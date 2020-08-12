Log in
Meiji : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

08/12/2020 | 01:03am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

[Based on Japanese GAAP]

August 12, 2020

Name of Listed Company:

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listed exchange: 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

2269

URL: www.meiji.com

Representative:

Kazuo Kawamura, CEO, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Yoichiro Yamagata, General Manager of PR&IR Dept.

Telephone: +81-3-3273-3917

Submission of quarterly report: August 13, 2020

Dividend payment commencement: -

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of a briefing on quarterly financial results: Yes (a briefing for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

1)

Consolidated operating results

(% of change from the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

First three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

281,167

-5.9

23,161

12.2

23,504

5.1

13,370

-7.8

June 30, 2019

298,935

0.9

20,636

4.4

22,374

10.2

14,500

-15.2

(Note) Comprehensive income: First three months ended June 30, 2020: JPY 13,777 million (10.8%)

First three months ended June 30, 2019: JPY 12,430 million (-32.4%)

Profit per Share

Diluted Profit per

Share

First three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

92.17

-

June 30, 2019

99.98

-

2)

Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2020

1,037,792

598,900

54.4

3,893.13

As of March 31, 2020

998,920

597,573

56.3

3,879.18

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020: JPY 564,768 million As of March 31, 2020: JPY 562,753 million

(Note) In the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we finalized provisional accounting related to corporate consolidation. Figures for FYE March 2020 reflect the finalized provisional accounting treatments.

Disclaimer: These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.

This English translation is prepared for the reader's convenience. When there are any discrepancies between the original Japanese version and English translation version, the original Japanese version always prevails.

2. Dividends

Cash Dividends Per Share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Financial year end

Annual

For the fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2020

-

70.00

-

80.00

150.00

March 31, 2021

-

March 31, 2021

75.00

-

75.00

150.00

(Projected)

(Note) Amendment to

projected dividends recently announced: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% of change from the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

1st half

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Full year

1,253,000

0.0

110,000

7.1

111,000

7.4

69,500

3.2

479.08

(Note) Amendment to forecasts of consolidated financial results recently announced: None

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current fiscal year under review (Changes in subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of specific accounting treatments in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

For details, refer to page 14 of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 4) Notes Concerning Quarterly Financial Statements (Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)

  1. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy due to revisions of accounting standards: None
    2. Other changes in accounting policy: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  3. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at end of period
  3. Average number of shares during period

As of Jun. 30, 2020

152,683,400 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020

152,683,400 shares

As of Jun. 30, 2020

7,615,349 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020

7,613,416 shares

As of Jun. 30, 2020

145,068,205 shares

As of Jun. 30, 2019

145,032,588 shares

  • The earnings summary is not subject to audit.
  • Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes

(Notice concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements described in this document, such as business forecasts, are based on information available at the time of the release of these materials and reasonable assumptions made by the Company, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. For earnings forecasts assumptions and other related items, refer to page 8 of 1. Qualitative Information 3) Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

(Explanatory material for financial results)

Explanatory materials for financial results are disclosed through TDnet together with these financial statements. This information also is posted on our website on the same day.

(Presentation material for conference call)

The conference call for analysts and institutional investors is scheduled on August 12, 2020. An audio recording (Japanese only) and presentation materials of the conference will be posted on our website.

2

1. Qualitative Information

  1. Explanation Concerning Operating Results
    The Meiji group entered the final year of Medium-Term Business Plan for FYE March 2019-2021. Based on our basic concept of Address strategic issues continuously and Challenge for the further growth, we began to promote our growth strategy for Expand share and achieve high revenues in core businesses, Expand aggressively in overseas markets and establish growth platform, Propose new value in health care domain, Continue structural reforms and resolve specific business issues in each business, and Enhance Meiji Group management platform and promote Sustainability.
    Currently, the Meiji Group faces a difficult operating environment due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The food segment confronts uncertainty in personal consumption trends and the pharmaceutical segment struggles due to a significant decline in patient numbers at medical institutions. Additionally, the pharmaceutical segment is impacted significantly by NHI pricing revision. Amid such conditions, our Group is working diligently to ensure the stable provision of essential food and pharmaceutical products while also working to reinforcing efficiency in Group expenditures. In line with our Medium-Term Business Plan, we are concentrating management resources on core and growth domains while also working to improve productivity.
    These factors resulted in net sales of JPY 281.167 billion (down 5.9%, year on year), operating profit of JPY 23.161 billion (up 12.2%, year on year), and ordinary profit of JPY 23.504 billion (up 5.1%, year on year) during the first three months of FYE March 2021. Profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 13.370 billion (down 7.8%, year on year).

(Billions of yen)

For the first three months

2019

2020

Change

Main factors for Change

ended June 30

Net sales

298.9

281.1

-17.7

Details indicated on segment-specific overview

Operating profit

20.6

23.1

2.5

Details indicated on segment-specific overview

Non-operating profit

2.4

1.5

-0.8

Non-operating expenses

0.6

1.2

0.5

- Share of losses of entities accounted for using

equity method (+0.3)

Ordinary profit

22.3

23.5

1.1

Extraordinary income

0.5

0.9

0.3

- Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and

associates (+0.9)

- Gain on sales of non-current assets (-0.5)

Extraordinary losses

1.0

2.2

1.1

- Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

(+1.0)

Profit before income taxes

21.8

22.2

0.3

Income taxes-total

7.5

8.4

0.9

Profit (loss) attributable to

-0.1

0.3

0.5

non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to

14.5

13.3

-1.1

owners of parent

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consolidated earnings for the first three months of FYE March 2021 was limited as detailed below.

In the food segment, we saw increased demand in Japan for fresh and fermented dairy business products such as yogurt and functional yogurt, and processed food business products such as cheese and frozen foods for consumers. This is due to increased health management consciousness and higher in-home consumption. On the other hand, sales of processed food products to food service industry decreased due to stay-at-home orders. Overseas, the drinking milk and yogurt business in China saw decreased sales of commercial milk products but the ice cream business in China saw increased demand.

In the pharmaceutical segment, revenues from mainstay products decreased in Japan. This is because the number of patient visited medical institutions declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas, the impact on manufacturing due to the countrywide lockdown in India was limited but sales decreased due to shipping delays.

3

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meiji Group is engaged in the following initiatives for development and supply of potential vaccines.

On May 22, 2020, group subsidiary KM Biologics was selected to partake in Corporate-led Development of a COVID-19 Vaccine, a public development theme that is part of the Drug Discovery Support Promotion Project sponsored by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). Currently, KM Biologics is collaborating on research and development activities with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Institute of Medical Science at the University of Tokyo, and the National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health, and Nutrition to develop an inactivated vaccine for COVID-19.

On June 26, 2020, Group subsidiaries Meiji Seika Pharma and KM Biologics agreed with AstraZeneca PLC to hold discussions regarding the stable provision of the COVID-19 vaccine allocated for Japan.

Below is an overview by segment.

(1) Food segment

  • Net sales decreased year on year. Net sales of fresh and fermented dairy business and overseas business increased. Net sales of nutrition business were largely unchanged. On the other hand, net sales of processed food business decreased, and sales of confectionery business significantly decreased. Sales of other domestic subsidiaries also decreased significantly due to the exclusion of three subsidiaries from the scope of consolidation as a result of a stock transfer.
  • Operating profit increased significantly year on year thanks to increased sales of yogurt and functional yogurt, and the benefits of efforts to reduce promotional expenses and other costs.

(Billions of yen)

For the first three months

2019

2020

% Change

ended June 30

Net sales

259.0

244.4

-5.7%

Operating profit

19.6

23.5

19.6%

Analysis of Consolidated Operating Profit

(Billions of yen)

Q1 Results - FYE March 2020

19.6

Due to increased/decreased sales

-0.0

Changes in costs of goods sold

+1.4

Changes in other SG&A expenses

+1.5

Other (incl. change in results of

+1.0

subsidiaries)

Q1 Results - FYE March 2021

23.5

4

Below is an overview of each of food segment's main businesses.

(Billions of yen)

For the first three months ended June 30

2019

2020

% Change

Fresh and

Net sales

81.1

83.2

2.5%

Fermented Dairy

Operating profit

10.4

16.2

55.4%

Processed Food

Net sales

44.1

42.5

-3.5%

Operating profit

1.8

1.9

3.4%

Confectionery

Net sales

26.7

23.7

-11.2%

Operating profit

4.0

2.3

-43.2%

Nutrition

Net sales

22.5

22.6

0.4%

Operating profit

4.1

3.9

-4.6%

Overseas

Net sales

11.0

11.2

1.4%

Operating profit

0.2

0.2

46.8%

Other Domestic

Net sales

73.4

61.0

-17.0%

Subsidiaries

Operating profit

0.8

0.7

-12.7%

Corporate Expenses

Net sales

Operating profit

-2.0

-2.0

  • Fresh and Fermented Dairy business (Yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, etc.)
  • Overall net sales increased year on year. Sales of yogurt increased, and sales of functional yogurt and Meiji Oishii Gyunyu increased significantly. Sales of SAVAS Milk Protein were also favorable.
  • Operating profit increased significantly year on year thanks to increased sales of functional yogurt and yogurt, and reduced promotional expenses.
  • Processed Food business (Cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, etc.)
  • Net sales decreased year on year. Sales of ice cream and cheese for consumers were favorable, but sales of processed food products to food service industry considerably decreased.
  • Operating profit increased thanks to expense reductions covering the decline in sales.
  • Confectionery business (Chocolate, gummy, chewing gum, etc.)
  • Net sales decreased significantly year on year. Sales of Kinoko no Yama and Takenoko no Sato were favorable thanks to increased in-home consumption but sales of convenience store products decreased, resulting in overall decreased sales of chocolate. Sales of gummy and chewing gum decreased considerably.
  • Operating profit decreased significantly year on year due to the impact of decreased sales despite efforts to reduce promotional expenses.
  • Nutrition business (Sports nutrition, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplement, OTC drugs, etc.)
  • Overall net sales largely unchanged year on year. Sales of sports protein SAVAS, infant formula and liquid diet Meiji Mei Balance were favorable. However, sales of sports nutritional drink VAAM decreased.
  • Operating profit decreased year on year. We worked to reduce operating expenses but depreciation expenses increased for the powdered protein plant that started operations in November 2019.
  • Overseas (Overseas subsidiaries, exports)
  • Net sales increased year on year. Sales of confectionery business and drinking milk and yogurt business in China decreased but sales of ice cream business in China and business in the US increased.
  • Operating profit significantly increased year on year thanks to increased sales of ice cream business in China and business in the US.

5

  • Other domestic subsidiaries (Feedstuffs, sugar and corn sweeteners, logistics, etc.)
  • Net sales decreased significantly year on year due to the exclusion of three subsidiaries from the scope of consolidation as a result of a stock transfer. Additionally, sales from our logistics subsidiary and sugar trading company also decreased.
  • Operating profit decreased considerably year on year due to the decrease in profits from our logistic subsidiaries.

(2) Pharmaceutical segment

  • Net sales decreased year on year. Domestic business sales decreased significantly due to NHI pricing revision and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas sales also decreased due to the impact of the pandemic. Sales of KM Biologics increased significantly thanks to increased sales of mainstay products.
  • Operating profit decreased significantly year on year due to operating losses recorded in the business in Japan.

(Billions of yen)

For the first three months

2019

2020

% Change

ended June 30

Net sales

40.0

37.1

-7.3%

Operating profit (loss)

0.9

-0.3

Analysis of Consolidated Operating Profit

(Billions of yen)

Q1 Results - FYE March 2020

0.9

Due to increased/decreased sales

-2.7

Impact of drug price revision

-1.9

Changes in costs of goods sold

+0.6

Changes in other SG&A expenses

+1.0

Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)

+1.7

Q1 Results - FYE March 2021

-0.3

Below is an overview of each of pharmaceutical segment's main businesses.

(Billions of yen)

For the first three months ended June 30

2019

2020

% Change

Japan

Net sales

26.4

23.9

-9.5%

Operating profit

1.3

-2.6

Overseas

Net sales

11.4

9.7

-14.8%

Operating profit

0.9

1.4

50.9%

KM Biologics

Net sales

4.0

5.5

37.1%

Operating profit

-1.5

-0.1

Eliminations

Net sales

-1.8

-2.1

Adjustments and

Operating profit

0.1

1.0

Eliminations

6

  • Japan
  • Net sales decreased year on year. Sales of human vaccines were favorable, but sales of antidepressant drug REFLEX, antibacterial drug Meiact and generic drugs decreased significantly.
  • Operating profit considerably decreased year on year. We worked to reduce operating costs but profit was impacted significantly by decreased sales of mainstay products and NHI pricing revision.
  • Overseas
  • Net sales decreased significantly year on year. Sales of subsidiaries in Thailand, Indonesia and Spain increased, but those in China and India decreased year on year.
  • Operating profit increased significantly year on year due to increased sales by subsidiaries in Thailand, Indonesia, and Spain.
  • KM Biologics
  • Net sales increased significantly year on year thanks to favorable sales of Hepatitis B Vaccine Bimmugen and blood plasma products.
  • Operating profit increased year on year thanks to increased sales and lower loss on valuation of inventories.
  1. Financial status

(1) Assets, Liabilities, and Net Assets

(Billions of yen)

As of March

As of June

Change

Main Factors for Change

31, 2020

30, 2020

- Cash and deposits (+38.6)

Current assets

416.8

451.6

34.8

- Merchandise and finished goods (+5.3)

- Raw materials and supplies (+3.1)

- Notes and accounts receivable-trade(-14.9)

Non-current assets

582.0

586.1

4.0

- Investment securities (+4.2)

Total assets

998.9

1,037.7

38.8

Current liabilities

256.5

292.7

36.2

- Commercial papers (+50.0)

- Notes and accounts payable-trade(-8.3)

- Accrued expenses (-5.9)

Non-current liabilities

144.8

146.0

1.2

- Long-term borrowings (+1.0)

Total liabilities

401.3

438.8

37.5

Shareholders' equity

553.6

555.5

1.8

- Retained earnings (+1.6)

Accumulated other

9.0

9.2

0.1

- Valuation difference on available-for-sale

securities (+2.9)

comprehensive income

- Foreign currency translation adjustments (-3.3)

Minority interests

34.8

34.1

-0.6

Total net assets

597.5

598.9

1.3

Total liabilities and net

998.9

1,037.7

38.8

assets

Interest bearing debt

106.7

165.0

58.3

- Commercial papers (+50.0)

Equity Ratio (%)

56.3

54.4

-1.9pt

7

(2) Status of cash flows

(Billions of yen)

For the first three months

2019

2020

Change

Main factors for Change

ended June 30

Net cash flow from

- Income taxes paid (+8.3)

3.4

11.9

8.5

- Decrease in trade receivables (+5.8)

operating activities

- Increase in inventories (-4.6)

- Decrease in trade payables (-1.7)

- Purchase of property, plant and equipment (-1.9)

Net cash flow from

-16.2

-18.4

-2.2

- Purchase of investment securities (-1.9)

- Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries

investing activities

resulting in change in scope of in consolidation

(+2.1)

Net cash flow from

14.0

46.2

32.1

- Increase in commercial papers (+32.0)

financing activities

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

25.8

76.0

50.1

period

Free cash flow

-12.7

-6.4

6.3

  1. Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021
    There are no changes to the consolidated earnings forecasts for FYE March 2021 indicated in the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 published on May 22, 2020.
    During FYE March 2021, there is concern the COVID-19 pandemic could have a significant impact on the economy and consumer trends. Now, we ensure the safety and health of our nearly 17,000 global employees and their families. To make this possible, we are implementing various measures, including telecommuting and teleconferences, and cancelling business trips. We have not experienced a significant impact on production or raw materials procurement so far. When the situation changes we will take adequate measures rapidly in order to maintain a stable product supply. Consequently, we will fulfill our responsibility as a corporate group engaged in the food and health segments.
    We will continue to carefully analyze the impact on business activities and will provide immediate disclosure in the event of matters requiring revisions to our consolidated earnings forecast.

8

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

37,446

76,058

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

179,931

165,013

Merchandise and finished goods

111,028

116,362

Work in process

3,729

4,299

Raw materials and supplies

58,542

61,720

Others

27,454

30,637

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-1,247

-2,405

Total current assets

416,885

451,687

Non-current assets

Property, plants and equipment

Buildings and structures

353,843

353,375

Accumulated depreciation

-172,887

-173,422

Buildings and structures, net

180,956

179,953

Machinery and equipment

539,437

539,792

Accumulated depreciation

-384,661

-384,215

Machinery and equipment, net

154,775

155,577

Tools, furniture and fixtures

58,049

58,170

Accumulated depreciation

-43,478

-43,792

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

14,570

14,378

Land

69,363

68,286

Lease assets

3,046

3,083

Accumulated depreciation

-2,166

-2,230

Lease assets, net

880

852

Construction in progress

23,645

24,881

Total property, plants and equipment

444,191

443,930

Intangible assets

Goodwill

57

53

Other

14,240

13,937

Total intangible assets

14,297

13,990

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

84,598

88,888

Retirement benefit asset

15,500

15,802

Deferred tax assets

16,341

16,004

Other

7,171

7,556

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-66

-68

Total investments and other assets

123,545

128,183

Total non-current assets

582,034

586,104

Total assets

998,920

1,037,792

9

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

112,317

103,958

Short-term borrowings

30,874

38,159

Commercial papers

50,000

Accrued expenses

45,457

39,521

Income taxes payable

12,164

8,605

Provision for bonuses

12,090

6,587

Provision for sales returns

256

74

Provision for sales rebates

1,908

1,427

Other

41,451

44,460

Total current liabilities

256,520

292,794

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,000

20,000

Long-term borrowings

55,890

56,930

Deferred tax liabilities

8,399

9,300

Retirement benefit liability

55,410

55,034

Provision for retirement benefits for directors

121

88

(and other officers)

Other

5,004

4,741

Total non-current liabilities

144,826

146,097

Total liabilities

401,347

438,891

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

30,000

30,000

Capital surplus

100,245

100,434

Retained earnings

453,729

455,363

Treasury shares

-30,288

-30,291

Total shareholders' equity

553,687

555,505

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

26,968

29,955

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

53

-247

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-3,279

-6,591

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-14,677

-13,853

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

9,066

9,263

Non-controlling interests

34,819

34,131

Total net assets

597,573

598,900

Total liabilities and net assets

998,920

1,037,792

10

2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (For the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

First three months of

First three months of

FYE March 2020

FYE March 2021

(from Apr. 1, 2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Net sales

298,935

281,167

Cost of sales

189,937

177,668

Gross profit

108,998

103,499

Selling, general and administrative expenses

88,361

80,337

Operating profit

20,636

23,161

Non-operating income

Interest income

51

51

Dividend income

674

650

Foreign exchange gains

508

Other

1,696

377

Total non-operating income

2,421

1,587

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

202

150

Share of loss of entities accounted for using

98

492

equity method

Foreign exchange losses

104

Other

278

601

Total non-operating expenses

683

1,245

Ordinary profit

22,374

23,504

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

532

2

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and

928

associates

Other

0

Total extraordinary income

532

931

Extraordinary losses

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

923

784

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

1,078

Other

93

350

Total extraordinary losses

1,016

2,214

Profit before income taxes

21,890

22,221

Income taxes

7,569

8,490

Profit

14,321

13,730

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling

-179

359

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

14,500

13,370

11

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(For the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

First three months of

First three months of

FYE March 2020

FYE March 2021

(from Apr. 1, 2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Profit

14,321

13,730

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

-2,530

2,998

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

-19-301

83-2,762

564807

10-695

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests

-1,890

46

12,430

13,777

12,602

13,567

-171

209

12

3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Millions of yen)

First three months of

First three months of

FYE March

2020

FYE March 2021

(from Apr. 1,

2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

Depreciation

Amortization of goodwill

Loss on retirement of property, plants and equipment

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

Interest and dividend income

Interest expenses

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

Loss (gain) on sales of property, plant and equipment

Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

Decrease (increase) in inventories

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

Other, net

Subtotal

Interest and dividends received

Interest paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

21,89022,221

11,11911,584

3

3

922784

13

1,159

-5,131

-5,377

614

1,195

-725

-701

202

150

98

492

-525

5

-928

7,738

13,591

-5,761

-10,458

-5,191

-6,954

-401

-1,315

24,865

25,453

1,156

709

-196

-128

-22,384

-14,073

3,441

11,961

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Purchases of intangible assets

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Purchases of investment securities

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Other, net

Net cash used in investing activities

-16,433

-18,388

-841

-729

723

1,331

-22

-1,986

2,154

341

-816

-16,231

-18,434

13

(Millions of yen)

First three months of

First three months of

FYE March 2020

FYE March 2021

(from Apr. 1, 2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term

8,192

10,018

borrowings

Increase (decrease) in commercial papers

18,000

50,000

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

2,267

Repayments of long-term borrowings

-1,172

-3,826

Decrease (increase) in treasury shares

-9

-7

Dividends paid

-10,689

-11,370

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-98

-607

Other, net

-171

-271

Net cash provided used in financing activities

14,051

46,203

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

125

-821

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

1,386

38,909

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

24,481

37,110

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

25,867

76,020

4) Notes Concerning Quarterly Financial Statements

(Notes Concerning the Premise of a Going Concern) Not applicable.

(Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable.

(Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)

Tax expenses are calculated by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after application of tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the consolidated fiscal year, which includes the current quarter under review, then multiplying profit before income taxes by the estimated effective tax rate.

Income taxes-deferred are shown included in income taxes.

14

(Segment Information, etc.)

1. The First Three Months of the Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Information on amounts of sales and income/losses for each reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting Segments

Amount

Adjustments

Presented in

Total

Consolidated

Food

Pharmaceutical

(Note 1)

Statements of

Income (Note 2)

Net Sales

(1) Sales to Outside

258,972

39,963

298,935

298,935

Customers

(2) Inter-segment Sales

121

73

195

-195

and Transfers

Total

259,094

40,036

299,131

-195

298,935

Income by Segment

19,682

977

20,659

-23

20,636

(Notes)

  1. Details of Adjustments are as follows:
    The segment income adjustment of a negative JPY 23 million includes inter-segment eliminations of JPY 6 million and a negative JPY 30 million in corporate expenses that are not allocated to individual reporting segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of administrative expenses for the Company (the holding company).
  2. Segment income is adjusted to the operating profit recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
  1. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets or good will, etc., for each reporting segment (Significant impairment loss on non-current assets)
    There was no significant impairment loss on non-current assets.

(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill)

There were no significant changes in the amount of goodwill.

(Significant gain on negative goodwill)

No significant negative goodwill was generated.

15

2. The First Three Months of the Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Information on amounts of sales and income/losses for each reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting Segments

Amount

Total

Adjustments

Presented in

Consolidated

Food

Pharmaceutical

(Note 1)

Statements of

Income (Note 2)

Net Sales

(1) Sales to Outside

244,254

36,912

281,167

281,167

Customers

(2) Inter-segment Sales

162

203

365

-365

and Transfers

Total

244,417

37,115

281,533

-365

281,167

Income (Loss) by

23,545

-349

23,196

-34

23,161

Segment

(Notes)

  1. Details of Adjustments are as follows:
    The segment income (loss) adjustment of a negative JPY 34 million includes inter-segment eliminations of JPY 3 million and a negative JPY 38 million in corporate expenses that are not allocated to individual reporting segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of administrative expenses for the Company (the holding company).
  2. Segment income (loss) is adjusted to the operating profit recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
  1. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets or good will, etc., for each reporting segment (Significant impairment loss on non-current assets)
    There was no significant impairment loss on non-current assets.

(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill)

There were no significant changes in the amount of goodwill.

(Significant gain on negative goodwill)

No significant negative goodwill was generated.

16

(Significant subsequent events)

(Application of equity method due to stock acquisition)

On April 15, 2020, our consolidated subsidiary Meiji Co. Ltd. (hereafter, Meiji) concluded a stock sale and purchase agreement with Japfa LTD., a shareholder of AustAsia Investment Holdings Pte LTD. (hereafter, AustAsia), which operates dairy farms in China, to acquire a 25.0% stake in AustAsia. Meiji acquired it on July 3, 2020.

After acquisition of the abovementioned stock, we expect to apply the equity method to AustAsia.

1. Objective of stock acquisition

AustAsia boasts superior raw milk production capacity and is one of China's leading producers of high- quality raw milk. Currently, the company serves as a major raw milk vendor for Meiji China's milk and yogurt business.

The stable procurement of high-quality raw milk is essential for Meiji to continue achieving growth on the China milk and yogurt market. The objective of this stock acquisition is to strengthen our value chain, from raw milk procurement through production, and establish a platform for sustainable growth in China.

  1. Name of stock acquisition transaction partner Japfa LTD.
  2. Name and operations of company being acquired
  1. Name: AustAsia Investment Holdings Pte LTD.
  2. Operations: Dairy production, etc. in China
  3. Other: AustAsia will implement business restructuring announced in April 2020 to become the core company for raw milk production in China.
  1. Timing of stock acquisition

July 3, 2020

  1. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition value, and equity ratio following acquisition
  1. Number of shares to be acquired: 84,027,991 shares
  2. Acquisition value: USD 254.4 million
  3. Equity ratio following acquisition: 25.0%
  1. Payment capital procurement and payment method

We paid cash based on the use of Group internal capital on hand and procurement from external sources.

(Establishment of significant subsidiaries)

At the Board of Director's meeting held on July 13, 2020, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. resolved that Meiji established a new subsidiary in China. This new subsidiary was established on July 16, 2020.

1. Objectives of establishment

The new company will help Meiji expand its sales of drinking milk, yogurt products and confectionery in China.

2. Overview of new company

1)

Company name

Meiji Food (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

2)

Office location

Zengcheng Economic-Technological Development Area

3)

Representative

Takuya Fujino, Managing Director

4)

Share capital

RMB 1,200 million (registered capital)

5)

Main businesses

Sales and production of dairy products and confectionery

6)

Investment amount

RMB 1,200 million (indirect investments: RMB 1,200 million)

7)

Investment ratio

100.0% (indirect holdings: 100.0%)

8)

Date established

July 16, 2020

#####

17

August 12, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

- Supplementary Explanatory Data -

Contents

1.

Consolidated Financial Results

1

2.

Segment Information

4

3.

Analysis of Operating Profit

6

4.

Consolidated Financial Positions

7

5.

Capital Expenditures, Depreciation, R&D Expenses

8

6.

Financial Indicators, consolidated

8

7.

Sales by Main Products

9

8.

Other

1.

List of New Products Under Development

11

2.

Revision of Components for Operating Profit Change Analysis

12

*This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. *Unaudited figures are included in these materials for reference.

*The forward-looking statements described in this document, such as business forecasts, are based on information available at the time of the release of this presentation and reasonable assumptions made by the Company, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved.

*From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis. For details, refer to page 12.

*We revised a part of figures for Q3-Q4 and full-year of FYE March 2020 of consolidation and Pharmaceutical segment. This is because we have completed the procedures of PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) of Romeck Pharma, LLC which was added to the scope of consolidation from FYE March 2020.

(Amounts appearing in the tables below have been rounded down to nearest 100 million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Billions of yen)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

Plan -- FYE March 2021

FYE March 2021

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

Net sales

1,253.0

+0.0

281.1

-5.9

Cost of sales

177.6

-6.5

Gross profit

103.4

-5.0

Selling, general and administrative expenses

80.3

-9.1

Carriage and storage charges

11.4

-3.5

Sales promotion expenses

26.1

-13.7

Labor cost

20.1

-3.0

Operating profit

23.1

+12.2

110.0

+7.1

Ordinary profit

23.5

+5.1

111.0

+7.4

Profit attributable to owners of parent

13.3

-7.8

69.5

+3.2

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

Net sales

618.0

+1.0

634.6

-1.2

1,252.7

-0.1

298.9

+0.9

47.8

618.0

+1.0

-1.1

951.1

+0.1

72.7

1,252.7

-0.1

-4.3

Cost of sales

189.9

-1.0

394.2

+0.1

602.2

-0.5

790.1

-1.0

394.2

+0.1

395.9

-2.0

790.1

-1.0

Gross profit

108.9

+4.2

223.8

+2.6

348.9

+1.0

462.5

+1.3

223.8

+2.6

238.6

+0.2

462.5

+1.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

88.3

+4.2

176.2

+1.1

268.5

+1.0

359.8

+0.5

176.2

+1.1

183.5

-0.1

359.8

+0.5

Carriage and storage charges

11.8

+0.2

24.1

+0.1

35.9

-0.8

47.7

-0.9

24.1

+0.1

23.6

-1.9

47.7

-0.9

Sales promotion expenses

30.3

+4.2

60.2

+2.9

93.3

+2.5

124.8

+2.4

60.2

+2.9

64.6

+1.9

124.8

+2.4

Labor cost

20.7

+4.2

41.2

+2.4

61.8

+1.3

82.7

+1.0

41.2

+2.4

41.4

-0.3

82.7

+1.0

Operating profit

20.6

+4.4

46.9

47.5

+8.5

+8.1

80.3

+0.9

74.4

102.7

+4.4

-4.9

47.5

+8.5

55.1

+1.1

102.7

+4.4

Ordinary profit

22.3

+10.2

49.7

48.7

+11.1

+8.3

81.8

+1.1

75.0

103.3

+3.6

-5.2

48.7

+11.1

54.5

-2.2

103.3

+3.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

14.5

-15.2

50.9

31.8

-16.8

+11.8

52.4

-15.2

77.7

67.3

+8.8

-0.3

31.8

-16.8

35.4

+50.5

67.3

+8.8

Supplementaly Data - 1

1. Consolidated Financial Results

2. Operating Results of Food Segment

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2021

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Net sales

244.4

-5.7

Cost of sales

158.3

-7.2

Gross profit

86.1

-2.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses

62.5

-9.1

Carriage and storage charges

10.8

-3.7

Sales promotion expenses

23.8

-13.3

Labor cost

13.6

-4.5

Operating profit

23.5

+19.6

Ordinary profit

23.2

+14.3

Profit attributable to owners of parent

15.1

+13.4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Net sales

259.0

+0.2

48.5

523.2

-0.3

-2.0

796.6

-0.8

73.1

1,049.5

-0.7

-3.7

Cost of sales

170.5

-1.2

347.0

-1.1

524.3

-1.5

687.4

-1.6

Gross profit

88.5

+3.0

176.1

+1.4

272.3

+0.6

362.0

+1.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

68.8

+2.0

136.6

+1.4

207.2

+0.7

274.7

+0.6

Carriage and storage charges

11.2

-0.1

22.9

-0.3

34.2

-0.9

45.3

-1.0

Sales promotion expenses

27.4

+6.4

53.0

+3.2

82.1

+2.4

108.9

+3.2

Labor cost

14.2

+0.2

28.2

-0.1

42.5

-0.3

56.6

-0.7

Operating profit

19.6

+6.6

50.5

39.5

+1.4

+1.4

65.1

+0.3

72.4

87.3

+3.0

-3.0

Ordinary profit

20.3

+7.6

51.2

40.5

+1.9

+2.2

66.4

-0.1

72.7

88.9

+2.7

-2.7

Profit attributable to owners of parent

13.3

-20.1

50.5

27.1

-11.1

+2.8

44.8

-8.5

74.7

61.1

-1.2

+2.0

(Billions of yen)

Plan -- FYE March 2021

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

1,041.4

-0.8

93.0

+6.5

95.0

+6.8

61.2

+0.0

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

523.2

-0.3

526.3

-1.0

1,049.5

-0.7

347.0

-1.1

340.4

-2.1

687.4

-1.6

176.1

+1.4

185.9

+1.1

362.0

+1.2

136.6

+1.4

138.1

-0.1

274.7

+0.6

22.9

-0.3

22.4

-1.7

45.3

-1.0

53.0

+3.2

55.8

+3.1

108.9

+3.2

28.2

-0.1

28.3

-1.3

56.6

-0.7

39.5

+1.4

47.7

+4.4

87.3

+3.0

40.5

+1.9

48.3

+3.3

88.9

+2.7

27.1

-11.1

34.0

+8.5

61.1

-1.2

Supplementary Data-2

1. Consolidated Financial Results

3. Operating Results of Pharmaceutical Segment

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2021

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Net sales

37.1

-7.3

Cost of sales

19.7

-1.7

Gross profit

17.4

-12.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17.7

-6.6

Operating profit (loss)

-0.3

Ordinary profit (loss)

-0.1

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

-2.0

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Net sales

40.0

+5.8

43.5

95.3

+8.9

+3.6

155.4

+4.8

70.5

204.3

+2.9

-7.3

Cost of sales

20.0

+4.1

47.6

+10.6

78.6

+7.4

103.7

+4.2

Gross profit

19.9

+7.5

47.7

+7.3

76.7

+2.3

100.6

+1.5

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19.0

+11.1

39.5

+0.3

61.1

+2.1

84.6

-0.3

Operating profit

0.9

-34.3

19.2

8.2

+60.8

+61.3

15.6

+3.0

84.4

15.9

+12.2

-13.6

Ordinary profit

1.6

+30.8

32.3

7.9

+97.1

+59.5

15.0

+6.1

86.8

14.3

+9.5

-17.4

Profit attributable to owners of parent

0.8

+185.1

41.2

4.5

-41.6

+117.8

7.5

-42.2

97.7

6.0

+4,404.6

-21.1

(Billions of yen)

Plan -- FYE March 2021

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

212.3

+3.9

18.0

+12.6

16.0

+11.3

8.1

+33.3

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

95.3

+8.9

108.9

-1.9

204.3

+2.9

47.6

+10.6

56.0

-0.7

103.7

+4.2

47.7

+7.3

52.8

-3.1

100.6

+1.5

39.5

+0.3

45.1

-0.8

84.6

-0.3

8.2

+60.8

7.7

-15.0

15.9

+12.2

7.9

+97.1

6.3

-29.5

14.3

+9.5

4.5

-41.6

1.5

6.0

+4,404.6

Supplementary Data-3

2. Segment Information

1. Food Segment

A. Net Sales

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2021

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Fresh and Fermented Dairy

83.2

+2.5

Processed Food

42.5

-3.5

Confectionery

23.7

-11.2

Nutrition

22.6

+0.4

Overseas

11.2

+1.4

Other Domestic Subsidiaries

61.0

-17.0

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Fresh and Fermented Dairy

81.1

-2.3

48.8

162.4

-1.9

-2.3

243.5

-1.8

73.4

327.9

-0.7

-1.2

Processed Food

44.1

+0.2

48.6

91.4

+0.1

+0.7

139.0

+1.1

78.1

178.4

+1.1

+0.2

Confectionery

26.7

+7.3

51.3

52.3

+3.9

+0.6

89.1

+1.7

68.0

121.2

-0.8

-7.6

Nutrition

22.5

+3.9

49.3

46.9

+5.2

+2.4

71.3

+5.5

80.7

90.6

+6.4

+2.6

Overseas

11.0

+11.6

44.8

23.2

+6.9

-5.7

35.8

+1.1

67.1

48.4

+2.6

-9.3

Other Domestic Subsidiaries

73.4

-2.2

47.6

146.7

-2.9

-4.9

217.7

-4.0

70.9

282.8

-4.2

-7.9

(Billions of yen)

Plan -- FYE March 2021

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

321.4

-2.0

180.8

+1.3

123.8

+2.1

92.4

+1.9

54.0

+11.6

268.7

-5.0

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

162.4

-1.9

165.4

+0.5

327.9

-0.7

91.4

+0.1

86.9

+2.1

178.4

+1.1

52.3

+3.9

68.8

-4.1

121.2

-0.8

46.9

+5.2

43.7

+7.7

90.6

+6.4

23.2

+6.9

25.1

-1.1

48.4

+2.6

146.7

-2.9

136.1

-5.6

282.8

-4.2

B. Operating Profit

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2021

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Fresh and Fermented Dairy

16.2

+55.4

Processed Food

1.9

+3.4

Confectionery

2.3

-43.2

Nutrition

3.9

-4.6

Overseas

0.2

+46.8

Other Domestic Subsidiaries

0.7

-12.7

Corporate expenses

-2.0

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Fresh and Fermented Dairy

10.4

-8.1

47.3

20.7

-7.4

-6.1

32.1

-5.9

65.8

48.4

+1.2

-0.8

Processed Food

1.8

+11.5

38.0

4.8

+11.2

-2.0

7.5

+7.5

82.4

8.3

+1.9

-9.1

Confectionery

4.0

+27.7

67.3

6.8

+9.4

+13.5

14.5

-2.2

66.3

19.0

-7.0

-13.3

Nutrition

4.1

+34.5

55.7

8.8

+21.6

+17.0

13.6

+20.0

102.4

15.7

+21.2

+18.4

Overseas

0.2

39.5

0.8

+62.1

61.2

1.2

+19.8

98.6

1.6

+34.4

+30.7

Other Domestic Subsidiaries

0.8

-30.9

40.6

2.0

-11.7

-4.3

2.9

-12.9

69.0

3.5

-6.7

-17.6

Corporate expenses

-2.0

-4.6

-6.9

-9.4

Note: Under this current classification, the post-elimination figure is indicated. Corporate expenses are not allocated to each business.

(Billions of yen)

Plan -- FYE March 2021

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

54.4

+12.4

9.2

+10.6

19.7

+3.8

14.1

-10.2

1.7

+7.0

4.2

+19.7

-10.6

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

20.7

-7.4

27.6

+8.8

48.4

+1.2

4.8

+11.2

3.4

-8.7

8.3

+1.9

6.8

+9.4

12.1

-14.2

19.0

-7.0

8.8

+21.6

6.9

+20.8

15.7

+21.2

0.8

+62.1

0.8

+15.2

1.6

+34.4

2.0

-11.7

1.4

+1.3

3.5

-6.7

-4.6

-4.7

-9.4

Supplementary Data-4

2. Segment Information

2. Pharmaceutical Segment

A. Net Sales

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2021

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Japan

23.9

-9.5

Overseas

9.7

-14.8

KM Biologics

5.5

+37.1

Eliminations

-2.1

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

Japan

26.4

-4.2

41.3

65.7

+12.7

+2.5

109.5

+13.5

69.6

141.8

+8.5

-9.9

Overseas

11.4

+11.7

53.7

22.2

+7.6

+4.6

33.2

+9.0

74.7

43.5

+6.1

-2.4

KM Biologics

4.0

27.6

16.8

+69.2

+15.6

29.5

+22.9

74.8

40.4

+29.5

+2.5

Eliminations

-1.8

-9.4

-16.9

-21.4

(Billions of yen)

Plan -- FYE March 2021

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

145.3

+2.5

47.4

+9.1

43.3

+7.0

-23.8

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

65.7

+12.7

76.1

+5.0

141.8

+8.5

22.2

+7.6

21.2

+4.2

43.5

+6.1

16.8

+69.2

23.5

+10.9

40.4

+29.5

-9.4

-12.0

-21.4

B. Operating Profit

(Billions of yen)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

Plan -- FYE March 2021

FYE March 2021

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

Japan

6.6

-31.1

-2.6

Overseas

1.4

+50.9

5.8

+113.5

KM Biologics

-0.1

4.0

+2.6

Adjustments and Eliminations

1.0

1.5

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY change

H1 plan

YoY change

vs. H1 plan

YoY change

Full-year plan

YoY change

vs. Full-year

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

achievement rate

achievement rate

plan

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

Japan

5.3

+28.8

4.2

-25.4

9.6

-2.5

1.3

+5.3

30.1

5.3

+28.8

+20.0

9.7

-2.6

86.6

9.6

-2.5

-14.4

Overseas

0.9

+384.8

192.4

2.0

+170.4

+304.9

2.5

+60.6

116.4

2.7

+27.9

+25.1

2.0

+170.4

0.6

-50.0

2.7

+27.9

KM Biologics

-1.5

0.8

-50.8

2.1

-49.4

62.4

3.8

+12.8

+11.4

0.8

-50.8

3.0

+69.4

3.8

+12.8

Adjustments and Eliminations

0.1

-0.0

1.0

-0.3

-0.0

-0.3

-0.3

Note: "Eliminations" and "Adjustments and eliminations" indicate "the amount eliminated" and "amounts adjusted and eliminated" in relation to transactions within the pharmaceutical segment.

Supplementary Data-5

  1. Analysis of Operating Profit Note: From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis. For details, refer to page 12.
  1. Results -- FYE March 2021

(Billions of yen)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

Consolidated

Food

Pharma

Other

Consolidated

Food

Pharma

Other

Consolidated

Food

Pharma

Other

Consolidated

Food

Pharma

Other

Total

Total

Total

Total

Results -- FYE March 2020

20.6

19.6

0.9

-0.0

Due to

increased/decreased sales

-2.7

-0.0

-2.7

Impact of

drug price revision

-1.9

-1.9

Changes in costs of goods sold

+2.0

+1.4

+0.6

Changes in other SG&A expenses

+2.5

+1.5

+1.0

Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)

+2.6

+1.0

+1.7

-0.1

Total change

+2.5

+3.8

-1.3

-0.1

Results -- FYE March 2021

23.1

23.5

-0.3

-0.0

YoY Change in Operating Profit

Q1 Results -- FYE March 2020

(Breakdown)

20.6

*1:

[Food]

Change in cost accounting method: +1.1, Decrease in packaging costs: +0.1, Other: +0.2

Due to increased/decreased sales

-2.7

[Pharma]

Cost reductions: +0.6

Impact of drug price revision

-1.9

*2:

[Food]

Decrease in marketing expenses: +3.1, Change in cost accounting method: -1.4, Other: -0.2

Changes in costs of goods sold

+2.0(*1)

[Pharma]

Decrease in marketing expenses: +0.8, Decrease in R&D expenses: +0.2

Changes in other SG&A expenses

+2.5(*2)

Other (incl. change in results of

+2.6

subsidiaries)

Q1 Results -- FYE March 2021

23.1

2. Plan -- FYE March 2021

(Billions of yen)

Full-year

Consolidated

Food

Pharma

Other

Total

Results -- FYE March 2020

102.7

87.3

15.9

-0.6

Due to increased/decreased sales

+7.3

+5.6

+1.7

Impact of drug price revision

-5.9

-5.9

Changes in costs of goods sold

+7.1

+5.2

+1.9

Changes in other SG&A expenses

-5.0

-6.4

+1.4

Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)

+3.8

+1.3

+3.0

-0.4

Total change

+7.3

+5.7

+2.1

-0.4

Plan -- FYE March 2021

110.0

93.0

18.0

-1.0

Note: KM Biologics earnings included in "Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)" of Pharma.

Note: We reflected the impact of the change in cost accounting method for Food segment. (Changes in costs of goods sold: +6.3, Changes in other SG&A expenses: -6.3)

Supplementary Data-6

4. Consolidated Financial Positions

(Billions of yen)

FYE March 2021

As of Jun. 30

As of Sep. 30

As of Dec. 31

As of Mar. 31

Change from the

Change from the

Change from the

Change from the

previous fiscal

previous fiscal

previous fiscal

previous fiscal

year end

year end

year end

year end

Total assets

1,037.7

+3.9

Current assets

451.6

+8.3

Non-current assets

586.1

+0.7

Total liabilities

438.8

+9.4

Current liabilities

292.7

+14.1

Non-current liabilities

146.0

+0.9

Total net assets

598.9

+0.2

Shareholders' equity

555.5

+0.3

Reference

Consolidated interest bearing debt

Food segment assets

Pharmaceutical segment assets

165.0 +54.6

694.1 -1.6

263.2 -3.2

FYE March 2020

As of Jun. 30

As of Sep. 30

As of Dec. 31

As of Mar. 31

Change from the

Change from the

Change from the

Change from the

previous fiscal

previous fiscal

previous fiscal

previous fiscal

year end

year end

year end

year end

Total assets

1,006.3

+0.2

1,001.2

-0.3

1,034.7

+3.0

998.9

-0.5

Current assets

420.8

-0.1

410.1

-2.7

442.1

+4.9

416.8

-1.1

Non-current assets

585.5

+0.5

591.1

+1.4

592.6

+1.7

582.0

-0.1

Total liabilities

444.9

+0.3

421.6

-4.9

442.8

-0.1

401.3

-9.5

Current liabilities

297.3

+2.0

274.3

-5.9

295.9

+1.5

256.5

-12.0

Non-current liabilities

147.5

-2.9

147.3

-3.1

146.9

-3.3

144.8

-4.7

Total net assets

561.4

+0.1

579.6

+3.4

591.8

+5.6

597.5

+6.6

Shareholders' equity

510.8

+0.6

528.3

+4.1

538.8

+6.2

553.6

+9.1

Reference

Consolidated interest bearing debt

141.2

+21.4

128.1

+10.1

133.6

+14.9

106.7

-8.3

Food segment assets

685.6

-0.8

689.6

-0.2

704.9

+2.0

705.3

+2.1

Pharmaceutical segment assets

266.4

-5.8

267.2

-5.5

277.0

-2.0

272.0

-3.8

Supplementary Data-7

5. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation, R&D Expenses

(Billions of yen)

FYE March 2018

FYE March 2019

FYE March 2020

FYE March

2021

H1

Full-year

H1

Full-year

H1

Full-year

Full-year

(Q1-Q2)

(Q1-Q2)

(Q1-Q2)

Capital expenditures

34.8

71.7

34.3

71.2

38.7

71.1

85.2

Food segment

30.6

63.8

30.5

61.3

31.2

60.2

73.2

Pharmaceutical segment

4.1

7.8

3.7

9.7

7.5

10.7

11.7

Corporate or elimination

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

Depreciation and amortization

22.3

46.5

20.6

43.0

22.4

46.1

49.0

Food segment

19.3

40.1

16.7

34.5

18.1

37.4

39.8

Pharmaceutical segment

2.9

6.0

3.6

9.0

4.7

9.6

10.1

Corporate or elimination

0.1

0.3

0.2

-0.5

-0.4

-0.8

-0.9

R&D expenses

12.5

26.5

13.2

29.1

14.5

31.4

33.7

Food segment

5.9

13.2

6.1

12.7

6.6

13.4

14.6

Pharmaceutical segment

6.5

13.2

7.0

16.4

7.6

17.5

18.4

Corporate or elimination

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

0.6

Note: The figures of "Capital expenditures" and "Depreciation and amortization" include "Intangible assets."

Note: KM Biologics earnings included from FYE March 2019

6. Financial Indicators, consolidated

FYE March 2017

FYE March 2018

FYE March 2019

FYE March 2020

Full-year

Full-year

Full-year

Full-year

Net sales

1,242.4

billion yen

1,240.8

billion yen

1,254.3

billion yen

1,252.7

billion yen

Operating profit

88.3

billion yen

94.6

billion yen

98.3

billion yen

102.7

billion yen

Operating profit ratio

7.1

7.6

7.8

8.2

EBITDA

135.8 billion yen

142.8 billion yen

143.0 billion yen

148.9 billion yen

EBITDA margin

10.9

11.5

11.4

11.9

Proft attributable to owners of parent

60.7

billion yen

61.2

billion yen

61.8

billion yen

67.3

billion yen

Profit ratio

4.9

4.9

4.9

5.4

Total assets

883.8

billion yen

927.5

billion yen

1,004.1

billion yen

998.9

billion yen

Interest bearing debt

129.4

billion yen

119.1

billion yen

116.3

billion yen

106.7

billion yen

Shareholders' equity

448.9

billion yen

487.3

billion yen

527.3

billion yen

562.7

billion yen

Shareholders' equity ratio

50.8

52.7

52.5

56.3

Debt/Equity ratio

0.28

times

0.24

times

0.22

times

0.19

times

ROA

10.2

10.6

10.3

10.3

ROE

14.2

13.1

12.2

12.4

Net cash flow from operating activities

81.8

billion yen

108.7

billion yen

112.1

billion yen

114.1

billion yen

Net cash flow from investing activities

-44.2

billion yen

-64.3

billion yen

-100.2

billion yen

-70.8

billion yen

Free cash flow

37.5

billion yen

44.3

billion yen

11.8

billion yen

43.2

billion yen

Profit per share

413.11

yen

422.15

yen

426.61

yen

464.08

yen

Net assets per share

3,064.91

yen

3,360.70

yen

3,635.79

yen

3,879.18

yen

Cash flow per share

728.21

yen

743.35

yen

723.29

yen

782.49

yen

Cash dividends per share

110.00

yen

130.00

yen

140.00

yen

150.00

yen

Dividend payout ratio

26.6

30.8

32.8

32.3

Price/Earnings ratio--PER

22.4

times

19.1

times

21.2

times

16.5

times

Price/Book value ratio--PBR

3.0

times

2.4

times

2.4

times

2.0

times

Price/Cash flow ratio--PCFR

12.7

times

10.8

times

12.4

times

9.8

times

(Note) Op. profit + Depreciation and amortization

(Note)

Ordinary profit/Average net assets

(Note)

Profit attributalbe to owners of parent/Average shareholders' equity

(Note)

Net cash flow from operating activities + Net cash flow from investing activities

(Note)

Profit attributable to owners of parent / Average number of shares during period

(Note)

(Total net assets - Noncontrolling interests) / (Number of shares outstanding - Number of treasury stock)

(Note)

(Profit attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and Amortization) / (Number of shares outstanding - Number of treasury stock)

(Note)

Year-end stock price/Profit per share

(Note)

Year-end stock price/Net assets per share

(Note)

Year-end stock price/Cash flow per share

Supplementary Data-8

7. Sales by Main Products

1. Food Segment (Non-consolidated)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2021

YoY Change

H1 Plan

YoY Change

vs. H1 Plan

YoY Change

Full-year Plan

YoY Change

vs. Full-year

Achievement Rate

Achievement Rate

Plan

Yogurt

22.5

+3.7

Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt

20.6

+4.4

Probiotic yogurts

30.3

+17.6

Drinking milk

27.0

-4.1

Meiji Oishii Gyunyu

15.8

+10.2

Cheese

9.2

+0.4

Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi series

3.7

+5.8

Ice cream

12.0

-1.0

Chocolate

19.2

-3.4

Nutritional products

14.7

+2.9

Sports nutrition

5.7

+3.3

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY Change

H1 Plan

YoY Change

vs. H1 Plan

YoY Change

Full-year Plan

YoY Change

vs. Full-year

Achievement Rate

Achievement Rate

Plan

Yogurt

21.7

-3.8

45.8

43.3

-3.7

-8.7

63.7

-2.2

70.3

84.4

-0.6

-6.9

Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt

19.8

-5.6

47.8

39.0

-6.8

-5.9

57.6

-4.9

73.1

76.1

-3.5

-3.4

Probiotic yogurts

25.8

-4.7

49.6

49.5

-5.0

-4.9

77.4

-4.5

67.8

110.9

-1.7

-2.9

Drinking milk

28.1

+4.5

51.7

58.5

+6.0

+7.5

87.1

+5.0

83.1

113.5

+4.8

+8.2

Meiji Oishii Gyunyu

14.3

+0.6

48.2

29.9

+0.6

+0.5

44.3

+1.8

77.1

57.9

+3.1

+0.8

Cheese

9.2

+0.1

51.3

18.1

+0.7

+1.1

28.8

+2.5

77.2

37.4

+2.4

+0.5

Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi series

3.5

+3.1

49.4

6.9

+3.3

-3.9

11.2

+7.2

73.6

14.7

+7.0

-3.9

Ice cream

12.1

-0.9

42.9

27.5

-3.1

-3.0

36.6

-1.8

81.4

44.4

-1.5

-1.3

Chocolate

19.9

+11.2

51.9

39.3

+7.3

+2.5

70.1

+4.3

67.3

97.1

+1.8

-6.7

Nutritional products

14.3

+3.8

50.4

29.5

+4.7

+4.1

45.9

+4.4

82.3

58.7

+6.4

+5.3

Sports nutrition

5.5

+0.6

47.0

11.5

+1.6

-1.7

16.4

+2.7

78.2

20.5

+3.9

-2.3

Note: Nutritional products includeinfant formula and enteral formula.

(Billions of yen)

Plan -- FYE March 2021

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

87.9

+4.1

79.7

+4.7

117.5

+5.9

104.4

-8.0

58.9

+1.8

39.0

+4.1

16.1

+9.5

47.3

+6.7

100.0

+3.0

60.5

+2.9

20.6

+0.4

H1

YoY change

H2

YoY change

Full-year

YoY change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

43.3

-3.7

41.0

+2.9

84.4

-0.6

39.0

-6.8

37.0

+0.3

76.1

-3.5

49.5

-5.0

61.3

+1.1

110.9

-1.7

58.5

+6.0

54.9

+3.5

113.5

+4.8

29.9

+0.6

28.0

+5.9

57.9

+3.1

18.1

+0.7

19.3

+3.9

37.4

+2.4

6.9

+3.3

7.8

+10.4

14.7

+7.0

27.5

-3.1

16.8

+1.0

44.4

-1.5

39.3

+7.3

57.7

-1.7

97.1

+1.8

29.5

+4.7

29.2

+8.2

58.7

+6.4

11.5

+1.6

8.9

+7.1

20.5

+3.9

Supplementary Data-9

7. Sales by Main Products

2. Pharmaceutical Segment (Non-consolidated)

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2021

YoY Change

H1 Plan

YoY Change

vs. H1 Plan

YoY Change

Full-year Plan

YoY Change

vs. Full-year

Achievement Rate

Achievement Rate

Plan

Ethical pharmaceuticals (Japan)

SYCREST

0.8

-13.3

BILANOA

0.8

-12.4

REFLEX (includes Mirtazapine "meiji")

1.4

-32.7

MEIACT (includes Cefditoren "OK")

0.4

-66.9

TAZOPIPE

1.1

-30.1

Total human vaccine

4.1

+597.4

Influenza HA Vaccine

-0.0

(By field)

Total brand name drugs

10.3

+2.1

Total generic drugs

9.0

-25.9

KM

Biologics

Total human vaccine

2.5

+40.6

Total blood plasma products

1.8

+82.4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Full-year

FYE March 2020

YoY Change

H1 Plan

YoY Change

vs. H1 Plan

YoY Change

Full-year Plan

YoY Change

vs. Full-year

Achievement Rate

Achievement Rate

Plan

Ethical pharmaceuticals (Japan)

SYCREST

1.0

19.0

31.8

2.0

+13.2

-36.2

3.2

+15.4

41.8

4.3

+17.2

-43.7

BILANOA

0.9

-12.7

41.5

2.1

+20.6

-11.6

3.8

+32.7

42.5

7.2

-3.6

-19.7

REFLEX (includes Mirtazapine "meiji")

2.2

-50.3

34.5

4.3

-55.8

-32.1

6.7

-55.0

54.9

8.6

-49.0

-30.0

MEIACT (includes Cefditoren "OK")

1.3

-5.8

51.7

2.5

-10.6

-4.0

4.1

-14.0

72.4

5.3

-14.3

-5.7

TAZOPIPE

1.7

+45.8

54.9

4.0

+52.7

+30.1

6.7

+67.6

116.7

7.2

+38.4

+25.3

Influenza HA Vaccine

-0.0

7.0

+664.1

+1,081.8

15.1

+254.5

105.8

14.8

+277.2

+3.5

(By field)

Total brand name drugs

10.1

-19.7

38.3

29.5

+10.2

+11.8

52.2

+18.9

69.0

66.6

+18.4

-12.1

Total generic drugs

12.2

+11.5

46.7

24.6

+8.1

-5.6

38.5

+8.5

76.7

48.6

+3.6

-3.1

KM

Biologics

Total human vaccine

1.8

20.0

10.2

+43.0

+13.6

19.2

+7.4

68.0

26.6

+21.3

-5.8

Total blood plasma products

1.0

30.8

3.5

+104.1

+6.4

5.9

+63.4

87.7

7.9

+43.3

+16.8

Note: Domestic ethical pharmaceuticals indicates non-consolidated information for Meiji Seika Pharma (excluding sales from contracted manufacturing.)

Note: "Total brand name drugs" under domestic ethical pharmaceuticals includes net sales from human vaccines sold by Meiji Seika Pharma.

(Billions of yen)

Plan -- FYE March 2021

H1

YoY Change

H2

YoY Change

Full-year

YoY Change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

5.2

+19.2

10.6

+46.6

6.6

-23.0

5.2

-3.5

8.0

+10.2

30.2

+15.5

15.1

+1.7

69.9

+5.0

51.3

+5.5

31.0

+16.5

7.6

-3.5

H1

YoY Change

H2

YoY Change

Full-year

YoY Change

(Q1-Q2)

(Q3-Q4)

Results

Revised Plan

2.0

+13.2

2.2

+21.0

4.3

+17.2

2.1

+20.6

5.1

-11.0

7.2

-3.6

4.3

-55.8

4.2

-39.3

8.6

-49.0

2.5

-10.6

2.8

-17.4

5.3

-14.3

4.0

+52.7

3.2

+23.8

7.2

+38.4

7.0

+664.1

7.7

+158.0

14.8

+277.2

29.5

+10.2

37.1

+25.8

66.6

+18.4

24.6

+8.1

23.9

-0.6

48.6

+3.6

10.2

+43.0

16.3

+10.7

26.6

+21.3

3.5

+104.1

4.4

+15.6

7.9

+43.3

Supplementary Data-10

8. Other

1. List of New Products Under Development Infectious disease

Stage

Name

Type

Efficacy Classification

Notes

Phase I

ME1100 (Arbekacin)

Inhalation

Hospital Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia/

Discovered in-house

Ventilator Associated Bacterial Pneumonia treatment

(Overseas)

(HABP/VABP)

Phase I

OP0595 (Nacubactam)

Injection

β-lactamase inhibitor

Discovered in-house

CNS disorders

Stage

Name

Type

Efficacy Classification

Notes

Phase III

ME2112 (Ziprasidone)

Oral

Antipsychotic

In-license: RaQualia Pharma Inc.

New fields

Stage

Name

Type

Efficacy Classification

Notes

Phase II

HBI-8000 (Tucidinostat)

Oral

Relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia /lymphoma (ATLL)

In-license: HUYA Bioscience International, LLC (USA)

(In preparation for application)

Phase II

HBI-8000 (Tucidinostat)

Oral

Relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

In-license: HUYA Bioscience International, LLC (USA)

(Multi-Regional clinical trial)

Phase II

SP-02L (Darinaparsin)

Injection

Relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

In-license: Solasia Pharma K.K.

(In preparation for application)

Phase I

DMB-3111

Injection

Breast cancer/Gastric cancer (Biosimilar)

Co-development:Dong-A Socio Holdings Co., Ltd.

(South Korea)

Phase I

DMB-3115

Injection

Plaque psoriasis/Psoriatic arthritis/Crohn's disease (Biosimilar)

Co-development:Dong-A Socio Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Overseas)

(South Korea)

Vaccines

Stage

Name

Target Disease

Notes

Phase III

KD-370

Pentavalent vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and haemophilus

KM Biologics Co., Ltd.

Phase II

influenza type b

Phase I

KD-382

Quadrivalent vaccine against dengue fever

KM Biologics Co., Ltd.

(Overseas)

Phase I / II

KD-404

Egg-derived inactivated whole virus influenza vaccine

Co-development: Hokkaido University

Blood Plasma Products

Stage

Name

Target Disease

Notes

Phase III

KD-371

Indication expansion for microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) (orphan drug)

Co-development: Teijin Pharma Limited

Phase II /III

KD2-305

Suppression of bleeding tendency in patients with blood coagulation factor VIII or

KM Biologics Co., Ltd.

extension study

factor IX deficiency who have coagulation factor inhibitaors

Note: The above list shows development

status as of August 12, 2020.

Supplementary Data-11

8. Other

2. Revision of Components for Operating Profit Change Analysis

From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis as below.

Before the revision

Disclosure item

Structural components

Volume differences

Due to increased/decreased sales

Unit price differences

Product mix

Selling expenses, Logistics expenses (volume slide)

Indirect manufacturing costs

Impact of drug price revision

Changes in costs of goods sold

Direct expense unit cost difference, etc.

Cost variances (Pharmaceutical only)

Selling expenses (excluding volume slide)

Advertising expenses,

Marketing expenses

Changes in other SG&A expenses

Selling indirect expenses

Logistic expenses (excluding volume slide)

R&D expenses

General and administrative expenses, etc.

Other (including change in results of

Subsidiary profit/losses

subsidiaries)

Consolidated accounting

After the revision

Disclosure item

Structural components

Volume differences

Due to increased/decreased sales

Unit price differences

Product mix

Cost variances (Pharmaceutical only)

Impact of drug price revision

Changes in costs of goods sold

Direct expense unit cost difference, etc.

Selling expenses, Logistics expenses (volume slide)

Selling expenses (excluding volume slide)

Advertising expenses,

Changes in other SG&A expenses

Marketing expenses

Selling indirect expenses

Logistic expenses (excluding volume slide)

Indirect manufacturing costs

R&D expenses

General and administrative expenses, etc.

Other (including change in results of

Subsidiary profit/losses

subsidiaries)

Consolidated accounting

Supplementary Data-12

Disclaimer

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 05:02:10 UTC
