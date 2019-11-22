Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Meikles Ltd    MEIK   ZW0009012114

MEIKLES LTD

(MEIK)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meikles : Dubai's Albwardy to buy Zimbabwe's Meikles Hotel for $20 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Zimbabweans rest at a park outside Meikles Hotel in central in Harare

Dubai-based Albwardy Investments said on Friday it would buy Zimbabwe's Meikles Hotel for $20 million and would upgrade what is one of the southern African nation's most well-known establishments.

The current owner, Meikles Limited, has over the past few years struggled with low occupancy levels and has lacked foreign exchange to refurbish the property in Harare.

Albwardy said the investment had been approved by Zimbabwe's stock exchange and competition commission, while the shareholders would vote on the transaction next month.

"The Meikles Hotel provides a unique opportunity to invest in Zimbabwe's leisure and business markets as a first mover," Albwardy director of hospitality Laurie Ward said in a statement.

Albwardy is expected to spend up to $30 million in upgrading the hotel, an official from Meikles Hotel told Reuters.

The hotel, which was established in 1915, has 312 rooms.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEIKLES LTD
03:53aMEIKLES : Dubai's Albwardy to buy Zimbabwe's Meikles Hotel for $20 million
RE
09/13MEIKLES : to Finalise Its Hotel Disposal
AQ
08/21MEIKLES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/08Premium prices attract small farmers back to coffee growing in Zimbabwe
RE
02/25MEIKLES : suffers setback in bid to overturn $3,6 million judgment
AQ
02/21MEIKLES : swindled $1,7 million
AQ
01/29MEIKLES : Shares in Meikles Limited Being Put On Auction
AQ
01/28MEIKLES : Shares in Zimbabwe's Meikles being put on auction
AQ
2018MEIKLES LTD : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
2016MEIKLES : MEIK.zw | Abridged unaudited results for FY ended 31 March 2016
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
John Ralph Thomas Moxon Executive Chairman
Rugare Chidembo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kazilek Ncube Executive Director
James Andrew Mushore Independent Non-Executive Director
Tabani Mpofu Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEIKLES LTD0
WESFARMERS LIMITED30.82%32 452
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.98.07%16 246
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.11%7 242
FIVE BELOW, INC.21.58%6 925
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.27.21%5 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group