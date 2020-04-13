Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Meituan Dianping    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese food deliverer Meituan: Most of our commission rates are in 10%-20% range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Company logo of China's Meituan Dianping is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

Chinese food delivery company Meituan Dianping said on Monday that the commission rates on more than 80% of the food vendors on its platform are in the range of between 10% to 20%.

Wang Puzhong, senior vice president of Meituan, said in a statement that the average profit per delivery order was less than 0.2 yuan in 2019, making up 2% of the total revenue.

?We need to invest most of our income to help merchants develop professional delivery services, acquire orders and improve digital infrastructure," Wang said in the statement.

(This story corrects average profit per order to 0.2 yuan from 2 yuan)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEITUAN DIANPING
03:03aCHINESE FOOD DELIVERER MEITUAN : Most of our commission rates are in 10%-20% ran..
RE
04/08TENCENT : The Curious Popularity of China's Banks -- Heard on the Street
DJ
03/30MEITUAN DIANPING : Swung to Net Profit in 2019
DJ
03/19China's $118 billion virus lending push stymied by bureaucratic confusion
RE
03/10TENCENT : Alibaba's Alipay to open app to more services to take on Meituan
RE
03/10TENCENT : Alibaba's Alipay to open app to more services to take on Meituan
RE
02/16Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as corona..
RE
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend wit..
RE
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend wit..
RE
02/01Hyatt, Shangri-La extend cancellation policy for Chinese travellers
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 95 957 M
EBIT 2019 1 211 M
Net income 2019 659 M
Finance 2019 46 479 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 920x
P/E ratio 2020 2 569x
EV / Sales2019 4,87x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
Capitalization 514 B
Chart MEITUAN DIANPING
Duration : Period :
Meituan Dianping Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN DIANPING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 104,72  CNY
Last Close Price 88,34  CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING-0.87%73 006
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-7.42%527 008
JD.COM, INC.19.67%61 645
SHOPIFY INC.5.07%48 903
PINDUODUO INC.8.51%47 755
EBAY INC.-6.31%26 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group