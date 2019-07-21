Log in
Melbana Energy : CEO Departure

07/21/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

CEO Departure

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (22 July 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) ("Melbana") advises that Mr Robert Zammit, Chief Executive Officer, has left the Company effective 19 July 2019.

Whilst the Company undertakes a search for Mr Zammit's replacement, Mr Michael Sandy, an independent Non-Executive Director of Melbana, will assume Chief Executive Officer responsibilities on an interim basis.

The Company would like to thank Mr Zammit for his contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

-Ends-

For further information contact:

Melanie Leydin Company Secretary +61 3 8625 6000

Melbana Energy Limited

1

www.melbana.com

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 01:04:08 UTC
