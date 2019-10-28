Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Meitu, Inc.

美 图 公 司

( Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as

"美圖之家")

(Stock code: 1357)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF APPROXIMATELY 57.09% EFFECTIVE EQUITY INTEREST

IN DAJIE NET INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

AND

ESTABLISHMENT OF VIE AGREEMENTS

Reference is made to the announcement of Meitu, Inc. (the ''Company'') dated August 28, 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the acquisition of approximately 57.09% effective equity interest in Dajie Net and the establishment of the VIE Agreements. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise.

Below contains supplemental information in relation to the Announcement.

BASIS OF CONSIDERATION FOR THE ACQUISITIONS

The Company identified Liepin and 51Job as comparable companies, because both of them are listed companies (their financial information and values are publicly available) and primarily engage in a business model that is similar to that of the Target Group, namely the business of providing online recruitment services in the PRC by connecting job seekers with job opportunities and generating a majority of revenues by charging employers and recruitment agencies fees for talent acquisition services. These are the two comparable companies that are listed and primarily operate in the PRC.

THE VIE AGREEMENTS

The shareholding structure of the Target Group after Completion was the result of commercial negotiation among the parties to the Transaction Framework Agreement.

Since Dajie Net and Dajie HK have been newly established, they currently have no substantive operations and are therefore unable to build up sufficient experience in operating value-added telecommunications businesses and a proven track record of business operations overseas (the "Qualification Requirements") within a short timeframe. An enquiry was made with the Beijing Communications Administration (北京市通信管理局) and it was concluded that there was a lack of

clear guidance on the scope of the Qualification Requirements.

Accordingly, direct ownership by the Company of the maximum permitted interest under PRC law in the Onshore Target Company was neither commercially agreed nor advisable from a regulatory perspective.

