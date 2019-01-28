Melbana Energy : Change of Company Auditor

Melbana Energy Limited

Change of Company Auditor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (29 JANUARY 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd (Grant Thornton) have been appointed as the Company's auditors.

This appointment follows the resignation of EY after the Company decided to put the audit out to tender. The Company has received confirmation that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's consents to EY's resignation.

Grant Thornton will commence as the Company's external auditor with immediate effect and shareholder approval will be sought for the continuation.

Details of Grant Thornton are:

Name: Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

Address: Collins Square, Tower 5/727 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3008 Telephone: +61 3 8320 2222

Email: info.vic@au.gt.com

