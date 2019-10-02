Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Melbana Energy Limited    MAY   AU000000MAY8

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

(MAY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/02
0.009 AUD   -18.18%
09/26MELBANA ENERGY : MEL Bidder's Statement Completion of Despatch
AQ
09/24MEL : Bidder's Statement - Completion of Despatch
PU
09/24MELBANA ENERGY : Bidder's Statement - Commencement of Despatch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melbana Energy : Cuba - Amendments to Block 9 Production Sharing Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

Cuba - Amendments to Block 9 Production Sharing Contract

Highlights:

  • Approvals received for requested amendments to the Block 9 Production Sharing Contract (PSC)
  • Principal amendments are a one year extension of the current exploration sub-period to 1 November 2020 and a one year extension to the full exploration period
  • The work commitment for the current exploration sub-period remains the drilling of one exploration well
  • CUPET confirms that all of Melbana's other obligations under the Block 9 PSC are either waived for the current sub-period or are in full compliance

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (3 October 2019)

CUPET, the national oil company of Cuba, has informed Melbana that it has received all necessary approvals to confirm amendments to the Block 9 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) requested by Melbana.

Melbana believes these amendments, expected to be formally documented in October, will be of assistance to negotiations it is having with prospective partners for its proposed 2020 drilling programme in Block 9.

Melbana appreciates CUPET's ongoing support for its endeavours in Cuba. The approved amendments to the Block 9 PSC are:

  1. Extension of the current exploration sub-period to 1 November 2020 with no change to the commitment to drill one exploration well during this sub-period;
  2. Extension of the exploration period by one year; and

Melbana Energy Limited

Page 1 of 2

3. Voluntary relinquishment of 24.6 km2 (about 1% of the total area), which reduces the total prospective resource (best estimate) for Block 9 from 718 million barrels of oil to 676 million barrels of oil.1

1 Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Future exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. All quoted volumes taken from Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates Competent Persons Report 30 June 2018 (as amended by Melbana for areas voluntarily relinquished).

At Metgasco's request, Melbana advised Metgasco yesterday evening that it would be releasing an announcement regarding the status of its discussion with Cuban authorities regarding Block 9 PSC in Cuba. Melbana further advised Metgasco that it should not release any announcement in advance of Melbana releasing the advised update. Notwithstanding this, Melbana notes that Metgasco has today released an announcement regarding this matter. Melbana and Metgasco's shareholders are advised to ignore the Metgasco announcement and instead refer to this announcement.

Melbana Energy Limited

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 02:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED
09/26MELBANA ENERGY : MEL Bidder's Statement Completion of Despatch
AQ
09/24MEL : Bidder's Statement - Completion of Despatch
PU
09/24MELBANA ENERGY : Bidder's Statement - Commencement of Despatch
PU
09/24MELBANA ENERGY : Appendix 3B - Metgasco Takeover Bid
PU
09/11MELBANA ENERGY : Presentation for RIU Good Oil Conference
PU
09/10MELBANA ENERGY : Notice of Extraordianry General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/03MELBANA ENERGY : Presentation for SEAAOC Conference
PU
09/01MELBANA ENERGY : ASIC Grants Extension of Time to Dispatch Bidders Statement
PU
07/29MELBANA ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 June 2019
PU
07/26MELBANA ENERGY : Binding intention to make a takeover bid for Metgasco
AQ
More news
Chart MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Melbana Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Sandy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Gerard Purcell Non-Executive Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Stickland Non-Executive Director
Errol Johnstone Chief Geoscientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED-21.43%14
CNOOC LIMITED-2.14%68 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.61%63 256
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.90%43 074
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.55%39 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.01%31 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group