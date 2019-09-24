MEL: Bidder's Statement - Completion of Despatch

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED ACN 066 447 952
SECTION 633(1) CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
NOTICE THAT BIDDER'S STATEMENT AND OFFERS HAVE BEEN SENT
To: Metgasco Limited
ASX Limited
Australian Securities and Investments Commission
Melbana Energy Limited ACN 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) gives notice in accordance with items 7 to 9 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that the bidder's statement dated 10 September 2019, in respect of its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (Bidder's Statement), has been sent as required by item 6 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act to each person who held securities in the bid class as at 17 September 2019 (being the date set by Melbana Energy in accordance with section 633(2) of the Corporations Act).
The Bidder's Statement contains the terms of Melbana's offer. The date of the offers is 24 September 2019.
Dated: 25 September 2019
Yours faithfully
Melanie Leydin
Company Secretary, Melbana Energy Limited
Disclaimer
