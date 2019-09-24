Melbana Energy : Bidder's Statement - Commencement of Despatch

Bidder's Statement

Important notices

Nature of this document

This Bidder's Statement is issued by Melbana Energy Limited ABN 43 066 447 952 (Melbana Energy) under Part 6.5 of the Corporations Act 2001 and sets out certain disclosures required by the Corporations Act together with the terms of the offer to acquire your Metgasco Ltd shares (Offer).

A copy of this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC and provided to ASX on 10 September 2019. Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective officers takes any responsibility for the content of this Bidder's Statement or the merits of the offer.

Investment advice

In preparing this Bidder's Statement, Melbana Energy has not taken into account the individual objectives, financial situation or needs of individual

Metgasco Shareholders. Accordingly, before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer, you may wish to consult with your financial, tax or other professional adviser.

Disclaimer as to forward looking statements

Some of the statements appearing in this Bidder's Statement may be in the nature of forward looking

statements. You should be aware that such statements are based on Melbana Energy's current predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which members of the Metgasco Group and Melbana Energy Group operate, as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement. None of Melbana Energy, its related bodies corporate or any of the officers or employees of any of them, nor any persons named in this Bidder's Statement, with their consent or any person involved in the preparation of this Bidder's Statement makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this Bidder's Statement reflect views held only as at the date of this Bidder's Statement.