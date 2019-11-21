Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Meituan Dianping    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Meituan Dianping : Chinese food delivery firm Meituan says quarterly revenue jumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 05:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping said third-quarter revenue climbed 44.1%, beating analysts' expectations.

Revenue for China's third-biggest internet company by market value came in at 27.49 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) for the July-September quarter, up from 19.1 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

That compares with a market consensus estimate of 25.92 billion yuan drawn from 11 analysts, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

It booked a profit of 1.33 billion yuan, its second consecutive quarter of profit since listing last September.

Meituan's food delivery division - its core business - reported revenue of 15.58 billion yuan in the quarter, a 39.4% increase from a year earlier.

Competition in the sector has become less cut-throat as companies roll back profit-damaging subsidies, which in turn has allowed Meituan to capitalise on its first-mover advantage over rivals in China's smaller cities.

According to research firm Trustdata, Meituan has steadily increased its share of China's food delivery market to nearly two-thirds as of end-June, compared with 59% a year earlier.

Meituan said gross transaction volumes for the quarter rose 33.6% to 194.6 billion yuan, while the annual number of transacting users climbed 14% to 435.8 million.   

Valued at some $72 billion, Meituan operates one of China's most popular super apps, also offering travel bookings, restaurant recommendations, movie tickets, bike sharing and map services.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEITUAN DIANPING
05:14aMEITUAN DIANPING : Chinese food delivery firm Meituan says quarterly revenue jum..
RE
04:37aMEITUAN DIANPING : Announcement of the results for the three months ended septem..
PU
11/15Alibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill
RE
11/14Alibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill
RE
11/08MEITUAN DIANPING : Group Buying Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | Groupon,..
AQ
08/26Meituan Dianping Shares Hit Record High After Swinging to Profit in 2Q
DJ
08/23Chinese food delivery firm Meituan posts first quarterly profit since listing
RE
08/21Indonesian VC fund, backed by co-founders of Alibaba, Facebook, raises $75 mi..
RE
08/21EXCLUSIVE : Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests ..
RE
08/17ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION : Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 93 641 M
EBIT 2019 -2 841 M
Net income 2019 -2 683 M
Finance 2019 47 672 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -169x
P/E ratio 2020 93,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
Capitalization 508 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 88,21  CNY
Last Close Price 87,47  CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shum Heung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING72 164
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.03%483 660
JD.COM, INC.51.36%47 368
PINDUODUO INC.39.93%47 331
SHOPIFY INC.129.00%36 654
EBAY INC.24.90%28 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group