Melbana Energy : Notice of Extraordianry General Meeting/Proxy Form

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

ACN 066 447 952

Registered office: Level 3, 350 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Melbana Energy Limited ("Melbana Energy" or the "Company") will be held at the offices of Grant Thornton, Collins Square, Tower 5, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008 at 10.00am (AEDT) on Monday, 14 October 2019.

AGENDA

The Explanatory Statement and proxy form which accompany and form part of this Notice, include defined terms and describe in more detail the matters to be considered. Please consider this Notice, the Explanatory Statement and the proxy form in their entirety.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Resolution - Approval of acquisition of Metgasco Shares from, and issue of Melbana Energy Shares to, M&A Advisory

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given by the Shareholders for:

the acquisition of ordinary shares in Metgasco from; and the issue of ordinary shares by the Company to,

M&A Advisory under the Takeover Bid, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

By the order of the Board

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary

Dated: 10 September 2019