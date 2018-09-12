Meikles : Ld - Trading Update

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018 were delayed as it was believed finalisation of the settlement agreement with Government was to be concluded before the end of August 2018. Regrettably, the Company is unable to include the amount due from Government in the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2018. The audited financial statements are now being finalised and will be published within two weeks.

Government has committed itself to pay the amount due to the Company and finalisation of the settlement agreement is under way.

Shareholders are advised that short term loans from local banks are to be converted to long term loans. The process is expected to be complete by the end of December 2018.

TRADING UPDATE

Financial performance for the first three months of the financial year to 31 March 2019 reflects a growth in turnover of 21 percent, an improvement in EBITDA of 86 percent and an increase in profit before taxation of 321%.

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 September 2018