Meikles : Ld - Dividend Declaration

MEIKLES LIMITED

90 Speke Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 242 252068-71, Fax: + 263 242 252065/7

Email: reception@meikleslimited.co.zw

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on 4 May 2020 the Board of Directors declared a second interim dividend (number 81) of 7.5 ZWL cents per share payable out of the Group’s profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

The dividend will be payable on or about 2 June 2020 to shareholders in the Company’s register as of close of business on 29 May 2020. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments.

The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows: -

Action Date Announcement date 11 May 2020 Last date to trade cum dividend 26 May 2020 Ex- dividend date 27 May 2020 Last Record date 29 May 2020 Payment date 2 June 2020

Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe.

PMberikwazvo@zb.co.zw

RMutakwa@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 May 2020