Meiji : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
1)
Consolidated operating results
(% of change from the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
First three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
281,167
-5.9
23,161
12.2
23,504
5.1
13,370
-7.8
June 30, 2019
298,935
0.9
20,636
4.4
22,374
10.2
14,500
-15.2
(Note) Comprehensive income: First three months ended June 30, 2020: JPY 13,777 million (10.8%)
First three months ended June 30, 2019: JPY 12,430 million (-32.4%)
Profit per Share
Diluted Profit per
Share
First three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
92.17
-
June 30, 2019
99.98
-
2)
Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2020
1,037,792
598,900
54.4
3,893.13
As of March 31, 2020
998,920
597,573
56.3
3,879.18
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020: JPY 564,768 million As of March 31, 2020: JPY 562,753 million
(Note) In the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we finalized provisional accounting related to corporate consolidation. Figures for FYE March 2020 reflect the finalized provisional accounting treatments.
2. Dividends
Cash Dividends Per Share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Financial year end
Annual
For the fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2020
-
70.00
-
80.00
150.00
March 31, 2021
-
March 31, 2021
75.00
-
75.00
150.00
(Projected)
(Note) Amendment to
projected dividends recently announced: None
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% of change from the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
1st half
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Full year
1,253,000
0.0
110,000
7.1
111,000
7.4
69,500
3.2
479.08
(Note) Amendment to forecasts of consolidated financial results recently announced: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current fiscal year under review (Changes in subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None
Application of specific accounting treatments in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
For details, refer to page 14 of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 4) Notes Concerning Quarterly Financial Statements (Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, restatements
Changes in accounting policy due to revisions of accounting standards: None
Other changes in accounting policy: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at end of period
Average number of shares during period
As of Jun. 30, 2020
152,683,400 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2020
152,683,400 shares
As of Jun. 30, 2020
7,615,349 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2020
7,613,416 shares
As of Jun. 30, 2020
145,068,205 shares
As of Jun. 30, 2019
145,032,588 shares
2
1. Qualitative Information
Explanation Concerning Operating Results
The Meiji group entered the final year of Medium-Term Business Plan for FYE March 2019-2021. Based on our basic concept of Address strategic issues continuously and Challenge for the further growth, we began to promote our growth strategy for Expand share and achieve high revenues in core businesses, Expand aggressively in overseas markets and establish growth platform, Propose new value in health care domain, Continue structural reforms and resolve specific business issues in each business, and Enhance Meiji Group management platform and promote Sustainability.
Currently, the Meiji Group faces a difficult operating environment due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The food segment confronts uncertainty in personal consumption trends and the pharmaceutical segment struggles due to a significant decline in patient numbers at medical institutions. Additionally, the pharmaceutical segment is impacted significantly by NHI pricing revision. Amid such conditions, our Group is working diligently to ensure the stable provision of essential food and pharmaceutical products while also working to reinforcing efficiency in Group expenditures. In line with our Medium-Term Business Plan, we are concentrating management resources on core and growth domains while also working to improve productivity.
These factors resulted in net sales of JPY 281.167 billion (down 5.9%, year on year), operating profit of JPY 23.161 billion (up 12.2%, year on year), and ordinary profit of JPY 23.504 billion (up 5.1%, year on year) during the first three months of FYE March 2021. Profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 13.370 billion (down 7.8%, year on year).
(Billions of yen)
For the first three months
2019
2020
Change
Main factors for Change
ended June 30
Net sales
298.9
281.1
-17.7
Details indicated on segment-specific overview
Operating profit
20.6
23.1
2.5
Details indicated on segment-specific overview
Non-operating profit
2.4
1.5
-0.8
－
Non-operating expenses
0.6
1.2
0.5
- Share of losses of entities accounted for using
equity method (+0.3)
Ordinary profit
22.3
23.5
1.1
－
Extraordinary income
0.5
0.9
0.3
- Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and
associates (+0.9)
- Gain on sales of non-current assets (-0.5)
Extraordinary losses
1.0
2.2
1.1
- Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
(+1.0)
Profit before income taxes
21.8
22.2
0.3
－
Income taxes-total
7.5
8.4
0.9
－
Profit (loss) attributable to
-0.1
0.3
0.5
－
non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to
14.5
13.3
-1.1
－
owners of parent
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consolidated earnings for the first three months of FYE March 2021 was limited as detailed below.
In the food segment, we saw increased demand in Japan for fresh and fermented dairy business products such as yogurt and functional yogurt, and processed food business products such as cheese and frozen foods for consumers. This is due to increased health management consciousness and higher in-home consumption. On the other hand, sales of processed food products to food service industry decreased due to stay-at-home orders. Overseas, the drinking milk and yogurt business in China saw decreased sales of commercial milk products but the ice cream business in China saw increased demand.
In the pharmaceutical segment, revenues from mainstay products decreased in Japan. This is because the number of patient visited medical institutions declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas, the impact on manufacturing due to the countrywide lockdown in India was limited but sales decreased due to shipping delays.
3
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meiji Group is engaged in the following initiatives for development and supply of potential vaccines.
On May 22, 2020, group subsidiary KM Biologics was selected to partake in Corporate-led Development of a COVID-19 Vaccine, a public development theme that is part of the Drug Discovery Support Promotion Project sponsored by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). Currently, KM Biologics is collaborating on research and development activities with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Institute of Medical Science at the University of Tokyo, and the National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health, and Nutrition to develop an inactivated vaccine for COVID-19.
On June 26, 2020, Group subsidiaries Meiji Seika Pharma and KM Biologics agreed with AstraZeneca PLC to hold discussions regarding the stable provision of the COVID-19 vaccine allocated for Japan.
Below is an overview by segment.
(1) Food segment
Net sales decreased year on year. Net sales of fresh and fermented dairy business and overseas business increased. Net sales of nutrition business were largely unchanged. On the other hand, net sales of processed food business decreased, and sales of confectionery business significantly decreased. Sales of other domestic subsidiaries also decreased significantly due to the exclusion of three subsidiaries from the scope of consolidation as a result of a stock transfer.
Operating profit increased significantly year on year thanks to increased sales of yogurt and functional yogurt, and the benefits of efforts to reduce promotional expenses and other costs.
(Billions of yen)
For the first three months
2019
2020
% Change
ended June 30
Net sales
259.0
244.4
-5.7%
Operating profit
19.6
23.5
19.6%
Analysis of Consolidated Operating Profit
(Billions of yen)
Q1 Results - FYE March 2020
19.6
Due to increased/decreased sales
-0.0
Changes in costs of goods sold
+1.4
Changes in other SG&A expenses
+1.5
Other (incl. change in results of
+1.0
subsidiaries)
Q1 Results - FYE March 2021
23.5
4
Below is an overview of each of food segment's main businesses.
(Billions of yen)
For the first three months ended June 30
2019
2020
% Change
Fresh and
Net sales
81.1
83.2
2.5%
Fermented Dairy
Operating profit
10.4
16.2
55.4%
Processed Food
Net sales
44.1
42.5
-3.5%
Operating profit
1.8
1.9
3.4%
Confectionery
Net sales
26.7
23.7
-11.2%
Operating profit
4.0
2.3
-43.2%
Nutrition
Net sales
22.5
22.6
0.4%
Operating profit
4.1
3.9
-4.6%
Overseas
Net sales
11.0
11.2
1.4%
Operating profit
0.2
0.2
46.8%
Other Domestic
Net sales
73.4
61.0
-17.0%
Subsidiaries
Operating profit
0.8
0.7
-12.7%
Corporate Expenses
Net sales
－
－
－
Operating profit
-2.0
-2.0
－
Fresh and Fermented Dairy business (Yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, etc.)
Overall net sales increased year on year. Sales of yogurt increased, and sales of functional yogurt andMeiji Oishii Gyunyu increased significantly. Sales of SAVAS Milk Protein were also favorable.
Operating profit increased significantly year on year thanks to increased sales of functional yogurt and yogurt, and reduced promotional expenses.
Processed Food business (Cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, etc.)
Net sales decreased year on year. Sales of ice cream and cheese for consumers were favorable, but sales of processed food products to food service industry considerably decreased.
Operating profit increased thanks to expense reductions covering the decline in sales.
Confectionery business (Chocolate, gummy, chewing gum, etc.)
Net sales decreased significantly year on year. Sales ofKinoko no Yama and Takenoko no Sato were favorable thanks to increased in-home consumption but sales of convenience store products decreased, resulting in overall decreased sales of chocolate. Sales of gummy and chewing gum decreased considerably.
Operating profit decreased significantly year on year due to the impact of decreased sales despite efforts to reduce promotional expenses.
Overall net sales largely unchanged year on year. Sales of sports proteinSAVAS, infant formula and liquid diet Meiji Mei Balance were favorable. However, sales of sports nutritional drink VAAM decreased.
Operating profit decreased year on year. We worked to reduce operating expenses but depreciation expenses increased for the powdered protein plant that started operations in November 2019.
Overseas (Overseas subsidiaries, exports)
Net sales increased year on year. Sales of confectionery business and drinking milk and yogurt business in China decreased but sales of ice cream business in China and business in the US increased.
Operating profit significantly increased year on year thanks to increased sales of ice cream business in China and business in the US.
5
Other domestic subsidiaries (Feedstuffs, sugar and corn sweeteners, logistics, etc.)
Net sales decreased significantly year on year due to the exclusion of three subsidiaries from the scope of consolidation as a result of a stock transfer. Additionally, sales from our logistics subsidiary and sugar trading company also decreased.
Operating profit decreased considerably year on year due to the decrease in profits from our logistic subsidiaries.
(2) Pharmaceutical segment
Net sales decreased year on year. Domestic business sales decreased significantly due to NHI pricing revision and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas sales also decreased due to the impact of the pandemic. Sales of KM Biologics increased significantly thanks to increased sales of mainstay products.
Operating profit decreased significantly year on year due to operating losses recorded in the business in Japan.
(Billions of yen)
For the first three months
2019
2020
% Change
ended June 30
Net sales
40.0
37.1
-7.3%
Operating profit (loss)
0.9
-0.3
－
Analysis of Consolidated Operating Profit
(Billions of yen)
Q1 Results - FYE March 2020
0.9
Due to increased/decreased sales
-2.7
Impact of drug price revision
-1.9
Changes in costs of goods sold
+0.6
Changes in other SG&A expenses
+1.0
Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)
+1.7
Q1 Results - FYE March 2021
-0.3
Below is an overview of each of pharmaceutical segment's main businesses.
(Billions of yen)
For the first three months ended June 30
2019
2020
% Change
Japan
Net sales
26.4
23.9
-9.5%
Operating profit
1.3
-2.6
－
Overseas
Net sales
11.4
9.7
-14.8%
Operating profit
0.9
1.4
50.9%
KM Biologics
Net sales
4.0
5.5
37.1%
Operating profit
-1.5
-0.1
－
Eliminations
Net sales
-1.8
-2.1
－
Adjustments and
Operating profit
0.1
1.0
－
Eliminations
6
Japan
Net sales decreased year on year. Sales of human vaccines were favorable, but sales of antidepressant drugREFLEX, antibacterial drug Meiact and generic drugs decreased significantly.
Operating profit considerably decreased year on year. We worked to reduce operating costs but profit was impacted significantly by decreased sales of mainstay products and NHI pricing revision.
Overseas
Net sales decreased significantly year on year. Sales of subsidiaries in Thailand, Indonesia and Spain increased, but those in China and India decreased year on year.
Operating profit increased significantly year on year due to increased sales by subsidiaries in Thailand, Indonesia, and Spain.
KM Biologics
Net sales increased significantly year on year thanks to favorable sales of Hepatitis B VaccineBimmugen and blood plasma products.
Operating profit increased year on year thanks to increased sales and lower loss on valuation of inventories.
Financial status
(1) Assets, Liabilities, and Net Assets
(Billions of yen)
As of March
As of June
Change
Main Factors for Change
31, 2020
30, 2020
- Cash and deposits (+38.6)
Current assets
416.8
451.6
34.8
- Merchandise and finished goods (+5.3)
- Raw materials and supplies (+3.1)
- Notes and accounts receivable-trade(-14.9)
Non-current assets
582.0
586.1
4.0
- Investment securities (+4.2)
Total assets
998.9
1,037.7
38.8
－
Current liabilities
256.5
292.7
36.2
- Commercial papers (+50.0)
- Notes and accounts payable-trade(-8.3)
- Accrued expenses (-5.9)
Non-current liabilities
144.8
146.0
1.2
- Long-term borrowings (+1.0)
Total liabilities
401.3
438.8
37.5
－
Shareholders' equity
553.6
555.5
1.8
- Retained earnings (+1.6)
Accumulated other
9.0
9.2
0.1
- Valuation difference on available-for-sale
securities (+2.9)
comprehensive income
- Foreign currency translation adjustments (-3.3)
Minority interests
34.8
34.1
-0.6
－
Total net assets
597.5
598.9
1.3
－
Total liabilities and net
998.9
1,037.7
38.8
－
assets
Interest bearing debt
106.7
165.0
58.3
- Commercial papers (+50.0)
Equity Ratio (%)
56.3
54.4
-1.9pt
－
7
(2) Status of cash flows
(Billions of yen)
For the first three months
2019
2020
Change
Main factors for Change
ended June 30
Net cash flow from
- Income taxes paid (+8.3)
3.4
11.9
8.5
- Decrease in trade receivables (+5.8)
operating activities
- Increase in inventories (-4.6)
- Decrease in trade payables (-1.7)
- Purchase of property, plant and equipment (-1.9)
Net cash flow from
-16.2
-18.4
-2.2
- Purchase of investment securities (-1.9)
- Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries
investing activities
resulting in change in scope of in consolidation
(+2.1)
Net cash flow from
14.0
46.2
32.1
- Increase in commercial papers (+32.0)
financing activities
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
25.8
76.0
50.1
－
period
Free cash flow
-12.7
-6.4
6.3
－
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021
There are no changes to the consolidated earnings forecasts for FYE March 2021 indicated in the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 published on May 22, 2020.
During FYE March 2021, there is concern the COVID-19 pandemic could have a significant impact on the economy and consumer trends. Now, we ensure the safety and health of our nearly 17,000 global employees and their families. To make this possible, we are implementing various measures, including telecommuting and teleconferences, and cancelling business trips. We have not experienced a significant impact on production or raw materials procurement so far. When the situation changes we will take adequate measures rapidly in order to maintain a stable product supply. Consequently, we will fulfill our responsibility as a corporate group engaged in the food and health segments.
We will continue to carefully analyze the impact on business activities and will provide immediate disclosure in the event of matters requiring revisions to our consolidated earnings forecast.
8
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and deposits
37,446
76,058
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
179,931
165,013
Merchandise and finished goods
111,028
116,362
Work in process
3,729
4,299
Raw materials and supplies
58,542
61,720
Others
27,454
30,637
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-1,247
-2,405
Total current assets
416,885
451,687
Non-current assets
Property, plants and equipment
Buildings and structures
353,843
353,375
Accumulated depreciation
-172,887
-173,422
Buildings and structures, net
180,956
179,953
Machinery and equipment
539,437
539,792
Accumulated depreciation
-384,661
-384,215
Machinery and equipment, net
154,775
155,577
Tools, furniture and fixtures
58,049
58,170
Accumulated depreciation
-43,478
-43,792
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
14,570
14,378
Land
69,363
68,286
Lease assets
3,046
3,083
Accumulated depreciation
-2,166
-2,230
Lease assets, net
880
852
Construction in progress
23,645
24,881
Total property, plants and equipment
444,191
443,930
Intangible assets
Goodwill
57
53
Other
14,240
13,937
Total intangible assets
14,297
13,990
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
84,598
88,888
Retirement benefit asset
15,500
15,802
Deferred tax assets
16,341
16,004
Other
7,171
7,556
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-66
-68
Total investments and other assets
123,545
128,183
Total non-current assets
582,034
586,104
Total assets
998,920
1,037,792
9
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
112,317
103,958
Short-term borrowings
30,874
38,159
Commercial papers
－
50,000
Accrued expenses
45,457
39,521
Income taxes payable
12,164
8,605
Provision for bonuses
12,090
6,587
Provision for sales returns
256
74
Provision for sales rebates
1,908
1,427
Other
41,451
44,460
Total current liabilities
256,520
292,794
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,000
20,000
Long-term borrowings
55,890
56,930
Deferred tax liabilities
8,399
9,300
Retirement benefit liability
55,410
55,034
Provision for retirement benefits for directors
121
88
(and other officers)
Other
5,004
4,741
Total non-current liabilities
144,826
146,097
Total liabilities
401,347
438,891
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
30,000
30,000
Capital surplus
100,245
100,434
Retained earnings
453,729
455,363
Treasury shares
-30,288
-30,291
Total shareholders' equity
553,687
555,505
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
26,968
29,955
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
53
-247
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-3,279
-6,591
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-14,677
-13,853
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
9,066
9,263
Non-controlling interests
34,819
34,131
Total net assets
597,573
598,900
Total liabilities and net assets
998,920
1,037,792
10
2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (For the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
FYE March 2020
FYE March 2021
(from Apr. 1, 2019
(from Apr. 1, 2020
to Jun. 30, 2019)
to Jun. 30, 2020)
Net sales
298,935
281,167
Cost of sales
189,937
177,668
Gross profit
108,998
103,499
Selling, general and administrative expenses
88,361
80,337
Operating profit
20,636
23,161
Non-operating income
Interest income
51
51
Dividend income
674
650
Foreign exchange gains
－
508
Other
1,696
377
Total non-operating income
2,421
1,587
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
202
150
Share of loss of entities accounted for using
98
492
equity method
Foreign exchange losses
104
－
Other
278
601
Total non-operating expenses
683
1,245
Ordinary profit
22,374
23,504
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
532
2
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and
－
928
associates
Other
0
－
Total extraordinary income
532
931
Extraordinary losses
Loss on abandonment of non-current assets
923
784
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
－
1,078
Other
93
350
Total extraordinary losses
1,016
2,214
Profit before income taxes
21,890
22,221
Income taxes
7,569
8,490
Profit
14,321
13,730
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling
-179
359
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
14,500
13,370
11
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(For the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
FYE March 2020
FYE March 2021
(from Apr. 1, 2019
(from Apr. 1, 2020
to Jun. 30, 2019)
to Jun. 30, 2020)
Profit
14,321
13,730
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
-2,530
2,998
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
-19-301
83-2,762
564807
10-695
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests
-1,890
46
12,430
13,777
12,602
13,567
-171
209
12
3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
FYE March
2020
FYE March 2021
(from Apr. 1,
2019
(from Apr. 1, 2020
to Jun. 30, 2019)
to Jun. 30, 2020)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
Depreciation
Amortization of goodwill
Loss on retirement of property, plants and equipment
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
Interest and dividend income
Interest expenses
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
Loss (gain) on sales of property, plant and equipment
Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
Decrease (increase) in inventories
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
Other, net
Subtotal
Interest and dividends received
Interest paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
21,89022,221
11,11911,584
3
3
922784
13
1,159
-5,131
-5,377
614
1,195
-725
-701
202
150
98
492
-525
5
－
-928
7,738
13,591
-5,761
-10,458
-5,191
-6,954
-401
-1,315
24,865
25,453
1,156
709
-196
-128
-22,384
-14,073
3,441
11,961
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Purchases of intangible assets
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Purchases of investment securities
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
(Notes Concerning the Premise of a Going Concern) Not applicable.
(Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable.
(Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)
Tax expenses are calculated by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after application of tax effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the consolidated fiscal year, which includes the current quarter under review, then multiplying profit before income taxes by the estimated effective tax rate.
Income taxes-deferred are shown included in income taxes.
14
(Segment Information, etc.)
1. The First Three Months of the Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(1) Information on amounts of sales and income/losses for each reporting segment
(Millions of yen)
Reporting Segments
Amount
Adjustments
Presented in
Total
Consolidated
Food
Pharmaceutical
(Note 1)
Statements of
Income (Note 2)
Net Sales
(1) Sales to Outside
258,972
39,963
298,935
－
298,935
Customers
(2) Inter-segment Sales
121
73
195
-195
－
and Transfers
Total
259,094
40,036
299,131
-195
298,935
Income by Segment
19,682
977
20,659
-23
20,636
(Notes)
Details of Adjustments are as follows:
The segment income adjustment of a negative JPY 23 million includes inter-segment eliminations of JPY 6 million and a negative JPY 30 million in corporate expenses that are not allocated to individual reporting segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of administrative expenses for the Company (the holding company).
Segment income is adjusted to the operating profit recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
Information on impairment loss on non-current assets or good will, etc., for each reporting segment (Significant impairment loss on non-current assets)
There was no significant impairment loss on non-current assets.
(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill)
There were no significant changes in the amount of goodwill.
(Significant gain on negative goodwill)
No significant negative goodwill was generated.
15
2. The First Three Months of the Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Information on amounts of sales and income/losses for each reporting segment
(Millions of yen)
Reporting Segments
Amount
Total
Adjustments
Presented in
Consolidated
Food
Pharmaceutical
(Note 1)
Statements of
Income (Note 2)
Net Sales
(1) Sales to Outside
244,254
36,912
281,167
－
281,167
Customers
(2) Inter-segment Sales
162
203
365
-365
－
and Transfers
Total
244,417
37,115
281,533
-365
281,167
Income (Loss) by
23,545
-349
23,196
-34
23,161
Segment
(Notes)
Details of Adjustments are as follows:
The segment income (loss) adjustment of a negative JPY 34 million includes inter-segment eliminations of JPY 3 million and a negative JPY 38 million in corporate expenses that are not allocated to individual reporting segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of administrative expenses for the Company (the holding company).
Segment income (loss) is adjusted to the operating profit recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
Information on impairment loss on non-current assets or good will, etc., for each reporting segment (Significant impairment loss on non-current assets)
There was no significant impairment loss on non-current assets.
(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill)
There were no significant changes in the amount of goodwill.
(Significant gain on negative goodwill)
No significant negative goodwill was generated.
16
(Significant subsequent events)
(Application of equity method due to stock acquisition)
On April 15, 2020, our consolidated subsidiary Meiji Co. Ltd. (hereafter, Meiji) concluded a stock sale and purchase agreement with Japfa LTD., a shareholder of AustAsia Investment Holdings Pte LTD. (hereafter, AustAsia), which operates dairy farms in China, to acquire a 25.0% stake in AustAsia. Meiji acquired it on July 3, 2020.
After acquisition of the abovementioned stock, we expect to apply the equity method to AustAsia.
1. Objective of stock acquisition
AustAsia boasts superior raw milk production capacity and is one of China's leading producers of high- quality raw milk. Currently, the company serves as a major raw milk vendor for Meiji China's milk and yogurt business.
The stable procurement of high-quality raw milk is essential for Meiji to continue achieving growth on the China milk and yogurt market. The objective of this stock acquisition is to strengthen our value chain, from raw milk procurement through production, and establish a platform for sustainable growth in China.
Name of stock acquisition transaction partner Japfa LTD.
Name and operations of company being acquired
Name: AustAsia Investment Holdings Pte LTD.
Operations: Dairy production, etc. in China
Other: AustAsia will implement business restructuring announced in April 2020 to become the core company for raw milk production in China.
Timing of stock acquisition
July 3, 2020
Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition value, and equity ratio following acquisition
Number of shares to be acquired: 84,027,991 shares
Acquisition value: USD 254.4 million
Equity ratio following acquisition: 25.0%
Payment capital procurement and payment method
We paid cash based on the use of Group internal capital on hand and procurement from external sources.
(Establishment of significant subsidiaries)
At the Board of Director's meeting held on July 13, 2020, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. resolved that Meiji established a new subsidiary in China. This new subsidiary was established on July 16, 2020.
1. Objectives of establishment
The new company will help Meiji expand its sales of drinking milk, yogurt products and confectionery in China.
2. Overview of new company
1)
Company name
Meiji Food (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
2)
Office location
Zengcheng Economic-Technological Development Area
3)
Representative
Takuya Fujino, Managing Director
4)
Share capital
RMB 1,200 million (registered capital)
5)
Main businesses
Sales and production of dairy products and confectionery
6)
Investment amount
RMB 1,200 million (indirect investments: RMB 1,200 million)
7)
Investment ratio
100.0% (indirect holdings: 100.0%)
8)
Date established
July 16, 2020
#####
17
August 12, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
- Supplementary Explanatory Data -
Contents
1.
Consolidated Financial Results
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
1
2.
Segment Information
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
4
3.
Analysis of Operating Profit
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
6
4.
Consolidated Financial Positions
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
7
5.
Capital Expenditures, Depreciation, R&D Expenses
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
8
6.
Financial Indicators, consolidated
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
8
7.
Sales by Main Products
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
・
9
8.
Other
1.
List of New Products Under Development
・
・
・
・
・
11
2.
Revision of Components for Operating Profit Change Analysis
・
・
・
・
・
12
*This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. *Unaudited figures are included in these materials for reference.
*The forward-looking statements described in this document, such as business forecasts, are based on information available at the time of the release of this presentation and reasonable assumptions made by the Company, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved.
*From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis. For details, refer to page 12.
*We revised a part of figures for Q3-Q4 and full-year of FYE March 2020 of consolidation and Pharmaceutical segment. This is because we have completed the procedures of PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) of Romeck Pharma, LLC which was added to the scope of consolidation from FYE March 2020.
(Amounts appearing in the tables below have been rounded down to nearest 100 million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results
1. Consolidated Operating Results
(Billions of yen)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
Plan -- FYE March 2021
FYE March 2021
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Net sales
―
1,253.0
+0.0
281.1
-5.9
Cost of sales
177.6
-6.5
―
―
―
Gross profit
103.4
-5.0
―
―
―
Selling, general and administrative expenses
80.3
-9.1
―
―
―
Carriage and storage charges
11.4
-3.5
―
―
―
Sales promotion expenses
26.1
-13.7
―
―
―
Labor cost
20.1
-3.0
―
―
―
Operating profit
23.1
+12.2
―
110.0
+7.1
Ordinary profit
23.5
+5.1
―
111.0
+7.4
Profit attributable to owners of parent
13.3
-7.8
―
69.5
+3.2
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Net sales
618.0
+1.0
634.6
-1.2
1,252.7
-0.1
298.9
+0.9
47.8
618.0
+1.0
-1.1
951.1
+0.1
72.7
1,252.7
-0.1
-4.3
Cost of sales
189.9
-1.0
―
394.2
+0.1
―
602.2
-0.5
―
790.1
-1.0
―
394.2
+0.1
395.9
-2.0
790.1
-1.0
Gross profit
108.9
+4.2
―
223.8
+2.6
―
348.9
+1.0
―
462.5
+1.3
―
223.8
+2.6
238.6
+0.2
462.5
+1.3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
88.3
+4.2
―
176.2
+1.1
―
268.5
+1.0
―
359.8
+0.5
―
176.2
+1.1
183.5
-0.1
359.8
+0.5
Carriage and storage charges
11.8
+0.2
―
24.1
+0.1
―
35.9
-0.8
―
47.7
-0.9
―
24.1
+0.1
23.6
-1.9
47.7
-0.9
Sales promotion expenses
30.3
+4.2
―
60.2
+2.9
―
93.3
+2.5
―
124.8
+2.4
―
60.2
+2.9
64.6
+1.9
124.8
+2.4
Labor cost
20.7
+4.2
―
41.2
+2.4
―
61.8
+1.3
―
82.7
+1.0
―
41.2
+2.4
41.4
-0.3
82.7
+1.0
Operating profit
20.6
+4.4
46.9
47.5
+8.5
+8.1
80.3
+0.9
74.4
102.7
+4.4
-4.9
47.5
+8.5
55.1
+1.1
102.7
+4.4
Ordinary profit
22.3
+10.2
49.7
48.7
+11.1
+8.3
81.8
+1.1
75.0
103.3
+3.6
-5.2
48.7
+11.1
54.5
-2.2
103.3
+3.6
Profit attributable to owners of parent
14.5
-15.2
50.9
31.8
-16.8
+11.8
52.4
-15.2
77.7
67.3
+8.8
-0.3
31.8
-16.8
35.4
+50.5
67.3
+8.8
Supplementaly Data - 1
1. Consolidated Financial Results
2. Operating Results of Food Segment
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2021
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Net sales
―
244.4
-5.7
Cost of sales
158.3
-7.2
―
Gross profit
86.1
-2.7
―
Selling, general and administrative expenses
62.5
-9.1
―
Carriage and storage charges
10.8
-3.7
―
Sales promotion expenses
23.8
-13.3
―
Labor cost
13.6
-4.5
―
Operating profit
23.5
+19.6
―
Ordinary profit
23.2
+14.3
―
Profit attributable to owners of parent
15.1
+13.4
―
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Net sales
259.0
+0.2
48.5
523.2
-0.3
-2.0
796.6
-0.8
73.1
1,049.5
-0.7
-3.7
Cost of sales
170.5
-1.2
―
347.0
-1.1
―
524.3
-1.5
―
687.4
-1.6
―
Gross profit
88.5
+3.0
―
176.1
+1.4
―
272.3
+0.6
―
362.0
+1.2
―
Selling, general and administrative expenses
68.8
+2.0
―
136.6
+1.4
―
207.2
+0.7
―
274.7
+0.6
―
Carriage and storage charges
11.2
-0.1
―
22.9
-0.3
―
34.2
-0.9
―
45.3
-1.0
―
Sales promotion expenses
27.4
+6.4
―
53.0
+3.2
―
82.1
+2.4
―
108.9
+3.2
―
Labor cost
14.2
+0.2
―
28.2
-0.1
―
42.5
-0.3
―
56.6
-0.7
―
Operating profit
19.6
+6.6
50.5
39.5
+1.4
+1.4
65.1
+0.3
72.4
87.3
+3.0
-3.0
Ordinary profit
20.3
+7.6
51.2
40.5
+1.9
+2.2
66.4
-0.1
72.7
88.9
+2.7
-2.7
Profit attributable to owners of parent
13.3
-20.1
50.5
27.1
-11.1
+2.8
44.8
-8.5
74.7
61.1
-1.2
+2.0
(Billions of yen)
Plan -- FYE March 2021
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
1,041.4
-0.8
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
93.0
+6.5
95.0
+6.8
61.2
+0.0
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
523.2
-0.3
526.3
-1.0
1,049.5
-0.7
347.0
-1.1
340.4
-2.1
687.4
-1.6
176.1
+1.4
185.9
+1.1
362.0
+1.2
136.6
+1.4
138.1
-0.1
274.7
+0.6
22.9
-0.3
22.4
-1.7
45.3
-1.0
53.0
+3.2
55.8
+3.1
108.9
+3.2
28.2
-0.1
28.3
-1.3
56.6
-0.7
39.5
+1.4
47.7
+4.4
87.3
+3.0
40.5
+1.9
48.3
+3.3
88.9
+2.7
27.1
-11.1
34.0
+8.5
61.1
-1.2
Supplementary Data-2
1. Consolidated Financial Results
3. Operating Results of Pharmaceutical Segment
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2021
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Net sales
―
37.1
-7.3
Cost of sales
19.7
-1.7
―
Gross profit
17.4
-12.9
―
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17.7
-6.6
―
Operating profit (loss)
-0.3
―
―
Ordinary profit (loss)
-0.1
―
―
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
-2.0
―
―
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Net sales
40.0
+5.8
43.5
95.3
+8.9
+3.6
155.4
+4.8
70.5
204.3
+2.9
-7.3
Cost of sales
20.0
+4.1
―
47.6
+10.6
―
78.6
+7.4
―
103.7
+4.2
―
Gross profit
19.9
+7.5
―
47.7
+7.3
―
76.7
+2.3
―
100.6
+1.5
―
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19.0
+11.1
―
39.5
+0.3
―
61.1
+2.1
―
84.6
-0.3
―
Operating profit
0.9
-34.3
19.2
8.2
+60.8
+61.3
15.6
+3.0
84.4
15.9
+12.2
-13.6
Ordinary profit
1.6
+30.8
32.3
7.9
+97.1
+59.5
15.0
+6.1
86.8
14.3
+9.5
-17.4
Profit attributable to owners of parent
0.8
+185.1
41.2
4.5
-41.6
+117.8
7.5
-42.2
97.7
6.0
+4,404.6
-21.1
(Billions of yen)
Plan -- FYE March 2021
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
212.3
+3.9
―
―
―
―
―
―
18.0
+12.6
16.0
+11.3
8.1
+33.3
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
95.3
+8.9
108.9
-1.9
204.3
+2.9
47.6
+10.6
56.0
-0.7
103.7
+4.2
47.7
+7.3
52.8
-3.1
100.6
+1.5
39.5
+0.3
45.1
-0.8
84.6
-0.3
8.2
+60.8
7.7
-15.0
15.9
+12.2
7.9
+97.1
6.3
-29.5
14.3
+9.5
4.5
-41.6
1.5
―
6.0
+4,404.6
Supplementary Data-3
2. Segment Information
1. Food Segment
A. Net Sales
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2021
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Fresh and Fermented Dairy
83.2
+2.5
－
Processed Food
42.5
-3.5
－
Confectionery
23.7
-11.2
－
Nutrition
22.6
+0.4
－
Overseas
11.2
+1.4
－
Other Domestic Subsidiaries
61.0
-17.0
－
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Fresh and Fermented Dairy
81.1
-2.3
48.8
162.4
-1.9
-2.3
243.5
-1.8
73.4
327.9
-0.7
-1.2
Processed Food
44.1
+0.2
48.6
91.4
+0.1
+0.7
139.0
+1.1
78.1
178.4
+1.1
+0.2
Confectionery
26.7
+7.3
51.3
52.3
+3.9
+0.6
89.1
+1.7
68.0
121.2
-0.8
-7.6
Nutrition
22.5
+3.9
49.3
46.9
+5.2
+2.4
71.3
+5.5
80.7
90.6
+6.4
+2.6
Overseas
11.0
+11.6
44.8
23.2
+6.9
-5.7
35.8
+1.1
67.1
48.4
+2.6
-9.3
Other Domestic Subsidiaries
73.4
-2.2
47.6
146.7
-2.9
-4.9
217.7
-4.0
70.9
282.8
-4.2
-7.9
(Billions of yen)
Plan -- FYE March 2021
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
321.4
-2.0
180.8
+1.3
123.8
+2.1
92.4
+1.9
54.0
+11.6
268.7
-5.0
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
162.4
-1.9
165.4
+0.5
327.9
-0.7
91.4
+0.1
86.9
+2.1
178.4
+1.1
52.3
+3.9
68.8
-4.1
121.2
-0.8
46.9
+5.2
43.7
+7.7
90.6
+6.4
23.2
+6.9
25.1
-1.1
48.4
+2.6
146.7
-2.9
136.1
-5.6
282.8
-4.2
B. Operating Profit
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2021
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Fresh and Fermented Dairy
16.2
+55.4
－
Processed Food
1.9
+3.4
－
Confectionery
2.3
-43.2
－
Nutrition
3.9
-4.6
－
Overseas
0.2
+46.8
－
Other Domestic Subsidiaries
0.7
-12.7
－
Corporate expenses
-2.0
－
－
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Fresh and Fermented Dairy
10.4
-8.1
47.3
20.7
-7.4
-6.1
32.1
-5.9
65.8
48.4
+1.2
-0.8
Processed Food
1.8
+11.5
38.0
4.8
+11.2
-2.0
7.5
+7.5
82.4
8.3
+1.9
-9.1
Confectionery
4.0
+27.7
67.3
6.8
+9.4
+13.5
14.5
-2.2
66.3
19.0
-7.0
-13.3
Nutrition
4.1
+34.5
55.7
8.8
+21.6
+17.0
13.6
+20.0
102.4
15.7
+21.2
+18.4
Overseas
0.2
－
39.5
0.8
+62.1
61.2
1.2
+19.8
98.6
1.6
+34.4
+30.7
Other Domestic Subsidiaries
0.8
-30.9
40.6
2.0
-11.7
-4.3
2.9
-12.9
69.0
3.5
-6.7
-17.6
Corporate expenses
-2.0
－
－
-4.6
－
－
-6.9
－
－
-9.4
－
－
Note: Under this current classification, the post-elimination figure is indicated. Corporate expenses are not allocated to each business.
(Billions of yen)
Plan -- FYE March 2021
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
54.4
+12.4
9.2
+10.6
19.7
+3.8
14.1
-10.2
1.7
+7.0
4.2
+19.7
-10.6
－
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
20.7
-7.4
27.6
+8.8
48.4
+1.2
4.8
+11.2
3.4
-8.7
8.3
+1.9
6.8
+9.4
12.1
-14.2
19.0
-7.0
8.8
+21.6
6.9
+20.8
15.7
+21.2
0.8
+62.1
0.8
+15.2
1.6
+34.4
2.0
-11.7
1.4
+1.3
3.5
-6.7
-4.6
－
-4.7
－
-9.4
－
Supplementary Data-4
2. Segment Information
2. Pharmaceutical Segment
A. Net Sales
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2021
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Japan
23.9
-9.5
－
Overseas
9.7
-14.8
－
KM Biologics
5.5
+37.1
－
Eliminations
-2.1
－
－
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Japan
26.4
-4.2
41.3
65.7
+12.7
+2.5
109.5
+13.5
69.6
141.8
+8.5
-9.9
Overseas
11.4
+11.7
53.7
22.2
+7.6
+4.6
33.2
+9.0
74.7
43.5
+6.1
-2.4
KM Biologics
4.0
－
27.6
16.8
+69.2
+15.6
29.5
+22.9
74.8
40.4
+29.5
+2.5
Eliminations
-1.8
－
－
-9.4
－
－
-16.9
－
－
-21.4
－
－
(Billions of yen)
Plan -- FYE March 2021
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
145.3
+2.5
47.4
+9.1
43.3
+7.0
-23.8
－
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
65.7
+12.7
76.1
+5.0
141.8
+8.5
22.2
+7.6
21.2
+4.2
43.5
+6.1
16.8
+69.2
23.5
+10.9
40.4
+29.5
-9.4
－
-12.0
－
-21.4
－
B. Operating Profit
(Billions of yen)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
Plan -- FYE March 2021
FYE March 2021
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Japan
6.6
-31.1
-2.6
－
－
Overseas
1.4
+50.9
－
5.8
+113.5
KM Biologics
-0.1
－
－
4.0
+2.6
Adjustments and Eliminations
1.0
－
－
1.5
－
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY change
H1 plan
YoY change
vs. H1 plan
YoY change
Full-year plan
YoY change
vs. Full-year
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
achievement rate
achievement rate
plan
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Japan
5.3
+28.8
4.2
-25.4
9.6
-2.5
1.3
+5.3
30.1
5.3
+28.8
+20.0
9.7
-2.6
86.6
9.6
-2.5
-14.4
Overseas
0.9
+384.8
192.4
2.0
+170.4
+304.9
2.5
+60.6
116.4
2.7
+27.9
+25.1
2.0
+170.4
0.6
-50.0
2.7
+27.9
KM Biologics
-1.5
－
－
0.8
-50.8
－
2.1
-49.4
62.4
3.8
+12.8
+11.4
0.8
-50.8
3.0
+69.4
3.8
+12.8
Adjustments and Eliminations
0.1
－
－
-0.0
－
－
1.0
－
－
-0.3
－
－
-0.0
－
-0.3
－
-0.3
－
Note: "Eliminations" and "Adjustments and eliminations" indicate "the amount eliminated" and "amounts adjusted and eliminated" in relation to transactions within the pharmaceutical segment.
Supplementary Data-5
Analysis of Operating Profit Note: From the first quarter of FYE March 2021, we have revised components for operating profit change analysis. For details, refer to page 12.
Results -- FYE March 2021
(Billions of yen)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
Consolidated
Food
Pharma
Other
Consolidated
Food
Pharma
Other
Consolidated
Food
Pharma
Other
Consolidated
Food
Pharma
Other
Total
Total
Total
Total
Results -- FYE March 2020
20.6
19.6
0.9
-0.0
Due to
increased/decreased sales
-2.7
-0.0
-2.7
―
Impact of
drug price revision
-1.9
－
-1.9
―
Changes in costs of goods sold
+2.0
+1.4
+0.6
―
Changes in other SG&A expenses
+2.5
+1.5
+1.0
―
Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)
+2.6
+1.0
+1.7
-0.1
Total change
+2.5
+3.8
-1.3
-0.1
Results -- FYE March 2021
23.1
23.5
-0.3
-0.0
YoY Change in Operating Profit
Q1 Results -- FYE March 2020
(Breakdown)
20.6
*1:
[Food]
Change in cost accounting method: +1.1, Decrease in packaging costs: +0.1, Other: +0.2
Due to increased/decreased sales
-2.7
[Pharma]
Cost reductions: +0.6
Impact of drug price revision
-1.9
*2:
[Food]
Decrease in marketing expenses: +3.1, Change in cost accounting method: -1.4, Other: -0.2
Changes in costs of goods sold
+2.0(*1)
[Pharma]
Decrease in marketing expenses: +0.8, Decrease in R&D expenses: +0.2
Changes in other SG&A expenses
+2.5(*2)
Other (incl. change in results of
+2.6
subsidiaries)
Q1 Results -- FYE March 2021
23.1
2. Plan -- FYE March 2021
(Billions of yen)
Full-year
Consolidated
Food
Pharma
Other
Total
Results -- FYE March 2020
102.7
87.3
15.9
-0.6
Due to increased/decreased sales
+7.3
+5.6
+1.7
―
Impact of drug price revision
-5.9
―
-5.9
―
Changes in costs of goods sold
+7.1
+5.2
+1.9
―
Changes in other SG&A expenses
-5.0
-6.4
+1.4
―
Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)
+3.8
+1.3
+3.0
-0.4
Total change
+7.3
+5.7
+2.1
-0.4
Plan -- FYE March 2021
110.0
93.0
18.0
-1.0
Note: KM Biologics earnings included in "Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)" of Pharma.
Note: We reflected the impact of the change in cost accounting method for Food segment. (Changes in costs of goods sold: +6.3, Changes in other SG&A expenses: -6.3)
Supplementary Data-6
4. Consolidated Financial Positions
(Billions of yen)
FYE March 2021
As of Jun. 30
As of Sep. 30
As of Dec. 31
As of Mar. 31
Change from the
Change from the
Change from the
Change from the
previous fiscal
previous fiscal
previous fiscal
previous fiscal
year end
year end
year end
year end
％
Total assets
1,037.7
+3.9
Current assets
451.6
+8.3
Non-current assets
586.1
+0.7
Total liabilities
438.8
+9.4
Current liabilities
292.7
+14.1
Non-current liabilities
146.0
+0.9
Total net assets
598.9
+0.2
Shareholders' equity
555.5
+0.3
Reference
Consolidated interest bearing debt
Food segment assets
Pharmaceutical segment assets
165.0 +54.6
694.1 -1.6
263.2 -3.2
FYE March 2020
As of Jun. 30
As of Sep. 30
As of Dec. 31
As of Mar. 31
Change from the
Change from the
Change from the
Change from the
previous fiscal
previous fiscal
previous fiscal
previous fiscal
year end
year end
year end
year end
％
％
％
％
Total assets
1,006.3
+0.2
1,001.2
-0.3
1,034.7
+3.0
998.9
-0.5
Current assets
420.8
-0.1
410.1
-2.7
442.1
+4.9
416.8
-1.1
Non-current assets
585.5
+0.5
591.1
+1.4
592.6
+1.7
582.0
-0.1
Total liabilities
444.9
+0.3
421.6
-4.9
442.8
-0.1
401.3
-9.5
Current liabilities
297.3
+2.0
274.3
-5.9
295.9
+1.5
256.5
-12.0
Non-current liabilities
147.5
-2.9
147.3
-3.1
146.9
-3.3
144.8
-4.7
Total net assets
561.4
+0.1
579.6
+3.4
591.8
+5.6
597.5
+6.6
Shareholders' equity
510.8
+0.6
528.3
+4.1
538.8
+6.2
553.6
+9.1
Reference
Consolidated interest bearing debt
141.2
+21.4
128.1
+10.1
133.6
+14.9
106.7
-8.3
Food segment assets
685.6
-0.8
689.6
-0.2
704.9
+2.0
705.3
+2.1
Pharmaceutical segment assets
266.4
-5.8
267.2
-5.5
277.0
-2.0
272.0
-3.8
Supplementary Data-7
5. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation, R&D Expenses
(Billions of yen)
FYE March 2018
FYE March 2019
FYE March 2020
FYE March
2021
H1
Full-year
H1
Full-year
H1
Full-year
Full-year
(Q1-Q2)
(Q1-Q2)
(Q1-Q2)
Capital expenditures
34.8
71.7
34.3
71.2
38.7
71.1
85.2
Food segment
30.6
63.8
30.5
61.3
31.2
60.2
73.2
Pharmaceutical segment
4.1
7.8
3.7
9.7
7.5
10.7
11.7
Corporate or elimination
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
Depreciation and amortization
22.3
46.5
20.6
43.0
22.4
46.1
49.0
Food segment
19.3
40.1
16.7
34.5
18.1
37.4
39.8
Pharmaceutical segment
2.9
6.0
3.6
9.0
4.7
9.6
10.1
Corporate or elimination
0.1
0.3
0.2
-0.5
-0.4
-0.8
-0.9
R&D expenses
12.5
26.5
13.2
29.1
14.5
31.4
33.7
Food segment
5.9
13.2
6.1
12.7
6.6
13.4
14.6
Pharmaceutical segment
6.5
13.2
7.0
16.4
7.6
17.5
18.4
Corporate or elimination
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.4
0.6
Note: The figures of "Capital expenditures" and "Depreciation and amortization" include "Intangible assets."
Note: KM Biologics earnings included from FYE March 2019
6. Financial Indicators, consolidated
FYE March 2017
FYE March 2018
FYE March 2019
FYE March 2020
Full-year
Full-year
Full-year
Full-year
Net sales
1,242.4
billion yen
1,240.8
billion yen
1,254.3
billion yen
1,252.7
billion yen
Operating profit
88.3
billion yen
94.6
billion yen
98.3
billion yen
102.7
billion yen
Operating profit ratio
7.1
％
7.6
％
7.8
％
8.2
％
EBITDA
135.8 billion yen
142.8 billion yen
143.0 billion yen
148.9 billion yen
EBITDA margin
10.9
％
11.5
％
11.4
％
11.9
％
Proft attributable to owners of parent
60.7
billion yen
61.2
billion yen
61.8
billion yen
67.3
billion yen
Profit ratio
4.9
％
4.9
％
4.9
％
5.4
％
Total assets
883.8
billion yen
927.5
billion yen
1,004.1
billion yen
998.9
billion yen
Interest bearing debt
129.4
billion yen
119.1
billion yen
116.3
billion yen
106.7
billion yen
Shareholders' equity
448.9
billion yen
487.3
billion yen
527.3
billion yen
562.7
billion yen
Shareholders' equity ratio
50.8
％
52.7
％
52.5
％
56.3
％
Debt/Equity ratio
0.28
times
0.24
times
0.22
times
0.19
times
ROA
10.2
％
10.6
％
10.3
％
10.3
％
ROE
14.2
％
13.1
％
12.2
％
12.4
％
Net cash flow from operating activities
81.8
billion yen
108.7
billion yen
112.1
billion yen
114.1
billion yen
Net cash flow from investing activities
-44.2
billion yen
-64.3
billion yen
-100.2
billion yen
-70.8
billion yen
Free cash flow
37.5
billion yen
44.3
billion yen
11.8
billion yen
43.2
billion yen
Profit per share
413.11
yen
422.15
yen
426.61
yen
464.08
yen
Net assets per share
3,064.91
yen
3,360.70
yen
3,635.79
yen
3,879.18
yen
Cash flow per share
728.21
yen
743.35
yen
723.29
yen
782.49
yen
Cash dividends per share
110.00
yen
130.00
yen
140.00
yen
150.00
yen
Dividend payout ratio
26.6
％
30.8
％
32.8
％
32.3
％
Price/Earnings ratio--PER
22.4
times
19.1
times
21.2
times
16.5
times
Price/Book value ratio--PBR
3.0
times
2.4
times
2.4
times
2.0
times
Price/Cash flow ratio--PCFR
12.7
times
10.8
times
12.4
times
9.8
times
(Note) Op. profit + Depreciation and amortization
(Note)
Ordinary profit/Average net assets
(Note)
Profit attributalbe to owners of parent/Average shareholders' equity
(Note)
Net cash flow from operating activities + Net cash flow from investing activities
(Note)
Profit attributable to owners of parent / Average number of shares during period
(Note)
(Total net assets - Noncontrolling interests) / (Number of shares outstanding - Number of treasury stock)
(Note)
(Profit attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and Amortization) / (Number of shares outstanding - Number of treasury stock)
(Note)
Year-end stock price/Profit per share
(Note)
Year-end stock price/Net assets per share
(Note)
Year-end stock price/Cash flow per share
Supplementary Data-8
7. Sales by Main Products
1. Food Segment (Non-consolidated)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2021
YoY Change
H1 Plan
YoY Change
vs. H1 Plan
YoY Change
Full-year Plan
YoY Change
vs. Full-year
Achievement Rate
Achievement Rate
Plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Yogurt
22.5
+3.7
－
Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt
20.6
+4.4
－
Probiotic yogurts
30.3
+17.6
－
Drinking milk
27.0
-4.1
－
Meiji Oishii Gyunyu
15.8
+10.2
－
Cheese
9.2
+0.4
－
Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi series
3.7
+5.8
－
Ice cream
12.0
-1.0
－
Chocolate
19.2
-3.4
－
Nutritional products
14.7
+2.9
－
Sports nutrition
5.7
+3.3
－
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY Change
H1 Plan
YoY Change
vs. H1 Plan
YoY Change
Full-year Plan
YoY Change
vs. Full-year
Achievement Rate
Achievement Rate
Plan
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
Yogurt
21.7
-3.8
45.8
43.3
-3.7
-8.7
63.7
-2.2
70.3
84.4
-0.6
-6.9
Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt
19.8
-5.6
47.8
39.0
-6.8
-5.9
57.6
-4.9
73.1
76.1
-3.5
-3.4
Probiotic yogurts
25.8
-4.7
49.6
49.5
-5.0
-4.9
77.4
-4.5
67.8
110.9
-1.7
-2.9
Drinking milk
28.1
+4.5
51.7
58.5
+6.0
+7.5
87.1
+5.0
83.1
113.5
+4.8
+8.2
Meiji Oishii Gyunyu
14.3
+0.6
48.2
29.9
+0.6
+0.5
44.3
+1.8
77.1
57.9
+3.1
+0.8
Cheese
9.2
+0.1
51.3
18.1
+0.7
+1.1
28.8
+2.5
77.2
37.4
+2.4
+0.5
Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi series
3.5
+3.1
49.4
6.9
+3.3
-3.9
11.2
+7.2
73.6
14.7
+7.0
-3.9
Ice cream
12.1
-0.9
42.9
27.5
-3.1
-3.0
36.6
-1.8
81.4
44.4
-1.5
-1.3
Chocolate
19.9
+11.2
51.9
39.3
+7.3
+2.5
70.1
+4.3
67.3
97.1
+1.8
-6.7
Nutritional products
14.3
+3.8
50.4
29.5
+4.7
+4.1
45.9
+4.4
82.3
58.7
+6.4
+5.3
Sports nutrition
5.5
+0.6
47.0
11.5
+1.6
-1.7
16.4
+2.7
78.2
20.5
+3.9
-2.3
Note: Nutritional products includeinfant formula and enteral formula.
(Billions of yen)
Plan -- FYE March 2021
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
87.9
+4.1
79.7
+4.7
117.5
+5.9
104.4
-8.0
58.9
+1.8
39.0
+4.1
16.1
+9.5
47.3
+6.7
100.0
+3.0
60.5
+2.9
20.6
+0.4
H1
YoY change
H2
YoY change
Full-year
YoY change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
％
％
43.3
-3.7
41.0
+2.9
84.4
-0.6
39.0
-6.8
37.0
+0.3
76.1
-3.5
49.5
-5.0
61.3
+1.1
110.9
-1.7
58.5
+6.0
54.9
+3.5
113.5
+4.8
29.9
+0.6
28.0
+5.9
57.9
+3.1
18.1
+0.7
19.3
+3.9
37.4
+2.4
6.9
+3.3
7.8
+10.4
14.7
+7.0
27.5
-3.1
16.8
+1.0
44.4
-1.5
39.3
+7.3
57.7
-1.7
97.1
+1.8
29.5
+4.7
29.2
+8.2
58.7
+6.4
11.5
+1.6
8.9
+7.1
20.5
+3.9
Supplementary Data-9
7. Sales by Main Products
2. Pharmaceutical Segment (Non-consolidated)
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2021
YoY Change
H1 Plan
YoY Change
vs. H1 Plan
YoY Change
Full-year Plan
YoY Change
vs. Full-year
Achievement Rate
Achievement Rate
Plan
Ethical pharmaceuticals (Japan)
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
SYCREST
0.8
-13.3
－
BILANOA
0.8
-12.4
－
REFLEX (includes Mirtazapine "meiji")
1.4
-32.7
－
MEIACT (includes Cefditoren "OK")
0.4
-66.9
－
TAZOPIPE
1.1
-30.1
－
Total human vaccine
4.1
+597.4
－
Influenza HA Vaccine
-0.0
－
－
(By field)
Total brand name drugs
10.3
+2.1
－
Total generic drugs
9.0
-25.9
－
KM
Biologics
Total human vaccine
2.5
+40.6
－
Total blood plasma products
1.8
+82.4
－
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Full-year
FYE March 2020
YoY Change
H1 Plan
YoY Change
vs. H1 Plan
YoY Change
Full-year Plan
YoY Change
vs. Full-year
Achievement Rate
Achievement Rate
Plan
Ethical pharmaceuticals (Japan)
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
％
SYCREST
1.0
19.0
31.8
2.0
+13.2
-36.2
3.2
+15.4
41.8
4.3
+17.2
-43.7
BILANOA
0.9
-12.7
41.5
2.1
+20.6
-11.6
3.8
+32.7
42.5
7.2
-3.6
-19.7
REFLEX (includes Mirtazapine "meiji")
2.2
-50.3
34.5
4.3
-55.8
-32.1
6.7
-55.0
54.9
8.6
-49.0
-30.0
MEIACT (includes Cefditoren "OK")
1.3
-5.8
51.7
2.5
-10.6
-4.0
4.1
-14.0
72.4
5.3
-14.3
-5.7
TAZOPIPE
1.7
+45.8
54.9
4.0
+52.7
+30.1
6.7
+67.6
116.7
7.2
+38.4
+25.3
Influenza HA Vaccine
-0.0
－
－
7.0
+664.1
+1,081.8
15.1
+254.5
105.8
14.8
+277.2
+3.5
(By field)
Total brand name drugs
10.1
-19.7
38.3
29.5
+10.2
+11.8
52.2
+18.9
69.0
66.6
+18.4
-12.1
Total generic drugs
12.2
+11.5
46.7
24.6
+8.1
-5.6
38.5
+8.5
76.7
48.6
+3.6
-3.1
KM
Biologics
Total human vaccine
1.8
－
20.0
10.2
+43.0
+13.6
19.2
+7.4
68.0
26.6
+21.3
-5.8
Total blood plasma products
1.0
－
30.8
3.5
+104.1
+6.4
5.9
+63.4
87.7
7.9
+43.3
+16.8
Note: Domestic ethical pharmaceuticals indicates non-consolidated information for Meiji Seika Pharma (excluding sales from contracted manufacturing.)
Note: "Total brand name drugs" under domestic ethical pharmaceuticals includes net sales from human vaccines sold by Meiji Seika Pharma.
(Billions of yen)
Plan -- FYE March 2021
H1
YoY Change
H2
YoY Change
Full-year
YoY Change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
％
5.2
+19.2
10.6
+46.6
6.6
-23.0
5.2
-3.5
8.0
+10.2
30.2
+15.5
15.1
+1.7
69.9
+5.0
51.3
+5.5
31.0
+16.5
7.6
-3.5
H1
YoY Change
H2
YoY Change
Full-year
YoY Change
(Q1-Q2)
(Q3-Q4)
Results
Revised Plan
％
％
％
2.0
+13.2
2.2
+21.0
4.3
+17.2
2.1
+20.6
5.1
-11.0
7.2
-3.6
4.3
-55.8
4.2
-39.3
8.6
-49.0
2.5
-10.6
2.8
-17.4
5.3
-14.3
4.0
+52.7
3.2
+23.8
7.2
+38.4
7.0
+664.1
7.7
+158.0
14.8
+277.2
29.5
+10.2
37.1
+25.8
66.6
+18.4
24.6
+8.1
23.9
-0.6
48.6
+3.6
10.2
+43.0
16.3
+10.7
26.6
+21.3
3.5
+104.1
4.4
+15.6
7.9
+43.3
Supplementary Data-10
8. Other
1. List of New Products Under Development Infectious disease
