End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/10
208.2 HKD   -0.76%
06:08aChinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto files for U.S. listing
RE
07/08LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/25Sino-U.S. tech race turbo-charges China chip investment, triggering bubble fear
RE
Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto files for U.S. listing

07/11/2020 | 06:08am EDT
A man with a face mask walks by television screens outside the Nasdaq Market Site, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, at Times Square in New York

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc, backed by food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc, backed by food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

The move, announced on Friday, comes as share prices of EV makers including Tesla Inc and Nio Inc have surged in recent months.

Five-year-old Li Auto, formerly known as CHJ Automotive, is building Li ONE extended-range electric sport-utility vehicles in China's eastern city of Changzhou.

Unlike rival Tesla and Nio's pure battery electric vehicles, Li ONE allows drivers to charge their cars with electricity or gasoline. Li Auto has 21 showrooms in China, the world's biggest auto market, and aims to operate 60 by the end of this year.

The Beijing-based company, led by chief executive Li Xiang, sold 9,666 vehicles in the first six months this year. China's overall electric vehicle market, however, fell for the twelfth straight month in June.

In a filing to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Li Auto said it intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "LI" .

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS are the underwriters for the IPO.

Reuters reported in January that Li Auto filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise at least $500 million, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN DIANPING -0.76% 208.2 End-of-day quote.104.32%
MORGAN STANLEY 4.82% 49.8 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NIO INC. 2.81% 14.98 Delayed Quote.272.64%
TESLA, INC. 10.78% 1544.65 Delayed Quote.269.24%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 4.44% 205.56 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
UBS GROUP AG 1.23% 11.135 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 111 B 15 883 M 15 883 M
Net income 2020 521 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net cash 2020 28 680 M 4 098 M 4 098 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 711x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 100 B 157 B 157 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,64x
Nbr of Employees 54 580
Free-Float 69,6%
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN DIANPING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 146,24 CNY
Last Close Price 187,95 CNY
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING104.32%157 237
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING23.06%705 944
SHOPIFY INC.159.54%123 169
PINDUODUO INC.130.83%104 553
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.78.06%51 491
EBAY INC.64.14%41 648
