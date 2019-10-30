Melbana Energy : Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 September 2019

Quarterly Activities Summary for the Period Ended 30 September 2019 Highlights: Australia - WA-488-P (Beehive) - 100%* Date by which TOTAL and Santos must notify Melbana of their decision regarding the exercise of their options extended to 4 November 2019

Potential for drilling in 2H 2020, subject to Total and/or Santos exercising their options to drill the Beehive-1 exploration well. If options are exercised, Melbana (20%) fully carried through drilling Cuba - Block 9 PSC - 100% Discussions with potential farminees continue to progress

Regulatory approval received for requested amendments to Block 9 PSC subsequent to end of September quarter Corporate Melbana announced an off-market takeover bid for 100% of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (ASX: MEL)

off-market takeover bid for 100% of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (ASX: MEL) Melbana's shareholders approved the acquisition of Metgasco shares from and the issue of Melbana shares to M&A Advisory subsequent to end of September quarter

Non-Executive and Independent director Michael Sandy assumed interim Chief Executive Officer responsibilities after departure of CEO Robert Zammit MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (31 October 2019) Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or the "Company") provides the following summary in relation to its activities during the quarter ended 30 September 2019. Melbana Energy Limited 1 www.melbana.com

Australia - WA-488-P Beehive Prospect (Melbana 100%*) During the quarter, Santos and Total completed their technical assessment of Beehive, assisted by the use of the new 3D seismic data received earlier this year. Overall resolution of the Beehive isolated platform has improved with sharper, better defined, near vertical edges providing more confidence in structural closure. 2017 reprocessed King Shoals 2D seismic Beehive 3D seismic 2017 reprocessed King Shoals 2D seismic Beehive 3D Subsequent to the quarter's end, Melbana agreed to a request by Total and Santos to extend by one month the expiry date of their options to acquire an interest in WA-488-P in order to finalise their commercial analysis and seek internal approvals. Total and Santos have until 4 November 2019 to notify Melbana of their decision. Melbana Energy Limited 2 www.melbana.com

Cuba - Block 9 (Melbana 100%) During the quarter, Melbana had meetings with CubaPetroleo to advance the requested amendments to the Block 9 PSC, the main components of which (as announced to the ASX on 3 October 2019) were as follows: Extension of the current exploration sub-period to 1 November 2020 with no change to the commitment to drill one exploration well during this sub-period; Extension of the exploration period by one year; and, Voluntary relinquishment of 24.6 km 2 (about 1% of the total area). Subsequent to the quarter end, these amendments were formally agreed and documented with CubaPetroleo also confirming that other obligations under the Block 9 PSC were either waived for the current sub-period or are in full compliance (as announced to the ASX on 22 October 2019). The formal documentation of these changes means Melbana has until November 2020 to drill the first exploration well in Block 9. Also during and subsequent to the quarter end, Melbana has met and held discussions with several prospective farmin partners for Block 9 and commenced the process of seeking to extend the various drilling, environmental and other permits and access arrangements it currently holds to allow for a two well drilling programme commencing in 2H 2020. Melbana's proposed two well drilling programme for Block 9 would test four separate targets totalling 236 million barrels (best estimate) of prospective resource, the best of which is estimated to have a 32% chance of success1. 1 Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Future exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. Estimates of prospective resource for each target have been estimated using the Probabilistic Method. The aggregation of the prospective resource for multiple targets has been prepared using the arithmetic method. All quoted volumes taken from Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates Competent Persons Report 30 June 2018. Cuba - Santa Cruz Incremental Oil Recovery Project - (Melbana 100%) During the quarter, Melbana held meetings with stakeholders and regulators to devise a solution to the issues that were identified during the approvals process for the Santa Cruz Oil Recovery Project. Proposals for addressing these issues have been discussed and amendments to the previous binding agreement may be necessary which, therefore, may impact the scope, timing and nature of the work commitments specified in the previous binding agreement. Melbana Energy Limited 3 www.melbana.com

Tassie Shoal Projects Activity in the region surrounding Tassie Shoal continued during and subsequent to the quarter. Santos and ConocoPhillips took another step towards a final investment decision for the Barossa project by awarding a contract for a 260 km gas export pipeline then Santos acquired ConocoPhillips interests in northern Australia, which include Barossa and Darwin LNG. Melbana continues to monitor these and other activities of companies in the vicinity of Tassie Shoal and to consider the implications they may have for the undeveloped gas fields proximate to Tassie Shoal. Tassie Shoal LNG and Methanol projects, with their long dated environmental approvals, have the potential to provide a commercialisation option to the Evans Shoal joint venture. Corporate During the quarter, CEO Robert Zammit left the Company and independent non-executive director Michael Sandy assumed interim Chief Executive Officer responsibilities. Also during the quarter, Melbana announced an off-market takeover bid for 100% of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL). Subsequent to the quarter's end, Melbana's shareholders approved the acquisition of Metgasco shares from and the issue of Melbana shares to M&A Advisory, thereby freeing the offer made by Melbana Energy under the Bidder's Statement dated 3 October 2019 of the M&A Advisory Participation Condition. The offer period closes at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 15 November 2019 (unless further extended or withdrawn). The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of A$2.8 million. Footnotes: Total and Santos hold a cumulative option to acquire an 80% Participating Interest in WA- 488-P Melbana Energy Limited 4 www.melbana.com

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report +Rule 5.5 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16 Name of entity MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 43 066 447 952 30 September 2019 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date (3 $A'000 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities 1.1 Receipts from customers - - 1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (169) (169) (b) development - - (c) production - - (d) staff costs* (261) (261) (e) administration and corporate costs (303) (303) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 7 7 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid - - 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Research and development refunds - - 1.8 Other - - 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating (726) (726) activities * Some staff costs are reallocated in exploration & evaluation 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment - - (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - - (d) other non-current assets - - + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 1 September 2016

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.