Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Melbana Energy Ltd    MAY   AU000000MAY8

MELBANA ENERGY LTD (MAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melbana Energy : Change of Company Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 07:54pm EST

Melbana Energy Limited

Change of Company Auditor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (29 JANUARY 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd (Grant Thornton) have been appointed as the Company's auditors.

This appointment follows the resignation of EY after the Company decided to put the audit out to tender. The Company has received confirmation that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's consents to EY's resignation.

Grant Thornton will commence as the Company's external auditor with immediate effect and shareholder approval will be sought for the continuation.

Details of Grant Thornton are:

Name: Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

Address: Collins Square, Tower 5/727 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3008 Telephone: +61 3 8320 2222

Email: info.vic@au.gt.com

-Ends-

Melbana Energy Limited

www.melbana.com

1

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELBANA ENERGY LTD
07:54pMELBANA ENERGY : Change of Company Auditor
PU
01/14MELBANA ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Summary inc. 5B to 31 December 2018
PU
01/01MELBANA ENERGY : Binding farmout agreement signed for Block 9
PU
2018MELBANA ENERGY : Santa Cruz Oil Field, Binding Agreement Finalised
AQ
2018MELBANA ENERGY : Seals Binding Deal for Santa Cruz Oil Field
AQ
2018MELBANA ENERGY : Announces Acceleration of WA-488-P Beehive Well Planning
AQ
2018MELBANA ENERGY : Santa Cruz Oil Field - Binding Agreement Finalised
PU
2018MELBANA ENERGY : WA-488-P Beehive Well Planning Accelerated
AQ
2018MELBANA ENERGY : Oil junior Melbana speeds up planning for Beehive-1 drilling
AQ
2018MELBANA ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Chart MELBANA ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Melbana Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Average Target 100%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Zammit Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gerard Purcell Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Stickland Non-Executive Director
Michael John Sandy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LTD7.14%20
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.44%77 122
CNOOC LTD7.07%74 750
EOG RESOURCES13.63%57 468
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.39%50 232
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.98%31 856
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.