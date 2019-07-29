Melbana Energy : Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 June 2019

Quarterly Activities Summary for the Period Ended 30 June 2019
Highlights:
Australia - WA-488-P (Beehive) - 100%*
-
Progressing initial well concept selection, rig selection and drafting of Environmental Plan
-
Potential for drilling in 2H 2020, subject to Total and/or Santos exercising their option by 2 October 2019 to drill the Beehive-1 exploration well. If option is exercised, Melbana (20%) fully carried through drilling
Cuba - Block 9 PSC - 100%
-
Application made to CubaPetroleo to extend current work period and waive bank guarantee requirements
-
Discussions with potential farminees advanced
Cuba - Santa Cruz IOR PSC - 100%
-
Clarification sought on some commercial issues identified during the approvals process. Negotiations commenced.
Tassie Shoal Projects
-
Barossa gas field enters into exclusive supply negotiations with Darwin LNG plant, providing an opportunity for Melbana to resume dialogue with the operator of the Evans Shoal gas field
Corporate
-
Subsequent to the quarter end:
o Melbana's CEO Robert Zammit departed and Non-Executive and Independent director Michael Sandy assumed interim executive responsibilities
o Melbana announced its intention to make a takeover offer for 100% of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (ASX: MEL)
|
Melbana Energy Limited
|
1
|
www.melbana.com
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (30 July 2019)
Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or the "Company") provides the following summary in relation to its activities during the quarter ended 30 June 2019.
Australia - WA-488-P Beehive Prospect (Melbana 100%*)
During the quarter, key activities required to prepare for a decision by Santos and Total whether to exercise their option to drill the Beehive-1 well were progressed. Santos, leading this phase of activities, advised they had completed an initial well concept select workshop and identified a provisional well design and progressed the drafting of an Environmental Plan which is targeted for completion by 3Q 2019. Rig selection activity is being considered by Santos as part of broader rig contracting strategy.
Figure 1 - Beehive Location
Cuba - Block 9 (Melbana 100%)
During the quarter, Melbana progressed discussions with CubaPetroleo regarding proposed modifications to the current work program timing and the requirement to provide a bank guarantee. Discussions have progressed and Melbana has now submitted a formal request, a response to which is expected in the quarter ending 30 September 2019.
Cuba - Santa Cruz Incremental Oil Recovery Project - (Melbana 100%)
During the quarter, Melbana's geoscience team continued its technical work on the significant opportunities identified for pursuit in the Santa Cruz IOR area. The approval process for the Incremental Oil Recovery PSC, which was agreed between Melbana and CubaPetroleo in late 2018, has identified some issues that require further commercial clarification. Negotiation of these matters between Melbana and the relevant Cuban parties has commenced.
|
Melbana Energy Limited
|
2
|
www.melbana.com
Tassie Shoal Projects
During the quarter, Santos reported that the Barossa joint venture has entered into an exclusive supply arrangement with the Darwin LNG joint venture. The Tassie Shoal LNG Project, with its shallow water platform fixed to seabed design, remains a low-cost development option for LNG production should a means of disposing of the high CO2 content in Evans Shoal be economically achieved. Alternatively, the Tassie Shoal Methanol Project, with its ability to receive and process raw gas with a 30% CO2 content, remains an alternative development path. Melbana will continue with its efforts to highlight the permitted Tassie Shoal LNG and Methanol projects to the Evans Shoal joint venture.
Corporate
During the quarter, Melbana reviewed a number of potential farmin and corporate opportunities and remain interested in pursuing a listing in the United Kingdom at the appropriate time.
Subsequent to the quarter end, CEO Robert Zammit ended his employment with the Company and independent non-executive director Michael Sandy assumed interim executive responsibilities.
Also subsequent to the quarter end, Melbana announced its intention to make a takeover offer for 100% of the ordinary shares in Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL).
The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of A$3.4 million.
Commenting on the Quarter's activities, Melbana Energy's Chairman Andrew Purcell said:
"Preparations to drill the Beehive-1 well continue to progress and we look forward with great anticipation to the decision by Total and/or Santos, expected in early October, to fund the drilling of this well. In Cuba, we have made progress with CubaPetroleo and potential partners regarding Block 9 and Santa Cruz and intend to actively pursue the opportunity presented by the decision of Darwin LNG to enter into exclusive supply negotiations with Barossa joint venture to secure gas supply for our Tassie Shoal Projects."
Footnotes:
-
Total and Santos hold a cumulative option to acquire an 80% Participating Interest in WA- 488-P
|
Melbana Energy Limited
|
3
|
www.melbana.com
Australia
Joseph Bonaparte Gulf: WA-488-P Beehive Prospect (Melbana 100%**)
A short video on Beehive is available on the Melbana website (melbana.com) under News and Broadcasts / Broadcasts and Videos.
WA-488-P is located in the southern Joseph Bonaparte Gulf and covers an area of 4,105km2. The permit was awarded to Melbana in May 2012 as part of the acreage Gazettal Round.
Commercial
Total and Santos have an option (exercisable together or individually) to acquire a direct 80% participating interest in the permit in return for fully funding the costs of the first exploration well in the permit along with any other costs incurred by the Joint Venture from the time of exercise of the option until 90 days after release of the drilling rig from this well. The option is exercisable by either Total or Santos at any time but no later than 6 months* from the acceptance of the final processed seismic survey data. These data were received by Total and Santos on 2 April 2019, starting the 6-month window.
Beehive is located close to several existing facilities including the Ichthys project and the Blacktip field and pipeline, offering several accelerated options for monetising any future gas discovery. In the event of a commercial discovery, Melbana would repay carried funding from its share of cash flow from the Beehive field. Melbana would have no re-payment obligations for such carried funding in the event there is no commercial discovery and development in WA- 488-P.
-
Santos & Total each have an option to acquire a 40% working interest, which must be exercised within 6 months of the commencement of the option period. In the event that only one party exercises its option, this party will be granted a new option to acquire an 80% interest, exercisable up to 7 months after the commencement of the original option period.
Technical
The Beehive prospect is a Carboniferous age 180km2 isolated carbonate build up with 400m of mapped vertical relief, analogous to the giant Tengiz field in the Caspian Basin. It is located in 40m water depth, suitable for a jack up rig, within ~75km of shore and developable by either FPSO or pipeline to existing infrastructure. This play type is new and undrilled in the Joseph Bonaparte Basin with no wells having been drilled to this depth in
the basin.
The carbonate reservoir is also interpreted to be the same age as the 2011
|
Melbana Energy Limited
|
4
|
www.melbana.com
Ungani-1 oil discovery in the Canning basin, which tested at 1,600 bopd demonstrating a high-quality reservoir. Beehive is a much larger build up than Ungani and has excellent access to the Lower Carboniferous source rock in adjacent depocentres.
Figure 3
Potentially the largest undrilled hydrocarbon prospect in Australia, the Beehive prospect has been assessed by Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates as having significant prospective resources as outlined in Table 1:
Table 1 - Exploration Prospective Recoverable Resource estimates for Beehive
Recoverable Prospective Resource1,2,3
Objective Type Success
Beehive Gas (BCF)
Oil (MMbbl)
Low Best
134 534
69 299
91 388
-
Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Future exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.
-
Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates Competent Persons Report 30 June 2018
-
Gas to Oil Factor: based on mcf to BOE energy equivalence conversion of 6 to 1.
|
Melbana Energy Limited
|
5
|
www.melbana.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 00:29:00 UTC