MELBANA ENERGY LTD (MAY)

MELBANA ENERGY LTD

(MAY)
Melbana Energy : Change of Company Address

04/14/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Change of Company Address

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (15 APRIL 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY or 'the Company') advises that it has changed its registered office and principal place of business effective 15 April

2019. The relevant contact details are noted below:

Address:

Level 3, 350 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

The Company's telephone, email and facsimile details will remain unchanged.

Yours Sincerely,

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:02:04 UTC
