Melbana Energy : Change of Company Address

Change of Company Address

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (15 APRIL 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY or 'the Company') advises that it has changed its registered office and principal place of business effective 15 April

2019. The relevant contact details are noted below:

Address:

Level 3, 350 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

The Company's telephone, email and facsimile details will remain unchanged.

Yours Sincerely,

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary