MEL: Variation of Takeover Bid

Extension of Offer Period

MELBOURNE, 5 DECEMBER 2019

Melbana Energy Limited ACN 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) refers to the off-market takeover bid made by Melbana Energy (Offer) for all of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (Metgasco).

In accordance with section 650D of the Corporations Act, the Offer Period (as defined in the Bidder's Statement) has been extended so that the Offer Period will end at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 15 January 2020 (unless further extended).

The date for giving notice of the status of the conditions to which the Offer is subject is 7 January 2020.

Melbana Energy reserves the right to further extend the Offer Period in accordance with sections 650C and 650D of the Corporations Act.

Status of conditions

The independent board committee established by the Melbana Energy Board (IBC), comprised of Michael Sandy and Peter Stickland, has considered the impact on the Offer of the transactions announced by Metgasco on 15 and 22 November 2019, being:

the execution of a binding farm-in agreement into the North Perth Basin L14 Licence area with RCMA Australia Pty Ltd and Vintage Energy Ltd; and

farm-in agreement into the North Perth Basin L14 Licence area with RCMA Australia Pty Ltd and Vintage Energy Ltd; and the execution of a term sheet with a 90 day exclusivity period to negotiate a binding farm-in agreement with a subsidiary of Senex Energy Ltd for PRL 211 on the South Australian side of the Cooper//Eromanga basins,

(Relevant Transactions).

The IBC has resolved to waive the breaches of the Offer conditions arising out of or as a consequence of the Relevant Transactions (Relevant Breaches) such that it will not rely on the Relevant Breaches for the purposes of voiding any acceptances under the Offer.

None of the Conditions of the Offer, other than the condition to the Offer set out in paragraph 9.8.2 of the Bidder's Statement, requiring Melbana Energy shareholder approval for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.1 to approve the acquisition of the Metgasco Limited shares held by M&A Advisory and the issue of Melbana Energy shares to M&A Advisory under the takeover bid, have been fulfilled or waived as at the date of this announcement, other than the waivers advised above or to ASX by Melbana Energy in respect of previous breaches of the Conditions by Metgasco.

The Offer remains subject to a Condition that Melbana Energy acquires a relevant interest in at least 50.1% of the Metgasco Shares. As at the date of this announcement, Melbana Energy has a relevant interest in Metgasco Shares of 20.75%.