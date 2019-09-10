Melbana Energy : Notice of Extraordianry General Meeting/Proxy Form
MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED
ACN 066 447 952
Notice of Extraordinary
General Meeting
Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form
Date of Meeting:
Monday, 14 October 2019
Time of Meeting:
10.00am (AEDT)
Place of Meeting
Grant Thornton
Collins Square, Tower 5
727 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3008
Australia
This Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and Explanatory Statement should be read in its entirety. If shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional advisor without delay.
Notice is hereby given that the an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Melbana Energy Limited ("Melbana Energy" or the "Company") will be held at the offices of Grant Thornton, Collins Square, Tower 5, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008 at 10.00am (AEDT) on Monday, 14 October 2019.
AGENDA
The Explanatory Statement and proxy form which accompany and form part of this Notice, include defined terms and describe in more detail the matters to be considered. Please consider this Notice, the Explanatory Statement and the proxy form in their entirety.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
Resolution - Approval of acquisition of Metgasco Shares from, and issue of Melbana Energy Shares to, M&A Advisory
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as a special resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given by the Shareholders for:
the acquisition of ordinary shares in Metgasco from; and
the issue of ordinary shares by the Company to,
M&A Advisory under the Takeover Bid, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."
By the order of the Board
Melanie Leydin
Company Secretary
Dated: 10 September 2019
Notes
Entire Notice: The details of the resolution contained in the Explanatory Notes accompanying this Notice of Meeting should be read together with, and form part of, this Notice of Meeting.
Record Date: The Company has determined that for the purposes of the Extraordinary General Meeting, shares will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered as holding the shares at 7.00 pm on the date 48 hours before the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Only those persons will be entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting and transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Proxies
Votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting may be given personally or by proxy, attorney or representative.
Each shareholder has a right to appoint one or two proxies.
A proxy need not be a Shareholder.
If a Shareholder is a company it must execute under its common seal or otherwise in accordance with its constitution or the Corporations Act.
Where a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes, the Shareholder may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion of number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.
If a Shareholder appoints two proxies, and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. If a Shareholder appoints two proxies, neither proxy may vote on a show of hands.
A proxy must be signed by the Shareholder or his or her attorney who has not received any notice of revocation of the authority. Proxies given by corporations must be signed in accordance with corporation's constitution and Corporations Act.
To be effective, proxy forms must be received by the Company's share registry (Link Market Services) no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Extraordinary General Meeting, this is no later than 10.00 am (AEDT) on Saturday, 12 October 2019. Any proxy received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting.
Corporate Representative
Any Shareholder that is a company and that has appointed a person to act as its corporate representative at the Meeting should provide that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as that company's representative. The authority may be sent to the Company and/or registry in advance of the Meeting or handed in at the Meeting when registering as a corporate representative.
Voting Exclusion Statement:
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution, by or on behalf of M&A Advisory, the Company or any associate of M&A Advisory.
However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by:
a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
Forward looking statements
This Notice of Meeting, including the Explanatory Memorandum, contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations about future events. Any forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which may be outside the control of Melbana Energy and the Directors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the use of forward looking statements.
Forward looking statements can be identified by use of words including, but not limited to, 'anticipates', 'intends', 'will', 'should', 'expects', 'plans', or other similar expressions.
Enquiries
Shareholders are invited to contact the Company Secretary, Melanie Leydin on (03) 9692 7222 if they have any queries in respect of the matters set out in these documents.
EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM
Melbana Energy Limited
This Explanatory Memorandum accompanies the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Grant Thornton, Collins Square, Tower 5, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008 at 10.00am (AEDT) on Monday, 14 October 2019.
The Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared to assist Shareholders of the Company in determining how to vote on the Resolution and is intended to be read in conjunction with the Notice of Meeting.
Background
As announced to ASX on 15 July 2019, the Company is proposing to acquire 100% of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited by way of an off-market takeover bid under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act (Takeover Bid).
The consideration payable under the Takeover Bid is 4 ordinary Melbana Energy Shares for each Metgasco Share.
On 12 July 2019, M&A Advisory entered into a pre-bid acceptance agreement with Melbana Energy under which it agreed to accept the offer for its Metgasco Shares under the Takeover Bid (Offer) subject to the receipt of Shareholder approval for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.1.
Shareholder approval for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.1 is required on account of the fact that M&A Advisory is an entity controlled by Mr Andrew Purcell, a director of Melbana Energy, and is therefore a related party of Melbana Energy. Accordingly, receipt of Melbana Energy Shareholder approval for the M&A Advisory Transaction, as further detailed below, is a condition of the Takeover Bid.
Melbana has in place an independent board committee (IBC), comprising the Melbana directors other than Andrew Purcell, for the purposes of considering potential transactions involving Metgasco. Andrew Purcell has not participated in any deliberations nor had access to any information regarding any potential transaction involving Metgasco, in accordance with the IBC's protocol. Andrew Purcell has not and will not participate in any decision regarding the structure, terms, conditions, price or duration of the Offer.
Terms and conditions of the M&A Advisory Transaction
In the event M&A Advisory is entitled to accept the Offer, M&A Advisory will receive 4 Melbana Energy Shares for every Metgasco Share held (M&A Advisory Transaction).
The Takeover Bid is subject to a number of defeating conditions, including:
the receipt by Melbana Energy of acceptances of Offers in respect of at least 50.1% of the Metgasco Shares; and
Shareholder approval for the M&A Advisory Transaction, which approval is the subject of the Resolution,
together with certain other conditions, each of which are set out in detail in Annexure 1.
8. Further details regarding the terms of the Offer are set out in full in the Bidder's Statement, a copy of which will be released to ASX on or around 10 September 2019.
Rationale for the Takeover Bid
9. Melbana Energy has identified a number of key strategic and financial benefits arising from the successful acquisition of Metgasco, including:
the creation of a more diverse and robust portfolio of opportunities to increase the value of the Merged Group's assets, which will principally comprise:
Metgasco's 100% interest in Queensland exploration permits, ATP 2020 and ATP 2021; the latter being the subject of an announced farm-out with ASX-listed Vintage Energy Limited and with Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd;
Metgasco's 50,333,383 fully paid ordinary shares issued in Byron Energy (including 10,000,000 shares issued following the exercise of options by Metgasco, as announced on 18 July 2019), which have a current market value of $18.4 million;
Melbana Energy's interest in the Beehive prospect in northern Australia;
Melbana's 100% interest in Block 9, in Cuba; and,
Melbana's proposed Santa Cruz project in Cuba.
In the current environment, in which access to capital for junior oil and gas companies is difficult, the Merged Group would benefit from the combination of the respective asset portfolios of Melbana Energy and Metgasco to create a larger Australian oil and gas company, with a broader and more diverse shareholder base, better positioned to:
access capital markets for fundraising purposes;
attract major oil and gas companies as potential project development partners in respect of current or future development opportunities; and
withstand delays and unforeseen risks.
Leveraging the experience of Melbana Energy's board and management team to further explore and appraise Metgasco's assets.
Taking advantage of the synergies and cost saving resulting from the Merged Group which would primarily be sourced from the increase in operational efficiencies and the elimination of duplicated corporate, administrative and technical costs.
Indicative timetable
10. Subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act, the Company anticipates that the Takeover Bid will take place in accordance with following timetable:
Event
Announcement of intention to make the Offer
Bidder's Statement lodged and released
Offer period opens
Extraordinary General Meeting held
Offer period closes
Date
15 July 2019
On or around 10 September 2019
On or around 24 September 2019
14 October 2019
Late October 20191
Melbana Energy Shares issued and allotted toMetgasco Shareholders
No later than 21 days after the Offer period closes (assuming all conditions of the Offer are satisfied or waived)
The dates set out in the above timetable are indicative only and are subject to change.
Relationship between Melbana Energy and M&A Advisory
M&A Advisory is an entity controlled by Andrew Purcell, who is a Director. M&A Advisory is a substantial holder in Metgasco, with voting power of approximately 19.59%.
Why Melbana Energy Shareholder approval is required
13. Listing Rule 10.1 has the effect that Melbana Energy cannot acquire a substantial asset from, or dispose of a substantial asset to, a related party without the approval of Shareholders. As M&A Advisory is a related party of Melbana, it is an entity to which Listing Rule 10.1 applies.
1 Subject to any extension of the Offer period by Melbana.
