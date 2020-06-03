Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Meituan Dianping    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meituan Dianping Hits Record as Tech Shares Rally in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:28am EDT

By Martin Mou

Meituan Dianping shares set a fresh record intraday high Wednesday as Chinese tech stocks rallied in Hong Kong, buoyed by signs that more U.S.-listed Chinese companies are seeking secondary listings closer to home.

Shares of Meituan Dianping touched a high of 160.70 Hong Kong dollars (US$20.73) in morning trade before pulling back to HK$157.70, still up 7.2%. That broke the record set last month after China's largest food-delivery company posted 1Q results above market views.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group climbs 4% to HK$208.00 while smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. is up 2.4% at HK$12.78.

Tech shares are being boosted by hopes that the upcoming Hong Kong listing of online-games company NetEase Inc. means more Chinese companies will seek secondary listings in the city. Analysts say that would increase liquidity in the Hong Kong stock market and improve shares' upsides.

The rally also come after the compiler of Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index last month changed its rules to allow the inclusion of companies with weighted voting rights and those with secondary listings.

Following the revision, Alibaba, Xiaomi and Meituan Dianping could be admitted into the Hang Seng as early as August, Citic Securities says.

Wednesday's rise will further cement Meituan Dianping, whose market value stands at HK$785.06 billion, as the third-most-valuable Chinese internet company after Alibaba and Tencent Holdings.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.76% 214.33 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CITIC LIMITED 1.30% 7.78 End-of-day quote.-25.34%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.52% 23.02 End-of-day quote.-9.01%
HANG SENG 0.88% 23948.41 Real-time Quote.-15.05%
MEITUAN DIANPING -1.93% 147.1 End-of-day quote.44.36%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.33% 430.4 End-of-day quote.14.59%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 2.64% 12.46 End-of-day quote.15.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEITUAN DIANPING
01:14aWhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
RE
12:28aMeituan Dianping Hits Record as Tech Shares Rally in Hong Kong
DJ
05/26MEITUAN DIANPING : A $100 Billion Meituan Should Make Investors Queasy -- Heard ..
DJ
05/25MEITUAN DIANPING : 1Q Loss Widened as Coronavirus Hit In-Store Operations
DJ
05/19Stocks: Hong Kong Stock Index Opens Door to More Tech Companies -- WSJ
DJ
05/18MEITUAN DIANPING : quaterly earnings release
05/18Hong Kong Opens Door for Alibaba in Index Overhaul
DJ
05/12Sequoia-backed online grocer Dingdong valued at $2 billion in fundraising - s..
RE
05/07Budweiser to invest more in e-commerce as virus hits offline demand
RE
04/13CHINESE FOOD DELIVERER MEITUAN : Most of our commission rates are in 10%-20% ran..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 110 B 15 520 M 15 520 M
Net income 2020 546 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
Net cash 2020 30 978 M 4 357 M 4 357 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 472x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 785 B 111 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 54 580
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart MEITUAN DIANPING
Duration : Period :
Meituan Dianping Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN DIANPING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 127,19 CNY
Last Close Price 134,74 CNY
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING44.36%110 583
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING1.05%554 383
SHOPIFY INC.96.06%90 457
JD.COM, INC.57.88%80 079
PINDUODUO INC.77.95%78 756
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.47.58%41 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group