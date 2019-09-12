Log in
MEIKLES LTD

(MIK)
Meikles : Ld - Cautionary Statement

09/12/2019 | 02:01am EDT

MEIKLES LIMITED

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the cautionary statement published in the press on 22 February 2019 and subsequent updates on 20 March 2019, 12 April 2019, 2 May 2019, 23 May 2019, 13 June 2019,
4 July 2019, 25 July 2019 and 21 August 2019, the Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that processes are in progress to dispose of the Meikles Hotel. The Company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at a future date.

The Directors advise shareholders of Meikles Limited and the public to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Meikles Limited.

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 September 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
