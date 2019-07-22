Log in
Melbana Energy : Response to MEL announcement on the South Marsh 74 Project

07/22/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

Response to Metgasco announcement regarding the South Marsh 74 project

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (23 July 2019)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) refers to the announcement by Metgasco

Limited (ASX: MEL) (Metgasco) dated 18 July 2019 that:

  • Metgasco and Byron Energy Limited (Byron) had agreed a settlement of Metgasco's financial exposure to the unsuccessful initial test well in respect of the South Marsh Island 74 project, which would be capped at A$1.75 million; and
  • Metgasco had exercised 10 million options to subscribe for Byron shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per Byron Option,

(the Metgasco Announcement).

The transactions disclosed in the Metgasco Announcement breach a number of conditions of Melbana's potential takeover offer (Offer) for 100% of the ordinary shares in Metgasco, as detailed in its announcement dated 15 July 2019. Melbana has written to Metgasco seeking further information regarding the Metgasco Announcement so it may fully assess the impact of those transactions on the Offer.

Melbana reserves all of its rights in relation to the consequences of the events detailed in the Metgasco Announcement, including its rights to waive any breach of the Offer conditions, to withdraw the Offer (subject to any required relief) and/or seek appropriate orders from the Takeovers Panel.

Ends

For further information contact:

Melanie Leydin Company Secretary +61 3 8625 6000

Melbana Energy Limited

www.melbana.com

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 23:39:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Zammit Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gerard Purcell Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Stickland Non-Executive Director
Michael John Sandy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LTD-28.57%13
CNOOC LTD7.89%75 044
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.24%68 184
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.19%50 511
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.74%39 161
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.38%36 866
