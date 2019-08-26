Log in
MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
Meituan Dianping Shares Hit Record High After Swinging to Profit in 2Q

08/26/2019 | 04:08am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Meituan Dianping's (3690.HK) shares surged on Monday to their highest levels since its initial public offering last year, after the company posted its first quarterly profit.

Shares of the Tencent Holdings-backed e-commerce company jumped as much as 9.1% during the day, adding 41.78 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$5.33 billion) to its market capitalization.

Meituan posted second-quarter net profit of 877.4 million Chinese yuan (US$123.6 million) after the market closed on Friday, beating analysts' expectations and a loss of CNY7.71 billion a year earlier.

The earnings beat was not a complete surprise as "the market has always known that Meituan would turn a profit eventually, either this year or next year," Bocom International analyst Connie Gu said.

The company's performance for the third quarter is unlikely to match the second quarter's due to higher delivery costs because of hot weather conditions and higher promotional spending in its hotel segment, Ms. Gu said.

Share prices may fluctuate in the near term given possible profit-taking after their new high, Ms. Gu said. She added that prices would rise in the longer term.

Meituan Dianping is primarily engaged in the food-delivery business.

Shares were last up 8.3% at HK$75.70 while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.3%.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD -0.73% 5.43 End-of-day quote.-5.53%
HANG SENG 0.52% 26190.11 Real-time Quote.1.33%
MEITUAN DIANPING End-of-day quote.
NASPERS LIMITED -0.32% 3419 End-of-day quote.22.11%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.97% 334.2 End-of-day quote.6.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 7.1524 Delayed Quote.3.81%
