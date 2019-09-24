Melbana Energy : Appendix 3B - Metgasco Takeover Bid

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary shares
Up to a maximum of 1,562,405,736 ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Yes
Up to a maximum of 1,562,405,736 ordinary shares issued to holders of ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (Metgasco) upon acceptance of the Company's takeover offers as set out in the Company's Bidder's Statement dated 9 September 2019 (Takeover Offers), in the event that the company acquires 100% of the issued capital in Metgasco.
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Consideration issued for the acquisition of 100% of the issued ordinary shares in Metgasco.
Yes
15 November 2018
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6c Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Up to 1,562,405,736 Fully paid ordinary shares
Not applicable
6h
If +securities
were issued under
Not applicable
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate the
entity's
remaining
Refer Annexure 1
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
To be advised
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
Up to 3,440,496,600
Ordinary shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
Options
4,000,000
$0.065 (exp 3 Nov 2019)
64,814,823
$0.030 (exp 27 Mar 2020)
80,000,000
$0.022 (exp 4 Aug 2020)
11,250,000
$0.032 (exp 27 Sept 2020)
20,000,000
0.018 (exp 23 Nov 2020)
Performance Rights
4,178,208
30 April 2021
Not applicable
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval Not applicable required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
Not applicable
renounceable?
13 Ratio in which the +securities Not applicable will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
Not applicable
offer relates
15
+Record date to determine
Not applicable
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17
Policy for deciding entitlements
Not applicable
in relation to fractions
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
18
Names of countries in which the
Not applicable
entity has security holders who
will not be sent new offer
documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their
entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 05:06:10 UTC