MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Melbana Energy Ltd    MAY   AU000000MAY8

MELBANA ENERGY LTD

(MAY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
0.009 AUD   -18.18%
10:32pMELBANA ENERGY : Presentation for SEAAOC Conference
PU
09/01MELBANA ENERGY : ASIC Grants Extension of Time to Dispatch Bidders Statement
PU
07/29MELBANA ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 June 2019
PU
Melbana Energy : Presentation for SEAAOC Conference

09/03/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

WA-488-P: Beehive Prospect

4 - 5 September 2019

Disclaimer

Forward-looking Statements and Resources

Summary of information: This presentation contains general and background information about Melbana Energy's activities current as at the date of the presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision. The information is provided in summary form, and should not be considered to be comprehensive or complete.

Not financial product advice: This presentation is not financial product, investment advice or a recommendation to acquire securities and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

Disclaimer: Melbana Energy and its related bodies corporate and each of their respective directors, agents, officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim, to the maximum extent permitted by law, all liabilities (however caused, including negligence) in respect of, make no representations regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this presentation and make no representation or warranty as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, conclusions or representations contained in this presentation. In particular, this presentation does not constitute, and shall not be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or the future performance of Melbana Energy.

Future performance: This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and opinion. The forward-looking statements, opinion and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Melbana Energy. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast.

Risks: An investment in Melbana Energy is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Melbana Energy.

Not an offer: This presentation is not, and should not be considered as, an offer or an invitation to acquire securities in Melbana Energy or any other financial products and neither this document nor any of its contents will form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not a prospectus. Offers of securities in Melbana Energy will only be made in places in which, or to persons to whom it would be lawful to make such offers. This presentation must not be disclosed to any other party and does not carry any right of publication. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be reproduced or used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of Melbana Energy.

No Distribution in the US: This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities to be issued by Melbana Energy have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities is being made in the United States and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This presentation is not for distribution directly or indirectly in or into the United States or to US persons.

Monetary values: Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$). The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

No distribution: Distribution of this presentation may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this presentation should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Contingent and Prospective Resources: Unless otherwise specified, the information that relates to Contingent Resources and Prospective Resources for Melbana is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr. Dean Johnstone, who is an employee of the company and has more than 34 years of relevant experience. Mr. Johnstone is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Mr. Johnstone consents to the publication of the resource assessments contained herein. The Contingent Resource and Prospective Resource estimates are consistent with the definitions of hydrocarbon resources that appear in the Listing Rules. Conversion factors: 6 Bscf gas equals 1 MMboe; 1 bbl condensate equals 1 boe

2

Company Overview

Company Data

Listed

1998

Exchange

ASX ("MAY")

Shares on issue

~1,875 million

Options/Rights

~180/~4 million

Market Cap (30 Aug 19)

~A$20.6 million

Cash (30 Jun 19)

~A$3.7 million

12 Month Share Price Performance

Shareholders

Cadence Capital

~ 7%

Board/Management

~ 5 %

Top 20

~ 28%

Experienced Board and Management

  • Decades of international experience in Oil & Gas
  • Technical, Financial and Commercial backgrounds
  • Extensive fold and thrust belt experience

Board and Management

of Directors

Board

Andrew Purcell

Peter Stickland

Michael Sandy

Non-Executive

Non-Executive

Non-Executive Director

Chairman

Director

(Interim CEO)

3

Senior Team

Errol Johnstone

Dean Johnstone

Dr. Rafael Tenreyro

Chief Geoscientist

Senior Geoscientist

Cuba Representative

Projects Summary

USA

Cuba

Block 9

Santa Cruz IOR

Tassie Shoal

Projects

Beehive (WA-488-P)

Australia

Cuba - Block 9, 100%

  • Onshore block in Cuba's northern fold belt trend
  • Potential of ~15.7 billion barrels of oil in place1, recoverable Prospective Resources of 718 million barrels of oil1

Cuba - Santa Cruz2

  • Enhancement of oil production for existing oil field
  • Potential future sources of near term production cash flow

Australia - Beehive, 100%3

  • Potentially largest undrilled target in Australia
  • Beehive Prospective Resource estimated as 388 million barrels of oil equivalent1
  • Total and Santos are partners in 3D Seismic Survey with option to drill well and fund Melbana

Australia - Tassie Shoal Projects, 100%

  • Lowest cost development path for discovery undeveloped gas

1 Best Estimate per Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates Report

2Subject to Cuban regulatory approval

3Subject to Total and Santos Options for cumulative 80% interest

4

Agenda

  • Overview - How did we get to this point?
  • WA488 Current Status - Involved Parties options
  • Beehive Prospect Summary
  • Previous efforts to improve seismic data
  • New Beehive 3D now acquired and processed - data comparisons
  • What do we see??
  • Next Steps

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 02:31:03 UTC
Chart MELBANA ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Melbana Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Zammit Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gerard Purcell Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Stickland Non-Executive Director
Michael John Sandy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LTD-21.43%14
CNOOC LTD-5.92%65 812
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.31%57 927
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.93%43 057
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.16%38 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-3.43%28 384
