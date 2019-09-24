Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Melbana Energy Ltd    MAY   AU000000MAY8

MELBANA ENERGY LTD

(MAY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/23
0.01 AUD   -4.76%
01:07aMELBANA ENERGY : Bidder's Statement - Commencement of Despatch
PU
01:07aMELBANA ENERGY : Appendix 3B - Metgasco Takeover Bid
PU
09/11MELBANA ENERGY : Presentation for RIU Good Oil Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melbana Energy : Appendix 3B - Metgasco Takeover Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 01:07am EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Melbana Energy Limited

ABN

43 066 447 952

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares

Up to a maximum of 1,562,405,736 ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

Yes

Up to a maximum of 1,562,405,736 ordinary shares issued to holders of ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (Metgasco) upon acceptance of the Company's takeover offers as set out in the Company's Bidder's Statement dated 9 September 2019 (Takeover Offers), in the event that the company acquires 100% of the issued capital in Metgasco.

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Consideration issued for the acquisition of 100% of the issued ordinary shares in Metgasco.

Yes

15 November 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Up to 1,562,405,736 Fully paid ordinary shares

Not applicable

6h

If +securities

were issued under

Not applicable

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the

entity's

remaining

Refer Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

To be advised

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

Up to 3,440,496,600

Ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

Options

4,000,000

$0.065 (exp 3 Nov 2019)

64,814,823

$0.030 (exp 27 Mar 2020)

80,000,000

$0.022 (exp 4 Aug 2020)

11,250,000

$0.032 (exp 27 Sept 2020)

20,000,000

0.018 (exp 23 Nov 2020)

Performance Rights

4,178,208

30 April 2021

Not applicable

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval Not applicable required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Not applicable

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities Not applicable will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Not applicable

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

Not applicable

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements

Not applicable

in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

18

Names of countries in which the

Not applicable

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their

entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 05:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELBANA ENERGY LTD
01:07aMELBANA ENERGY : Bidder's Statement - Commencement of Despatch
PU
01:07aMELBANA ENERGY : Appendix 3B - Metgasco Takeover Bid
PU
09/11MELBANA ENERGY : Presentation for RIU Good Oil Conference
PU
09/10MELBANA ENERGY : Notice of Extraordianry General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/03MELBANA ENERGY : Presentation for SEAAOC Conference
PU
09/01MELBANA ENERGY : ASIC Grants Extension of Time to Dispatch Bidders Statement
PU
07/29MELBANA ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 June 2019
PU
07/26MELBANA ENERGY : Binding intention to make a takeover bid for Metgasco
AQ
07/26MELBANA ENERGY : Section 708A Cleansing Notice
AQ
07/24MELBANA ENERGY : Section 708A Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Chart MELBANA ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Melbana Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Non-Executive Director
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Non-Executive Chairman
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chief Geoscientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LTD-25.00%13
CNOOC LTD2.14%71 650
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.48%67 519
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.12%47 009
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.55%40 878
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group