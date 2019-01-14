Melbana Energy : Quarterly Activities Summary inc. 5B to 31 December 2018

Quarterly Activities Summary for Period Ended 31 December 2018

Highlights: Cuba - Block 9 PSC - 100%4 • Binding Farmout Contract signed - Alameda (140 million bbl target1,2,3) and Zapato (95 million bbl target1,2,3) prospects to be drilled by November 2019; a third well by July 2020 - Melbana fully carried for 100% of all activities and costs for remainder of term of Block 9 PSC (20+ yrs) - Farmout partner to provide any required guarantees - Melbana to retain 12.5% of profit oil - Melbana back-costs recouped in event of development

Cuba - Santa Cruz Incremental Oil Recovery Contract - 100% • Santa Cruz Incremental Oil Recovery (IOR) binding contract finalised with Cuba's national oil company, CubaPetroleo Australia - WA-488-P (Beehive) - 100%5 • Beehive drilling planning accelerated by Total and Santos to ensure drilling achieveable by 3Q 2020, in case of option exercise

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (15 January 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or the "Company") provides the following summary in relation to its activities during the quarter ended 31 December 2018.

Cuba - Block 9 (Melbana 100%4)

During the quarter, Melbana and Anhui Guangda Mining Investment Co Ltd ("AGMI") progressed the previously signed non-binding Block 9 farmin Letter of Intent (See ASX Release 2 January 2019) into a binding farmin agreement with Anhui Modestinner Energy Co., Ltd. ("AMEC"), a wholly owned and guaranteed subsidiary of AGMI.

Under the terms of the farmout agreement, AGMI has corporately guaranteed the performance of AMEC which will fully fund 100% of all costs associated with the Block 9 PSC from 1 January 2019, including the drilling of at least three wells. The first two of these wells will be drilled prior to 1 November 2019 on Melbana's preferred exploration targets Alameda and Zapato. In the event of a discovery, the third well may be either an appraisal well on Alameda or Zapato or, if no discovery, an exploration well on the Piedra prospect. In all cases, the third well will be drilled prior to July 2020. AMEC is also responsible for providing any required guarantees and will provide Melbana with 12.5% of any Profit Oil6. In the event of a development, Melbana will recoup its Block 9 back costs (approx. US$3.5M) over time from the Cost Oil6 in proportion to its relative spend versus AMEC. The farmout agreement has a number of conditions precedent, including Cuban and Chinese regulatory approvals, milestone related terms with respect to any required guarantees and finalization of a Joint Operating Agreement acceptable to both parties. Provisions in the agreement allow for an orderly transition of operatorship to AMEC once all contract conditions precedent have been met.

AGMI have indicated a preference to bring their own rig into Cuba in early 2019 to undertake the drilling program to ensure the committed drilling occurs within the agreed timeline.

Cuba - Santa Cruz Incremental Oil

Recovery Project - (Melbana 100%)

During the quarter, Melbana announced it had finalised a binding Incremental Oil Recovery Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") with the national oil company of Cuba, CubaPetroleo, subject to standard Cuban regulatory approvals. The PSC was finalized during the 2nd Oil and Gas Conference in Havana, Cuba, in December 2018 which was proudly sponsored by Melbana.

This provides Melbana with a long term

right to further develop and share in any enhanced production from the Santa Cruz oil field and a path to potentially becoming an oil producer and booking reserves in

CubaPetroleo's Chief of New Business Mr Jesús Marrero and

Melbana CEO Robert Zammit finalise the Santa Cruz IOR Contract at the 2nd Oil and Gas Conference in Havana, Cuba,

December 2018.

Cuba. Melbana has commenced assembling a multi disciplinary project team to evaluate opportunities to enhance near term production via facilities optimization, mature infill drilling targets to address potential unrecovered oil within the known pools and identify deeper potential targets.

Australia - WA-488-P Beehive Prospect (Melbana 100%5)

During the quarter, Melbana reached commercial agreement with Total and Santos to accelerate drilling planning work. The new agreement provides for Total and Santos to undertake preliminary well planning activities between February and July 2019 as required to ensure the viability of spudding the Beehive-1 exploration well during 3Q 2020, in case of option exercise, including drafting of an environment plan, well concept identification and commencement of rig selection activity. The requirement of Total and Santos to undertake additional advanced seismic processing has been removed as it was regarded as no longer necessary to prepare for drilling and would have been on the critical path, which would have delayed readiness for drilling. Melbana, Total and Santos also agreed to lock in a firm backstop date for acceptanceof the seismic data to trigger the start of the 6 month window for exercise of their option. A final data set is due to be received by early February 2019.

Portfolio Optimisation

During the quarter Melbana progressed its non-binding Letter of Intent into a binding agreement for the sale of its 30% interest in the PEP51153 permit to the current Operator and joint venture participant (CX Oil Limited) for A$100,000. The sale is subject to regulatory approval. If the transaction completes, Melbana will be relieved of future permit expenditure and any rehabilitation requirements. Divestment options were sought to allow for Melbana to focus its resources on its core Cuban and Australian assets.

Corporate

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of A$8 million. Company fully repaid its borrowings ahead of schedule.

Subsequent to the quarter end, theAt the Annual General Meeting, Melbana shareholders approved the placement of 5,626,863 shares and 1,875,621 unlisted options to Melbana's Chairman Andrew Purcell in return for a payment of A$101,283. The placement was a deferred component of the September placement to qualified institutional and sophisticated investors and on identical terms, being $0.018 per share plus one accompanying unlisted share option per three shares placed exerciseable at $0.03 per option expiring 18 months from grant date.

During the quarter, Melbana continued to originate and monitor potential corporate opportunities. It also attended and presented at the 121 Oil & Gas conference in London.

Commenting on the Quarter's activities Melbana Energy's CEO Robert Zammit said:

"It was very pleasing that we were able to end the year with great momentum with our three core assets, having achieved our stated objectives of finalizing both the Santa Cruz IOR binding agreement and the Block 9 binding farmout with our Chinese partners. Adding to these significant achievements was the agreement with Total and Santos to accelerate the well planning work for Beehive. We can anticipate an exciting year ahead with two wells to be drilled in Cuba and a potential election from Total and/or Santos to elect to drill the giant Beehive prospect in Australia. We are also monitoring very closely the industry activity and potential availability of gas around our Tassie Shoal methanol and LNG infrastructure projects and continuing to assess the opportunity to dual list its shares on an exchange in the United Kingdom.

Footnotes:

1Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates Competent Persons Report June 30, 2018

2Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Future exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

3Contingent and Prospective Resources: The information that relates to Contingent Resources and Prospective Resources for Melbana is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Dean Johnstone, Senior Geologist at Melbana. Mr Johnstone B.Sc has over 34 years of relevant experience, is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, and consents to the publication of the resource assessments contained herein. The Contingent Resource and Prospective Resource estimates are consistent with the definitions of hydrocarbon resources that appear in the Listing Rules. Conversion factors: 6 Bscf gas equals 1 MMboe; 1 bbl condensate equals 1 boe.

4 Cuba Block 9 binding Farmout agreement signed with subsidiary of Anhui Guangda Mining Investment Co subject to regulatory approval. Melbana retains a 12.5% Profit Oil6 interest following agreement becoming unconditional.

5 Total and Santos hold a cumulative 80% option to acquire a Participating Interest in WA-488-P

6 About Profit Oil and Cost Oil: In a PSC, costs incurred are accumulated and in the event of a discovery, revenue is allocated against the cost pool until a surplus of revenue arises. The amount of oil allocated against the cost pool is referred to as Cost Oil. The surplus is referred to as Profit Oil and is shared in fixed proportions, depending upon the quality and quantity of oil produced between the national oil company (CubaPetroleo) and the Contractor (Melbana). The detailed splits when sharing Profit Oil are commercial in confidence and not typically disclosed publicly.

Cuba

As an early mover into Cuba, Melbana is now one of the few western companies (and the only ASX listed company) with an established footprint in the high potential Cuban hydrocarbon sector. The geology of Cuba has analogies to petroleum systems in which Melbana's technical personnel have significant experience. Melbana sees substantial hydrocarbon potential in Cuba overall and Block 9 in particular, which is on-trend with Cuba's northern fold belt.

Santa Cruz Incremental Oil Opportunity

The Santa Cruz oil field is located approximately 45km from Havana between Boca de Jaruco and Canasí oil fields and approximately 150 km west of Melbana's existing Block 9. Santa Cruz is in the northern foldbelt of Cuba - the trend that is responsible for the vast majority of Cuba's oil and gas production (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 - The Santa Cruz oil field, part of Cuba's northern fold belt which continues into Block 9

The Santa Cruz oil field was discovered in 2004 when drilled via a land based rig with a deviated well out to the offshore structure. It initially tested at 1,250 barrels per day, with oil quality varying from 10° API to 22° API, typical of most Cuban oil production. Initial estimates reported that Santa Cruz had up to 100 million barrels of recoverable oil with appraisal drilling confirming a field area of greater than 20km2 and a significant oil column of 250 metres. Santa Cruz was declared commercial in 2006 and produced in excess of 1 million barrels in the first year. By 2012 production was approximately 1,600 barrels/day and the field had produced 7.4 million barrels from 18 wells.

Melbana has finalised a binding

Incremental Oil Recovery ("IOR") Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") with the national oil company of Cuba,

CubaPetroleo, subject to standard Cuban regulatory approvals. This provides Melbana with a long term right to further develop and share in any enhanced production from the Santa Cruz oil field.