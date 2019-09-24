Log in
Melbana Energy : Bidder's Statement - Commencement of Despatch

09/24/2019 | 01:07am EDT

Off-market takeover bid by Melbana Energy Limited for Metgasco Limited - Commencement of despatch

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (24 SEPTEMBER 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited ACN 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) has today commenced the despatch of the bidder's statement in respect of its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited ACN 088 196 383 (Bidder's Statement).

Attached to this announcement in accordance with ASIC Class Order [CO 13/521] is a copy of the Bidder's Statement and additional information being sent to offerees.

-Ends-

For further information contact:

Melanie Leydin Company Secretary +61 3 8625 6000

This is an important document and requires your immediate attention.

If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, you should contact your

broker, financial adviser or legal adviser immediately.

Bidder's Statement

Accept the Offer

by

Melbana Energy Limited

ABN 43 066 447 952

to purchase all of your ordinary shares in

Metgasco Limited

ABN 24 088 196 383

Melbana Energy Limited Offer Information Line

1300 306 413 (toll free for callers within Australia)

+61 1300 306 413 (for callers outside Australia)

The Offer closes at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 24th October, 2019, unless extended

Bidder's Statement

Important notices

Nature of this document

This Bidder's Statement is issued by Melbana Energy Limited ABN 43 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) under Part 6.5 of the Corporations Act 2001 and sets out certain disclosures required by the Corporations Act together with the terms of the offer to acquire your Metgasco Ltd shares (Offer).

A copy of this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC and provided to ASX on 10 September 2019. Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective officers takes any responsibility for the content of this Bidder's Statement or the merits of the offer.

Investment advice

In preparing this Bidder's Statement, Melbana Energy has not taken into account the individual objectives, financial situation or needs of individual

Metgasco Shareholders. Accordingly, before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer, you may wish to consult with your financial, tax or other professional adviser.

Disclaimer as to forward looking statements

Some of the statements appearing in this Bidder's Statement may be in the nature of forward looking

statements. You should be aware that such statements are based on Melbana Energy's current predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which members of the Metgasco Group and Melbana Energy Group operate, as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement. None of Melbana Energy, its related bodies corporate or any of the officers or employees of any of them, nor any persons named in this Bidder's Statement, with their consent or any person involved in the preparation of this Bidder's Statement makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this Bidder's Statement reflect views held only as at the date of this Bidder's Statement.

Implied value of the Offer

The implied value of the Offer will vary with the market price of Melbana Shares. Further information on the implied value of the Offer is contained in this Bidder's Statement.

Disclaimer as to Metgasco Ltd and Combined Group information

The information on Metgasco, Metgasco's securities and the Metgasco Group contained in this Bidder's Statement has been prepared by Melbana Energy using publicly available information. Further, the information in this Bidder's Statement concerning Metgasco and the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Metgasco Group has not been independently verified by Melbana Energy. Accordingly, subject to the Corporations Act, Melbana Energy does not make any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or completeness of any such information.

The information on the Combined Group contained in this Bidder's Statement, to the extent that it incorporates or reflects information on Metgasco and the Metgasco Group, has also been prepared using publicly available information. Accordingly, such information is subject to the foregoing disclaimer.

Further information relating to Metgasco business may be included in Metgasco's Target Statement which Metgasco must provide to Metgasco Shareholders in response to this Bidder's Statement.

Foreign jurisdictions

Melbana Energy Shares will only be issued under the Offer to Metgasco Shareholders with a registered address in Australia and its external territories or New Zealand.

Foreign Shareholders will not be entitled to Melbana Energy Shares as part of the Offer Consideration. Instead, the Melbana Energy Shares to which they would otherwise be entitled will be issued to the Nominee and offered for sale, with the net proceeds of such sale provided to Foreign Shareholders (refer to section 9.14).

The distribution of this Bidder's Statement in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law, and persons who come into possession of it should seek advice on and observe any such

restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

This Bidder's Statement does not constitute an offer (whether to sell or buy securities) in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. No action has been

Bidder's Statement

taken to register or qualify Melbana Energy or to otherwise permit a public offering of Melbana Energy Shares outside Australia. Melbana Energy Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act 1933 of the United States of America (Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States (U.S.) or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

None of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, any U.S. securities commission or any other U.S. regulatory authority has passed comment upon or endorsed the merits of the Offer or the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of this Bidder's Statement.

Warning statement for Metgasco Shareholders in New Zealand

This Bidder's Statement is not a New Zealand product disclosure statement or other similar offering or disclosure document under New Zealand law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under or in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 or any other relevant New Zealand law. The offer of Melbana Energy Shares under the Offer is being made to existing Metgasco Shareholders with registered addresses in New Zealand in reliance upon an exemption from the relevant New Zealand securities regime, and, accordingly, this Bidder's Statement may not contain all the information that a product disclosure statement or other similar offering or disclosure document under New Zealand law is required to contain.

Effect of rounding

A number of figures, amounts, percentages, prices, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this Bidder's Statement are subject to the effect of rounding. The actual calculation of these figures,

amounts, percentages, prices, estimates, calculations of value and fractions may differ from those set out in this Bidder's Statement. Any discrepancies between totals in tables or financial statements or in calculations graphs or charts are due to rounding.

Privacy

Melbana Energy has collected your information from the register of Metgasco Shareholders for the purpose of making the Offer and, if accepted, administering acceptances of the Offer in respect of your holding of Metgasco Shares. The Corporations Act requires the name and address of shareholders

to be held in a public register. Your information may be disclosed on a confidential basis to related bodies corporate and external service providers of Melbana Energy and may be required to be disclosed to regulators such as ASIC. The registered address of Melbana Energy is Level 3, 350 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia.

Websites

References in this Bidder's Statement to Melbana Energy's website (http://www.melbana.com/) and to Metgasco's website (http://www.metgasco.com.au/) are for your reference only. Information contained in or otherwise accessible from those websites are not part of this Bidder's Statement.

Defined terms

A number of defined terms are used in this Bidder's Statement. Unless the contrary intention appears, the context requires otherwise or words are defined in section 10, words and phrases in this Bidder's Statement have the same meaning and interpretation as in the Corporations Act.

KEY DATES

Date

of

this

Bidder's

10 September 2019

Statement

Date of Offer

24 September 2019

Offer

closes

(unless

7.00pm (Sydney time) on

extended)

24 October 2019

KEY CONTACTS

Share

registrar

for the

Link

Market

Services

Offer

Limited

Tower

4, 727

Collins

Street

Docklands, Victoria 3008

Australia

Melbana

Energy Offer

1300 306 413 (toll free

Information Line*

for callers within

Australia)

+61 1300 306 413

(for callers outside

Australia)

* Calls to these numbers may be recorded

Bidder's Statement

Contents

Letter to Metgasco Shareholders

4

Overview of the Offer

7

1

Information on the Melbana Energy Group

18

2

Information on Metgasco

29

3

Sources of consideration

36

4

Melbana Energy's intentions in relation to Metgasco

37

  • Effect of the Offer on Melbana Energy and profile of the Combined Group 41

6

Risk Factors

47

7

Tax considerations

56

8

Additional information

59

9

The terms and conditions of the Offer

66

10

Definitions and interpretation

80

11

Approval of Bidder's Statement

85

Annexure A - Announcements from 1 July 2019

86

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 05:06:10 UTC
