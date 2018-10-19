Log in
MELBANA ENERGY LTD (MAY)
10/18
0.015 AUD   +7.14%
10/11MELBANA ENERGY : Cuba Block 9 Farmout
AQ
09/28MELBANA ENERGY : Cleansing Notice under Section 708A of the Corporat..
AQ
09/21MELBANA ENERGY : Share Placement
PU
Melbana Energy : Divestment of New Zealand PEP51153

10/19/2018 | 01:13am CEST

Divestment of New Zealand PEP51153

T

Highlights:

  • Binding agreement executed for sale of 30% interest in New Zealand Exploration Permit for A$100K

  • Divestment allows Melbana to further concentrate its resources on its high impact Cuban and Australian assets ahead of expected significant increase in activity levels

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (19 October 2018)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or "the Company") provides the following update on the divestment of its 30% interest in its non-core New Zealand Permit PEP51153 ("Permit").

As foreshadowed in the non-binding Letter of Intent signed between the parties, Melbana has executed a binding agreement for the sale of its 30% interest in the Permit to the current Operator and joint venture participant in the Permit (CX Oil Limited) for A$100,000. The sale is subject to a number of customary conditions, including regulatory approval. One of the key conditions to the earlier signed Letter of Intent, the extension of the current permit by New Zealand Government, has been satisfied.

Melbana Energy's CEO, Robert Zammit, said:

"Following completion of the transaction Melbana will be relieved of all future permit expenditure which included upcoming field work obligations, and future rehabilitation requirements. The sale of our interest allows us to focus our human and financial resources on our core growth assets in Cuba and our high impact Beehive exploration prospect in Australia."

Melbana Energy Limited

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
