sold: +6.3, Changes in other SG&A expenses: -6.3) Supplementary Data-6 4. Consolidated Financial Positions (Billions of yen) FYE March 2021 As of Jun. 30 As of Sep. 30 As of Dec. 31 As of Mar. 31 Change from the Change from the Change from the Change from the previous fiscal previous fiscal previous fiscal previous fiscal year end year end year end year end ％ Total assets 1,037.7 +3.9 Current assets 451.6 +8.3 Non-current assets 586.1 +0.7 Total liabilities 438.8 +9.4 Current liabilities 292.7 +14.1 Non-current liabilities 146.0 +0.9 Total net assets 598.9 +0.2 Shareholders' equity 555.5 +0.3 Reference Consolidated interest bearing debt Food segment assets Pharmaceutical segment assets 165.0 +54.6 694.1 -1.6 263.2 -3.2 FYE March 2020 As of Jun. 30 As of Sep. 30 As of Dec. 31 As of Mar. 31 Change from the Change from the Change from the Change from the previous fiscal previous fiscal previous fiscal previous fiscal year end year end year end year end ％ ％ ％ ％ Total assets 1,006.3 +0.2 1,001.2 -0.3 1,034.7 +3.0 998.9 -0.5 Current assets 420.8 -0.1 410.1 -2.7 442.1 +4.9 416.8 -1.1 Non-current assets 585.5 +0.5 591.1 +1.4 592.6 +1.7 582.0 -0.1 Total liabilities 444.9 +0.3 421.6 -4.9 442.8 -0.1 401.3 -9.5 Current liabilities 297.3 +2.0 274.3 -5.9 295.9 +1.5 256.5 -12.0 Non-current liabilities 147.5 -2.9 147.3 -3.1 146.9 -3.3 144.8 -4.7 Total net assets 561.4 +0.1 579.6 +3.4 591.8 +5.6 597.5 +6.6 Shareholders' equity 510.8 +0.6 528.3 +4.1 538.8 +6.2 553.6 +9.1 Reference Consolidated interest bearing debt 141.2 +21.4 128.1 +10.1 133.6 +14.9 106.7 -8.3 Food segment assets 685.6 -0.8 689.6 -0.2 704.9 +2.0 705.3 +2.1 Pharmaceutical segment assets 266.4 -5.8 267.2 -5.5 277.0 -2.0 272.0 -3.8 Supplementary Data-7 5. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation, R&D Expenses (Billions of yen) FYE March 2018 FYE March 2019 FYE March 2020 FYE March 2021 H1 Full-year H1 Full-year H1 Full-year Full-year (Q1-Q2) (Q1-Q2) (Q1-Q2) Capital expenditures 34.8 71.7 34.3 71.2 38.7 71.1 85.2 Food segment 30.6 63.8 30.5 61.3 31.2 60.2 73.2 Pharmaceutical segment 4.1 7.8 3.7 9.7 7.5 10.7 11.7 Corporate or elimination 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 22.3 46.5 20.6 43.0 22.4 46.1 49.0 Food segment 19.3 40.1 16.7 34.5 18.1 37.4 39.8 Pharmaceutical segment 2.9 6.0 3.6 9.0 4.7 9.6 10.1 Corporate or elimination 0.1 0.3 0.2 -0.5 -0.4 -0.8 -0.9 R&D expenses 12.5 26.5 13.2 29.1 14.5 31.4 33.7 Food segment 5.9 13.2 6.1 12.7 6.6 13.4 14.6 Pharmaceutical segment 6.5 13.2 7.0 16.4 7.6 17.5 18.4 Corporate or elimination 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.6 Note: The figures of "Capital expenditures" and "Depreciation and amortization" include "Intangible assets." Note: KM Biologics earnings included from FYE March 2019 6. Financial Indicators, consolidated FYE March 2017 FYE March 2018 FYE March 2019 FYE March 2020 Full-year Full-year Full-year Full-year Net sales 1,242.4 billion yen 1,240.8 billion yen 1,254.3 billion yen 1,252.7 billion yen Operating profit 88.3 billion yen 94.6 billion yen 98.3 billion yen 102.7 billion yen Operating profit ratio 7.1 ％ 7.6 ％ 7.8 ％ 8.2 ％ EBITDA 135.8 billion yen 142.8 billion yen 143.0 billion yen 148.9 billion yen EBITDA margin 10.9 ％ 11.5 ％ 11.4 ％ 11.9 ％ Proft attributable to owners of parent 60.7 billion yen 61.2 billion yen 61.8 billion yen 67.3 billion yen Profit ratio 4.9 ％ 4.9 ％ 4.9 ％ 5.4 ％ Total assets 883.8 billion yen 927.5 billion yen 1,004.1 billion yen 998.9 billion yen Interest bearing debt 129.4 billion yen 119.1 billion yen 116.3 billion yen 106.7 billion yen Shareholders' equity 448.9 billion yen 487.3 billion yen 527.3 billion yen 562.7 billion yen Shareholders' equity ratio 50.8 ％ 52.7 ％ 52.5 ％ 56.3 ％ Debt/Equity ratio 0.28 times 0.24 times 0.22 times 0.19 times ROA 10.2 ％ 10.6 ％ 10.3 ％ 10.3 ％ ROE 14.2 ％ 13.1 ％ 12.2 ％ 12.4 ％ Net cash flow from operating activities 81.8 billion yen 108.7 billion yen 112.1 billion yen 114.1 billion yen Net cash flow from investing activities -44.2 billion yen -64.3 billion yen -100.2 billion yen -70.8 billion yen Free cash flow 37.5 billion yen 44.3 billion yen 11.8 billion yen 43.2 billion yen Profit per share 413.11 yen 422.15 yen 426.61 yen 464.08 yen Net assets per share 3,064.91 yen 3,360.70 yen 3,635.79 yen 3,879.18 yen Cash flow per share 728.21 yen 743.35 yen 723.29 yen 782.49 yen Cash dividends per share 110.00 yen 130.00 yen 140.00 yen 150.00 yen Dividend payout ratio 26.6 ％ 30.8 ％ 32.8 ％ 32.3 ％ Price/Earnings ratio--PER 22.4 times 19.1 times 21.2 times 16.5 times Price/Book value ratio--PBR 3.0 times 2.4 times 2.4 times 2.0 times Price/Cash flow ratio--PCFR 12.7 times 10.8 times 12.4 times 9.8 times (Note) Op. profit + Depreciation and amortization (Note) Ordinary profit/Average net assets (Note) Profit attributalbe to owners of parent/Average shareholders' equity (Note) Net cash flow from operating activities + Net cash flow from investing activities (Note) Profit attributable to owners of parent / Average number of shares during period (Note) (Total net assets - Noncontrolling interests) / (Number of shares outstanding - Number of treasury stock) (Note) (Profit attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and Amortization) / (Number of shares outstanding - Number of treasury stock) (Note) Year-end stock price/Profit per share (Note) Year-end stock price/Net assets per share (Note) Year-end stock price/Cash flow per share Supplementary Data-8 7. Sales by Main Products 1. Food Segment (Non-consolidated) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2021 YoY Change H1 Plan YoY Change vs. H1 Plan YoY Change Full-year Plan YoY Change vs. Full-year Achievement Rate Achievement Rate Plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Yogurt 22.5 +3.7 － Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt 20.6 +4.4 － Probiotic yogurts 30.3 +17.6 － Drinking milk 27.0 -4.1 － Meiji Oishii Gyunyu 15.8 +10.2 － Cheese 9.2 +0.4 － Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi series 3.7 +5.8 － Ice cream 12.0 -1.0 － Chocolate 19.2 -3.4 － Nutritional products 14.7 +2.9 － Sports nutrition 5.7 +3.3 － Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY Change H1 Plan YoY Change vs. H1 Plan YoY Change Full-year Plan YoY Change vs. Full-year Achievement Rate Achievement Rate Plan ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ Yogurt 21.7 -3.8 45.8 43.3 -3.7 -8.7 63.7 -2.2 70.3 84.4 -0.6 -6.9 Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt 19.8 -5.6 47.8 39.0 -6.8 -5.9 57.6 -4.9 73.1 76.1 -3.5 -3.4 Probiotic yogurts 25.8 -4.7 49.6 49.5 -5.0 -4.9 77.4 -4.5 67.8 110.9 -1.7 -2.9 Drinking milk 28.1 +4.5 51.7 58.5 +6.0 +7.5 87.1 +5.0 83.1 113.5 +4.8 +8.2 Meiji Oishii Gyunyu 14.3 +0.6 48.2 29.9 +0.6 +0.5 44.3 +1.8 77.1 57.9 +3.1 +0.8 Cheese 9.2 +0.1 51.3 18.1 +0.7 +1.1 28.8 +2.5 77.2 37.4 +2.4 +0.5 Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi series 3.5 +3.1 49.4 6.9 +3.3 -3.9 11.2 +7.2 73.6 14.7 +7.0 -3.9 Ice cream 12.1 -0.9 42.9 27.5 -3.1 -3.0 36.6 -1.8 81.4 44.4 -1.5 -1.3 Chocolate 19.9 +11.2 51.9 39.3 +7.3 +2.5 70.1 +4.3 67.3 97.1 +1.8 -6.7 Nutritional products 14.3 +3.8 50.4 29.5 +4.7 +4.1 45.9 +4.4 82.3 58.7 +6.4 +5.3 Sports nutrition 5.5 +0.6 47.0 11.5 +1.6 -1.7 16.4 +2.7 78.2 20.5 +3.9 -2.3 Note: Nutritional products includeinfant formula and enteral formula. (Billions of yen) Plan -- FYE March 2021 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ 87.9 +4.1 79.7 +4.7 117.5 +5.9 104.4 -8.0 58.9 +1.8 39.0 +4.1 16.1 +9.5 47.3 +6.7 100.0 +3.0 60.5 +2.9 20.6 +0.4 H1 YoY change H2 YoY change Full-year YoY change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ ％ ％ 43.3 -3.7 41.0 +2.9 84.4 -0.6 39.0 -6.8 37.0 +0.3 76.1 -3.5 49.5 -5.0 61.3 +1.1 110.9 -1.7 58.5 +6.0 54.9 +3.5 113.5 +4.8 29.9 +0.6 28.0 +5.9 57.9 +3.1 18.1 +0.7 19.3 +3.9 37.4 +2.4 6.9 +3.3 7.8 +10.4 14.7 +7.0 27.5 -3.1 16.8 +1.0 44.4 -1.5 39.3 +7.3 57.7 -1.7 97.1 +1.8 29.5 +4.7 29.2 +8.2 58.7 +6.4 11.5 +1.6 8.9 +7.1 20.5 +3.9 Supplementary Data-9 7. Sales by Main Products 2. Pharmaceutical Segment (Non-consolidated) Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2021 YoY Change H1 Plan YoY Change vs. H1 Plan YoY Change Full-year Plan YoY Change vs. Full-year Achievement Rate Achievement Rate Plan Ethical pharmaceuticals (Japan) ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ SYCREST 0.8 -13.3 － BILANOA 0.8 -12.4 － REFLEX (includes Mirtazapine "meiji") 1.4 -32.7 － MEIACT (includes Cefditoren "OK") 0.4 -66.9 － TAZOPIPE 1.1 -30.1 － Total human vaccine 4.1 +597.4 － Influenza HA Vaccine -0.0 － － (By field) Total brand name drugs 10.3 +2.1 － Total generic drugs 9.0 -25.9 － KM Biologics Total human vaccine 2.5 +40.6 － Total blood plasma products 1.8 +82.4 － Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Full-year FYE March 2020 YoY Change H1 Plan YoY Change vs. H1 Plan YoY Change Full-year Plan YoY Change vs. Full-year Achievement Rate Achievement Rate Plan Ethical pharmaceuticals (Japan) ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ ％ SYCREST 1.0 19.0 31.8 2.0 +13.2 -36.2 3.2 +15.4 41.8 4.3 +17.2 -43.7 BILANOA 0.9 -12.7 41.5 2.1 +20.6 -11.6 3.8 +32.7 42.5 7.2 -3.6 -19.7 REFLEX (includes Mirtazapine "meiji") 2.2 -50.3 34.5 4.3 -55.8 -32.1 6.7 -55.0 54.9 8.6 -49.0 -30.0 MEIACT (includes Cefditoren "OK") 1.3 -5.8 51.7 2.5 -10.6 -4.0 4.1 -14.0 72.4 5.3 -14.3 -5.7 TAZOPIPE 1.7 +45.8 54.9 4.0 +52.7 +30.1 6.7 +67.6 116.7 7.2 +38.4 +25.3 Influenza HA Vaccine -0.0 － － 7.0 +664.1 +1,081.8 15.1 +254.5 105.8 14.8 +277.2 +3.5 (By field) Total brand name drugs 10.1 -19.7 38.3 29.5 +10.2 +11.8 52.2 +18.9 69.0 66.6 +18.4 -12.1 Total generic drugs 12.2 +11.5 46.7 24.6 +8.1 -5.6 38.5 +8.5 76.7 48.6 +3.6 -3.1 KM Biologics Total human vaccine 1.8 － 20.0 10.2 +43.0 +13.6 19.2 +7.4 68.0 26.6 +21.3 -5.8 Total blood plasma products 1.0 － 30.8 3.5 +104.1 +6.4 5.9 +63.4 87.7 7.9 +43.3 +16.8 Note: Domestic ethical pharmaceuticals indicates non-consolidated information for Meiji Seika Pharma (excluding sales from contracted manufacturing.) Note: "Total brand name drugs" under domestic ethical pharmaceuticals includes net sales from human vaccines sold by Meiji Seika Pharma. (Billions of yen) Plan -- FYE March 2021 H1 YoY Change H2 YoY Change Full-year YoY Change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) ％ 5.2 +19.2 10.6 +46.6 6.6 -23.0 5.2 -3.5 8.0 +10.2 30.2 +15.5 15.1 +1.7 69.9 +5.0 51.3 +5.5 31.0 +16.5 7.6 -3.5 H1 YoY Change H2 YoY Change Full-year YoY Change (Q1-Q2) (Q3-Q4) Results Revised Plan ％ ％ ％ 2.0 +13.2 2.2 +21.0 4.3 +17.2 2.1 +20.6 5.1 -11.0 7.2 -3.6 4.3 -55.8 4.2 -39.3 8.6 -49.0 2.5 -10.6 2.8 -17.4 5.3 -14.3 4.0 +52.7 3.2 +23.8 7.2 +38.4 7.0 +664.1 7.7 +158.0 14.8 +277.2 29.5 +10.2 37.1 +25.8 66.6 +18.4 24.6 +8.1 23.9 -0.6 48.6 +3.6 10.2 +43.0 16.3 +10.7 26.6 +21.3 3.5 +104.1 4.4 +15.6 7.9 +43.3 Supplementary Data-10 8. Other 1. List of New Products Under Development Infectious disease Stage Name Type Efficacy Classification Notes Phase I ME1100 (Arbekacin) Inhalation Hospital Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia/ Discovered in-house Ventilator Associated Bacterial Pneumonia treatment (Overseas) (HABP/VABP) Phase I OP0595 (Nacubactam) Injection β-lactamase inhibitor Discovered in-house CNS disorders Stage Name Type Efficacy Classification Notes Phase III ME2112 (Ziprasidone) Oral Antipsychotic In-license: RaQualia Pharma Inc. New fields Stage Name Type Efficacy Classification Notes Phase II HBI-8000 (Tucidinostat) Oral Relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia /lymphoma (ATLL) In-license: HUYA Bioscience International, LLC (USA) (In preparation for application) Phase II HBI-8000 (Tucidinostat) Oral Relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) In-license: HUYA Bioscience International, LLC (USA) (Multi-Regional clinical trial) Phase II SP-02L (Darinaparsin) Injection Relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) In-license: Solasia Pharma K.K. (In preparation for application) Phase I DMB-3111 Injection Breast cancer/Gastric cancer (Biosimilar) Co-development:Dong-A Socio Holdings Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Phase I DMB-3115 Injection Plaque psoriasis/Psoriatic arthritis/Crohn's disease (Biosimilar) Co-development:Dong-A Socio Holdings Co., Ltd. (Overseas) (South Korea) Vaccines Stage Name Target Disease Notes Phase III KD-370 Pentavalent vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and haemophilus KM Biologics Co., Ltd. Phase II influenza type b Phase I KD-382 Quadrivalent vaccine against dengue fever KM Biologics Co., Ltd. (Overseas) Phase I / II KD-404 Egg-derived inactivated whole virus influenza vaccine Co-development: Hokkaido University Blood Plasma Products Stage Name Target Disease Notes Phase III KD-371 Indication expansion for microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) (orphan drug) Co-development: Teijin Pharma Limited Phase II /III KD2-305 Suppression of bleeding tendency in patients with blood coagulation factor VIII or KM Biologics Co., Ltd. extension study factor IX deficiency who have coagulation factor inhibitaors Note: The above list shows development status as of August 12, 2020. Supplementary Data-11 8. Other 2. Revision of Components for Operating Profit Change Analysis From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis as below. Before the revision Disclosure item Structural components ● Volume differences Due to increased/decreased sales ● Unit price differences ● Product mix ● Selling expenses, Logistics expenses (volume slide) ● Indirect manufacturing costs Impact of drug price revision Changes in costs of goods sold ● Direct expense unit cost difference, etc. ● Cost variances (Pharmaceutical only) ● Selling expenses (excluding volume slide) ● Advertising expenses, Marketing expenses Changes in other SG&A expenses ● Selling indirect expenses ● Logistic expenses (excluding volume slide) ● R&D expenses ● General and administrative expenses, etc. Other (including change in results of ● Subsidiary profit/losses subsidiaries) ● Consolidated accounting After the revision Disclosure item Structural components ● Volume differences Due to increased/decreased sales ● Unit price differences ● Product mix ● Cost variances (Pharmaceutical only) Impact of drug price revision Changes in costs of goods sold ● Direct expense unit cost difference, etc. ● Selling expenses, Logistics expenses (volume slide) ● Selling expenses (excluding volume slide) ● Advertising expenses, Changes in other SG&A expenses Marketing expenses ● Selling indirect expenses ● Logistic expenses (excluding volume slide) ● Indirect manufacturing costs ● R&D expenses ● General and administrative expenses, etc. Other (including change in results of ● Subsidiary profit/losses subsidiaries) ● Consolidated accounting Supplementary Data-12 Attachments Original document

