Melbana Energy : Cuba - Amendments to Block 9 Production Sharing Contract

Cuba - Amendments to Block 9 Production Sharing Contract

Highlights:

Approvals received for requested amendments to the Block 9 Production Sharing Contract ( PSC )

) Principal amendments are a one year extension of the current exploration sub-period to 1 November 2020 and a one year extension to the full exploration period

sub-period to 1 November 2020 and a one year extension to the full exploration period The work commitment for the current exploration sub-period remains the drilling of one exploration well

sub-period remains the drilling of one exploration well CUPET confirms that all of Melbana's other obligations under the Block 9 PSC are either waived for the current sub-period or are in full compliance

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (3 October 2019)

CUPET, the national oil company of Cuba, has informed Melbana that it has received all necessary approvals to confirm amendments to the Block 9 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) requested by Melbana.

Melbana believes these amendments, expected to be formally documented in October, will be of assistance to negotiations it is having with prospective partners for its proposed 2020 drilling programme in Block 9.

Melbana appreciates CUPET's ongoing support for its endeavours in Cuba. The approved amendments to the Block 9 PSC are:

Extension of the current exploration sub-period to 1 November 2020 with no change to the commitment to drill one exploration well during this sub-period; Extension of the exploration period by one year; and