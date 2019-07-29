Melbana Energy : Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 June 2019

Barossa gas field enters into exclusive supply negotiations with Darwin LNG plant, providing an opportunity for Melbana to resume dialogue with the operator of the Evans Shoal gas field

Potential for drilling in 2H 2020, subject to Total and/or Santos exercising their option by 2 October 2019 to drill the

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (30 July 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or the "Company") provides the following summary in relation to its activities during the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Australia - WA-488-P Beehive Prospect (Melbana 100%*)

During the quarter, key activities required to prepare for a decision by Santos and Total whether to exercise their option to drill the Beehive-1 well were progressed. Santos, leading this phase of activities, advised they had completed an initial well concept select workshop and identified a provisional well design and progressed the drafting of an Environmental Plan which is targeted for completion by 3Q 2019. Rig selection activity is being considered by Santos as part of broader rig contracting strategy.

Figure 1 - Beehive Location

Cuba - Block 9 (Melbana 100%)

During the quarter, Melbana progressed discussions with CubaPetroleo regarding proposed modifications to the current work program timing and the requirement to provide a bank guarantee. Discussions have progressed and Melbana has now submitted a formal request, a response to which is expected in the quarter ending 30 September 2019.

Cuba - Santa Cruz Incremental Oil Recovery Project - (Melbana 100%)

During the quarter, Melbana's geoscience team continued its technical work on the significant opportunities identified for pursuit in the Santa Cruz IOR area. The approval process for the Incremental Oil Recovery PSC, which was agreed between Melbana and CubaPetroleo in late 2018, has identified some issues that require further commercial clarification. Negotiation of these matters between Melbana and the relevant Cuban parties has commenced.