MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

(MAY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/05
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
Beehive Option Notifications Received
PU
Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 September 2019
PU
MEL - Variation of Takeover Bid
AQ
MEL: Variation of Takeover Bid

11/06/2019 | 09:15pm EST

7 November 2019

Off-market takeover bid by Melbana Energy Limited for Metgasco Limited - extension of offer period

Melbana Energy has extended the offer period under its takeover bid for all the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited ACN 088 196 383 (Metgasco) so that the offers will now close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 13 December 2019 (unless further extended or withdrawn).

Enclosed is a notice of variation sent to Metgasco and Metgasco shareholders in accordance with sections 650D and 630(2) of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) extending the offer period and setting 5 December 2019 as the new date for giving notice of the status of defeating conditions to which the offers under the takeover bid are subject.

OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER BID BY MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED FOR METGASCO

LIMITED - EXTENSION OF OFFER PERIOD

NOTICES PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 650D AND 630(2) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

Melbana Energy Limited ACN 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) gives notice in accordance with section 650D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that it varies the offers contained in the bidder's statement dated 10 September 2019 (Bidder's Statement) in respect of an off-market takeover bid by made by Melbana Energy for all of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (Metgasco) by extending the Offer Period (as defined in the Bidder's Statement) so that the Offer Period now ends at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 13 December 2019 (unless further extended or withdrawn).

Melbana Energy also gives notice in accordance with section 630(2)(b) of the Corporations Act that, as a result of the extension of the Offer Period, the new date for giving notice of the status of the conditions to which the offers contained in the Bidder's Statement are subject is 5 December 2019.

As at the date of this notice:

  1. the condition set out in section 9.8.2 of the Bidder's Statement has been fulfilled and accordingly the offers are free from that condition;
  2. the offers have not been freed from any of the other conditions contained in section 9.8 of the Bidder's Statement and accordingly the offers remains subject to those conditions; and
  3. Melbana Energy's voting power in Metgasco is 20.78%.

This notice has been approved by a resolution of the directors of Melbana Energy.

Date: 7 November 2019

Michael Sandy

Director

Peter Stickland

Director

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 02:14:04 UTC
