Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Melbana Energy Limited    MAY   AU000000MAY8

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

(MAY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.01 AUD   +11.11%
08:26pMELBANA ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
10/15MELBANA ENERGY : Takeover bid Fulfillment of defeating condition
AQ
10/15MELBANA ENERGY : Section 708A Cleansing Notice
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melbana Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

ACN 066 447 952

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form

Date of Meeting:

Friday, 22 November 2019

Time of Meeting:

12.00pm (AEDT)

Place of Meeting

Double Tree by Hilton 270 Flinders Street Melbourne

VIC 3000

This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement should be read in its

entirety. If shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from

their accountant, solicitor or other professional advisor without delay

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

ACN 066 447 952

Registered office: Level 3, 350 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Melbana Energy Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton, 270 Flinders Street, VIC 3000 at 12.00pm (AEDT) on Friday, 22 November 2019.

AGENDA

The Explanatory Statement and proxy form which accompany and form part of this Notice, include defined terms and describe in more detail the matters to be considered. Please consider this Notice, the Explanatory Statement and the proxy form in their entirety.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Receipt and Consideration of Accounts & Reports

To receive and consider the financial report of the Company and the related reports of the Directors (including the Remuneration Report) and auditors for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Note: Except for as set out in Resolution 1, there is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports. Accordingly, no resolution will be put to shareholders on this item of business.

Resolution 1: Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purpose of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report (included in the Directors' report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."

Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr Michael Sandy as a Director of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Michael Sandy, who retires by rotation pursuant to the Constitution of the Company and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director of the Company."

Resolution 3: Approval of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 exception 9(b) and for all other purposes shareholders approve with effect from the close of this Meeting the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (copies of the Plan Rules are available for inspection at the Company's registered office) and the issue of options by the Board in its discretion in accordance with the provisions of that LTIP"

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Resolution 4: Approval of 10% Additional Placement Capacity

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the capital at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

1

CONTINGENT BUSINESS

Resolution 5: Spill Resolution (conditional item)

Condition for Resolution 5

Resolution 5 will be considered at the AGM only if at least 25% of the votes cast on Resolution 1 are against the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The Explanatory Statement further explain the circumstances in which Resolution 5 will be put to the meeting.

Resolution

"That, subject to and conditional on at least 25% of the votes validly cast on the resolution to adopt the remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2019 being cast against the adoption of the report:

  1. an extraordinary general meeting of Melbana Energy Limited (Spill Meeting) be held within 90 days of the passing of this resolution;
  2. all of the Directors who were Directors of Melbana Energy Limited when the resolution to make the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 was passed (other than the CEO or Managing Director), and who remain in office at the time of the Spill Meeting, cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting; and
  3. resolutions to appoint persons to offices that will be vacated immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting be put to the vote at the Spill Meeting."

By the order of the Board

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary

Dated: 14th October 2019

2

Notes

  1. Entire Notice: The details of the resolution contained in the Explanatory Notes accompanying this Notice of Meeting should be read together with, and form part of, this Notice of Meeting.
  2. Record Date: The Company has determined that for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting, shares will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered as holding the shares at 7pm on the date 48 hours before the date of the Annual General Meeting. Only those persons will be entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting and transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.
  3. Proxies
    1. Votes at the Annual General Meeting may be given personally or by proxy, attorney or representative.
    2. Each shareholder has a right to appoint one or two proxies.
    3. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
    4. If a shareholder is a company it must execute under its common seal or otherwise in accordance with its constitution or the Corporations Act.
    5. Where a shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes, the shareholder may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion of number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.
    6. If a shareholder appoints two proxies, and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the shareholder's votes, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. If a shareholder appoints two proxies, neither proxy may vote on a show of hands.
    7. A proxy must be signed by the shareholder or his or her attorney who has not received any notice of revocation of the authority. Proxies given by corporations must be signed in accordance with corporation's constitution and Corporations Act.
    8. To be effective, proxy forms must be received by the Company's share registry (Link Market Services) no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Annual General Meeting, this is no later than 12.00pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, 20 November 2019. Any proxy received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting.
  5. Corporate Representative
    Any corporate shareholder who has appointed a person to act as its corporate representative at the Meeting should provide that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as that company's representative. The authority may be sent to the Company and/or registry in advance of the Meeting or handed in at the Meeting when registering as a corporate representative.
  6. How the Chairman will vote Undirected Proxies
    Subject to the restrictions set out in Note 6 below, the Chairman of the meeting will vote undirected proxies in favour of all of the proposed resolutions.
  7. Voting Exclusion Statement: Resolution 1 and 5
    The Company will disregard any votes cast on this resolution (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel (being those persons described as such in the Remuneration Report) or a closely related party of such a member unless the vote cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote:
    1. in accordance with a direction on the proxy form; or
    2. by the Chairman of the meeting as proxy for a person entitled to vote and the Chairman has received express authority to vote undirected proxies as the Chairman sees fit.

Accordingly, if you intend to appoint a member of Key Management Personnel as your proxy, please ensure that you direct them how to vote. If you intend to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy, you can direct him to vote by marking the box for Resolution 1. By marking the Chairman's box on the proxy form, you acknowledge that the Chairman of the meeting will vote in favour of this item of business as your proxy. The Chairman will vote undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1.

Resolution 2

There are no voting exclusions on this Resolution.

Resolution 3

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by a person who is eligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company and any associates of those persons.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote on this Resolution if:

  1. it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

As Resolution 3 may be considered to relate to the remuneration of a member of the KMP for the Company, the Company will disregard all votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by a member of the KMP or a Closely Related Party of a KMP, who has been appointed as a proxy unless:

  1. the proxy is appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on that Resolution; or
  2. if the proxy is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as a proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on that Resolution but it expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a KMP for the Company or if the Company is party of a consolidated entity, for the entity.

3

Resolution 4

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by any person who may participate in the proposed issue or any person who might obtain a material benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary shares, and any associate of such person.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote on this Resolution if:

  1. it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
  2. it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

7. Enquiries

Shareholders are invited to contact the Company Secretary, Melanie Leydin on (03) 9692 7222 if they have any queries in respect of the matters set out in these documents.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 00:25:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED
08:26pMELBANA ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
10/15MELBANA ENERGY : Takeover bid Fulfillment of defeating condition
AQ
10/15MELBANA ENERGY : Section 708A Cleansing Notice
AQ
10/14MELBANA ENERGY : Section 708A Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
10/02MELBANA ENERGY : Cuba - Amendments to Block 9 Production Sharing Contract
PU
10/02MELBANA ENERGY : Beehive - Option expiry extended by one month
PU
09/26MELBANA ENERGY : MEL Bidder's Statement Completion of Despatch
AQ
09/24MEL : Bidder's Statement - Completion of Despatch
PU
09/24MELBANA ENERGY : Bidder's Statement - Commencement of Despatch
PU
09/24MELBANA ENERGY : Appendix 3B - Metgasco Takeover Bid
PU
More news
Chart MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Melbana Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Sandy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Gerard Purcell Non-Executive Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Stickland Non-Executive Director
Errol Johnstone Chief Geoscientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED-35.71%13
CNOOC LIMITED-2.30%67 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.54%59 892
EOG RESOURCES INC.-23.44%37 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.29%36 182
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.39%30 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group