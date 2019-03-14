Melbana Energy : Half Year Financial Report 31 December 2018

Melbana Energy Limited

ABN 43 066 447 952

Half Year Financial Report - 31 December 2018

Melbana Energy Limited Corporate directory

Directors
Andrew Purcell (Chairman)
Michael Sandy

Peter Stickland

Robert Zammit

Company secretary

Melanie Leydin

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the Consolidated entity consisting of Melbana Energy Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Melbana Energy Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Andrew Purcell (Chairman)

Michael Sandy

Peter Stickland

Principal activities

The principal activities during the year of the consolidated entity were oil and gas exploration in Cuba and Australia together with development concepts for the Tassie Shoal Methanol Project and Timor Sea LNG Project.

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current or previous financial half-year.

Review of operations

The loss for the Consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $1,966,000 (31 December 2017: $1,885,000).

INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS

Cuba- Block 9 (Melbana 100%)*

*Subject to conditional farmin agreement with Anhui Modestinner Energy Co., Ltd.

The Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Block 9, onshore Cuba, was executed on 3 September 2015. The Block 9 PSC area is in a proven hydrocarbon system with multiple discoveries within close proximity, including the multi-billion barrel Varadero oil field. It also contains the Motembo field - the first oil field discovered in Cuba. As an early mover into Cuba, Melbana is now one of the few western companies with a footprint in the expanding Cuban hydrocarbon sector.

During the reporting period, the exploration potential of Block 9 was assessed by Independent expert McDaniel & Associates, who have significant Cuban experience certifying reserves for TSX listed Sherritt. In their report, McDaniel assessed Block 9 Prospective Resources as having approximately 15.7 billion barrels of Oil-in-Place with a Prospective (Recoverable) Resource of 718 million barrels (Best Estimate, 100% basis).

During the reporting period, Melbana announced that it had signed a binding definitive farmout agreement with Anhui

Modestinner Energy Co., Ltd. ("AMEC"), a wholly owned and guaranteed subsidiary of Anhui Guangda Mining Investment Co. Ltd. ("AGMI"), with respect to its Block 9 Production Sharing Contract ("Block 9 PSC") in Cuba. The binding agreement follows on from the Letter of Intent signed by Melbana and AGMI (see ASX Release 8 October 2018). Under the terms of the farmout agreement, AGMI has corporately guaranteed the performance of AMEC which will fully fund 100% of all costs associated with the Block 9 PSC from 1 January 2019, including the drilling of at least three wells. The first two of these wells will be drilled prior to 1 November 2019 on Melbana's preferred exploration targets Alameda and Zapato. In the event of a discovery, the third well may be either an appraisal well on Alameda or Zapato or, if no discovery, an exploration well on the Piedra prospect. In all cases, the third well will be drilled prior to July 2020. AMEC is also responsible for providing any required guarantees and will provide Melbana with 12.5% of any Profit Oil. In the event of a development, Melbana will recoup its Block 9 back costs (approx. US$3.5M) over time from the Cost Oil in proportion to its relative spend versus AMEC. The farmout agreement has a number of conditions precedent, including Cuban and Chinese regulatory approvals, milestone related terms with respect to any required guarantees and finalization of a Joint Operating Agreement acceptable to both parties. Provisions in the agreement allow for an orderly transition of operatorship to AMEC once all contract conditions precedent have been met.

New Zealand- PEP51153 (Melbana 30%)*

Melbana holds a 30%, non-Operator interest in PEP51153, located in the productive onshore Taranaki Basin of New Zealand.

During the reporting period, Melbana executed a binding agreement for the divestment of its 30% interest in the Permit to the current Operator and joint venture participant in the Permit (CX Oil Limited) for A$100,000. Closing of the transaction is pending New Zealand regulatory approval.

*Interest holding as at 31 December 2018. Divestment approval is expected by end of March 2019.

AUSTRALIAN OPERATIONS

WA-488-P (Melbana 100%)*

*Subject to options held by Total and Santos for an aggregate 80% participating interest.

Melbana was awarded 100% interest in WA-488-P, located in the Bonaparte Basin, in May 2013. The permit is located between the producing Blacktip gas field and the undeveloped Turtle and Barnett oil fields and contains the giant Beehive prospect. Beehive was identified as a follow-up to the 2011 Ungani-1 oil discovery in the adjacent Canning Basin and represents a new play type in the Bonaparte Basin.

Beehive is considered prospective for oil at the upper Carboniferous aged carbonate target and is considered analogous to the giant Tengiz oil field in the Caspian Sea.

In December 2017 a Seismic Funding and Farmin Option Agreement was signed with French major Total and Australia's Santos to fully fund 100% of the cost of a 3D seismic survey over the Beehive prospect in consideration for which, they are granted an option (exercisable together or individually) to acquire a direct 80% participating interest in the permit. If the option is exercised, Total and/or Santos will fully fund the costs of all activities until completion of the first well in the WA-488-P permit. In the event of a commercial discovery, Melbana will repay carried funding from its share of cash flow from the Beehive field. Melbana will have no re-payment obligations for such carried funding in the event there is no commercial discovery and development in WA-488-P. During the reporting period, Independent expert McDaniel & Associates completed their independent assessment of prospective resources in Block 9 and the Beehive Prospect in Australia. The assessment confirmed the giant potential of the Beehive Prospect, with best estimate Prospective Resources of 388 million barrels of oil equivalent (100%, best estimate basis).

Santos and Total fast-tracked the Beehive 3D Seismic Survey such that it was commenced in July and completed safely and without incident on 14 August 2018 by Polarcus using their vessel Polarcus Naila. During the planning of the Beehive 3D Seismic Survey, a new lead was identified and the survey area was extended by ~100km2 (~16%) to provide coverage over the newly identified lead (Egret) that is partially within the boundary of WA-488-P. The Beehive 3D Seismic Survey, including the extension over the Egret lead, was fully funded by Santos and Total. The National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) approved Melbana's application for a WA-488-P work program credit for the Beehive 3D Seismic Survey, resulting in the survey being officially credited against meeting the Permit Year 4 work commitment to acquire a new 400km2 3D seismic survey.

During the reporting period Melbana reached an agreement with Total and Santos to modify the commercial agreement between the parties to accelerate the work required to ensure readiness for potential drilling of the Beehive-1 exploration well in 3Q 2020. The agreement provides for Total and Santos to undertake preliminary well planning activities between February and July 2019 as required to ensure the viability of spudding the Beehive-1 exploration well during the third quarter of 2020, in case of option exercise, including drafting of an environment plan, well concept identification and commencement of rig selection activity. The requirement of Total and Santos to undertake additional advanced seismic processing has been removed as it was regarded as no longer necessary to prepare for drilling and would have been on the critical path, which would have delayed readiness for drilling. Melbana, Total and Santos also agreed to lock in a firm backstop date for acceptance of the seismic data to trigger the start of the 6 month window for exercise of their option. Currently, data is expected to be received early in 2019.

AC/P50 & 51

During the year, Melbana executed binding agreements with Rouge Rock Pty Ltd ("Rouge Rock") for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary that holds the Permits, Vulcan Exploration Pty Ltd. The agreements provide for Melbana retaining exposure to the upside outcomes of a subsequent sale or farmout of either of the Permits by Rouge Rock.

The agreements are structured such that if Rouge Rock enters into an arrangement in future for cash, Melbana earns 10% of the cash benefit received by Rouge Rock. If Rouge Rock enters into an arrangement in future that provides for a full or partial carry on a well, Melbana has the right to back-in for a 5% interest after the well is drilled, effectively providing a carried interest during the drilling process and avoiding costs associated with the drilling process.

Tassie Shoal Projects

Melbana has Australian Government environmental approvals to construct, install and operate two stand-alone world scale 1.75 Mta methanol plants collectively referred to as the Tassie Shoal Methanol Project (TSMP) and a single 3 Mta LNG plant known as the Tassie Shoal LNG Project (TSLNG) on Tassie Shoal, an area of shallow water in the Australian waters of the Timor Sea approximately 275 km north-west of Darwin, Northern Territory. Environmental Approvals are valid until 2052. These projects uniquely provide a development option for discovered but undeveloped gas resources in the region. During the year, the competition between Evans Shoal Joint Venture and the Barossa Joint Venture to back fill Darwin LNG increased. Melbana remains ready to engage with the titleholders on using Tassie Shoal Projects as an LNG or methanol development path once there is a decision made on the successful Joint Venture to supply Darwin LNG.

Tassie Shoal Methanol Project (TSMP, Melbana 100%)

Melbana proposes the staged construction of two large methanol production plants, each with an annual production capacity of 1.75 million tonnes on its own concrete gravity structure (CGS). Each TSMP requires ~200 - 220 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day (MMSCFD) of raw gas, preferably with up to 25% CO2, resulting in a potential total requirement of up to 440 MMSCFD and ~4 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas over an initial 25 year period.

Melbana continues to work with all stakeholders in its efforts to commercialise the proposed projects.

Timor Sea LNG Project (TSLNGP, Melbana 100%)

The TSLNGP requires approximately 3 Tcf of low CO2 (<3%) gas to operate for 20 years. Gas supply for the LNG plant could come from one or more of the neighbouring undeveloped gas fields confronting economic challenges imposed by long distances from land and high domestic construction costs.

The LNG Project environmental approval continues until 2052, aligned with the Methanol Project.

Corporate

Melbana's future prospects are centred on continuing to secure quality exploration, development and producing opportunities and seeking to maximise the value to shareholders of its current portfolio, identifying and securing additional value-accretive projects, and/or undertaking a corporate transaction.

Adequacy of funding will, for the immediate future, remain a key focus for the Consolidated entity and its shareholders. The Consolidated entity will look to raise additional funding either through farm-in/sale and/or capital injection to advance its projects. In the event that the Consolidated entity cannot meet its share of work program commitments, permits may need to be surrendered.

Significant changes in the state of affairs

On 6 July 2018, the Consolidated entity issued 5,333,333 shares to Mr Peter Stickland following the exercise of performance rights. The performance rights were issued to Mr Stickland when he held the position of Managing Director and had an exercise price of $Nil.

On 7 August 2018, the Consolidated entity announced that Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates (Canada) had completed its assessment of the Prospective Resources of Cuba Block 9 and Beehive in Australia resulting in Block 9 best estimate Oil In Place increasing by 24% to more than 15.7 billion barrels of oil and recoverable Prospective Resources increasing by 13% to 718 million barrels of oil.

On 13 August 2018, the Consolidated entity issued 3,141,226 shares upon the exercise of unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.02. This included 2,004,507 shares issued to Directors of the Consolidated entity.