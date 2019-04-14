Melbana Energy : Change of Company Address

Change of Company Address
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (15 APRIL 2019)
Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY or 'the Company') advises that it has changed its registered office and principal place of business effective 15 April
2019. The relevant contact details are noted below:
Address:
Level 3, 350 Collins Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000
The Company's telephone, email and facsimile details will remain unchanged.
Yours Sincerely,
Melanie Leydin
Company Secretary
