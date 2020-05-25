Log in
MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
Meituan Dianping : 1Q Loss Widened as Coronavirus Hit In-Store Operations

05/25/2020 | 06:05am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Meituan Dianping said its first-quarter net loss widened from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic crippled both its revenue and profitability.

Net loss was 1.58 billion yuan ($221.6 million), compared with a loss of CNY1.43 billion in the same period last year, said the Chinese internet firm, known for its food-delivery business.

Revenue fell 13% to CNY16.75 billion, mainly dragged by the in-store, hotel and travel segment, whose sales slumped 31% during the quarter.

Operating margin weakened by 3.4 percentage points to negative 10.2%, Meituan Dianping added.

The company expects the negative impact of the public health crisis to persist through the rest of the year, as remaining pandemic-control measures curb offline consumption, while a number of its platform's merchants may have to shut down amid economic weakness.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN DIANPING -7.13% 118.5 End-of-day quote.16.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 7.15097 Delayed Quote.2.66%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 110 B
EBIT 2020 507 M
Net income 2020 1 048 M
Finance 2020 41 168 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 985x
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,39x
EV / Sales2021 3,66x
Capitalization 634 B
Chart MEITUAN DIANPING
Duration : Period :
Meituan Dianping Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN DIANPING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 109,21 CNY
Last Close Price 108,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING16.29%89 022
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.85%535 945
SHOPIFY INC.107.55%98 473
PINDUODUO INC.81.65%82 277
JD.COM, INC.41.64%73 012
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.47.10%41 821
