Melbana Energy : Cuba Update

Cuba Update

Highlights:

Block 9

Negotiations progressing with potential partners, including an international oil company with Cuban experience

Application made for a minimum one year extension to the current drilling commitment

Santa Cruz

Commercial negotiations on IOR contract advancing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (22 July 2019)

Block 9 PSC

Melbana continues to progress discussions with potential farminees to Block 9 with the objective of securing funding for a minimum two well drilling program in 2020 to test the world class oil exploration potential of Block 9.

To ensure there is sufficient time to complete a satisfactory farmout and drilling preparations, Melbana has applied to CubaPetroleo for a minimum 12 month extension to the second sub- period of the Block 9 production sharing contract ("PSC") which currently finishes on 3 November 2019. The second sub-period has a minimum work program including the completion of a gravity study and the drilling of one exploration well. Melbana has completed the gravity study component of the work program. With respect to the Block 9 guarantee obligation, CubaPetroleo has previously provided a waiver of the obligation until 30 April 2019. A further extension of the waiver to the end of the applied extension to the sub period has been applied for.