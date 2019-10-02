Melbana Energy : Beehive - Option expiry extended by one month

The extension to the option period is not expected to impact the ability of the Parties to drill the Beehive-1 exploration well before the end of next year, should Santos and Total elect to exercise their options.

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) wishes to advise that it has received a request from TOTAL S.A. (TOTAL) and Santos Limited (Santos) (together, the Parties) to extend by one month the date by which the Parties must exercise the options they each hold to acquire a 40% interest in WA-488-P in return for agreeing to jointly fund the drilling of the Beehive-1 exploration well.

Beehive has been assessed by Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates to contain a best estimate prospective resource of 388 million barrels of oil equivalent1.

1 Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Future exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. All quoted volumes taken from Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates Competent Persons Report 30 June 2018. Gas to Oil Factor: based on Mcf to BOE energy equivalence conversion of 6 to 1.