Chinese food deliverer Meituan: Most of our commission rates are in 10%-20% range

Wang Puzhong, senior vice president of Meituan, said in a statement that the average profit per delivery order was less than 0.2 yuan in 2019, making up 2% of the total revenue.

?We need to invest most of our income to help merchants develop professional delivery services, acquire orders and improve digital infrastructure," Wang said in the statement.

(This story corrects average profit per order to 0.2 yuan from 2 yuan)

