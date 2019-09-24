MEL: Bidder's Statement - Completion of Despatch

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED ACN 066 447 952

SECTION 633(1) CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

NOTICE THAT BIDDER'S STATEMENT AND OFFERS HAVE BEEN SENT

To: Metgasco Limited

ASX Limited

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Melbana Energy Limited ACN 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) gives notice in accordance with items 7 to 9 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that the bidder's statement dated 10 September 2019, in respect of its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (Bidder's Statement), has been sent as required by item 6 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act to each person who held securities in the bid class as at 17 September 2019 (being the date set by Melbana Energy in accordance with section 633(2) of the Corporations Act).

The Bidder's Statement contains the terms of Melbana's offer. The date of the offers is 24 September 2019.

Dated: 25 September 2019

Yours faithfully

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary, Melbana Energy Limited