MELBANA ENERGY LTD

(MAY)
09/24
0.01 AUD   --.--%
MEL: Bidder's Statement - Completion of Despatch

09/24/2019

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED ACN 066 447 952

SECTION 633(1) CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

NOTICE THAT BIDDER'S STATEMENT AND OFFERS HAVE BEEN SENT

To: Metgasco Limited

ASX Limited

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Melbana Energy Limited ACN 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) gives notice in accordance with items 7 to 9 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that the bidder's statement dated 10 September 2019, in respect of its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (Bidder's Statement), has been sent as required by item 6 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act to each person who held securities in the bid class as at 17 September 2019 (being the date set by Melbana Energy in accordance with section 633(2) of the Corporations Act).

The Bidder's Statement contains the terms of Melbana's offer. The date of the offers is 24 September 2019.

Dated: 25 September 2019

Yours faithfully

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary, Melbana Energy Limited

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 23:07:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Stickland Non-Executive Director
Michael John Sandy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Gerard Purcell Non-Executive Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Errol Johnstone Chief Geoscientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LTD-25.00%13
CNOOC LTD2.63%70 732
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.48%66 808
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.12%46 504
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.55%40 699
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 803
