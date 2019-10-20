Melbana Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

ACN 066 447 952

Registered office: Level 3, 350 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Melbana Energy Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton, 270 Flinders Street, VIC 3000 at 12.00pm (AEDT) on Friday, 22 November 2019.

AGENDA

The Explanatory Statement and proxy form which accompany and form part of this Notice, include defined terms and describe in more detail the matters to be considered. Please consider this Notice, the Explanatory Statement and the proxy form in their entirety.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Receipt and Consideration of Accounts & Reports

To receive and consider the financial report of the Company and the related reports of the Directors (including the Remuneration Report) and auditors for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Note: Except for as set out in Resolution 1, there is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports. Accordingly, no resolution will be put to shareholders on this item of business.

Resolution 1: Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purpose of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report (included in the Directors' report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."

Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr Michael Sandy as a Director of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Michael Sandy, who retires by rotation pursuant to the Constitution of the Company and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director of the Company."

Resolution 3: Approval of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 exception 9(b) and for all other purposes shareholders approve with effect from the close of this Meeting the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (copies of the Plan Rules are available for inspection at the Company's registered office) and the issue of options by the Board in its discretion in accordance with the provisions of that LTIP"

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Resolution 4: Approval of 10% Additional Placement Capacity

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the capital at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."