Meitu : BeautyPlus Partners with DKNY to Launch New Product Campaign in APAC

08/17/2018 | 03:02pm CEST

BeautyPlus and DKNY will enter into a partnership for digital marketing campaign to promote DKNY’s new fragrance, ‘DKNY Stories’. Starting August 17th, 2018, the campaign will kick off in Singapore, and then other major APAC markets, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Each market will implement an in-app campaign for 2 weeks, with the entire campaign lasting until the end of 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005115/en/

BeautyPlus and DKNY will enter into a partnership for digital marketing campaign to promote DKNY's new fragrance, 'DKNY Stories'. Starting August 17th, 2018, the campaign will kick off in Singapore, and then other major APAC markets. Integrating Meitu's AR technology, BeautyPlus will offer an exclusive DKNY branded filter to celebrate the new fragrance and give users a small bite of the 'Big Apple'. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Integrating Meitu’s AR technology, BeautyPlus will offer an exclusive DKNY branded filter to celebrate the new fragrance and give users a small bite of the ‘Big Apple’. The filter offers an authentic Midtown, Manhattan background image that is complemented by a pink background, the hashtag #NYMADEME animated over the Empire State Building, and pink sunglasses that reflect even more of the New York skyline.

“It was such an exciting opportunity for us to integrate DKNY’s brand image and into an exclusive filter for our app,” said Kathy Park, General Manager of Business Development at the Meitu Korea office, who leads this partnership, “Now is the time to move beyond traditional ad formats and focus on ‘Retail-tainment’ strategies that allow brands to communicate with potential customers more interactively through unique and engaging content.”

BeautyPlus is a popular selfie app developed by the Chinese mobile Internet company, Meitu Inc. (SEHK:1357). With more than 454 million users worldwide, Meitu has cooperated with many global brands like L’Oréal Paris, Estée Lauder, Sephora, and Sony Entertainment. Its suite of apps include BeautyPlus, MakeupPlus (a virtual makeup app), BeautyCam (the Chinese version of the BeautyPlus app), Meipai (a video-sharing and live-streaming app).

This campaign will offer an online giveaway event for the those who use the BeautyPlus DKNY filter, as well as offline events like pop up stores and product sample giveaways. This will make it possible to lead user traffic from BeautyPlus app to offline channels through SNS to amplify the synergy of marketing activities.

About Meitu

Established in October 2008, Meitu is a leading AI-driven photo/video editing and sharing company headquartered in China. More information about Meitu, Inc. can be found at http://corp.meitu.com/en/


© Business Wire 2018
