Melbana Energy : Section 708A Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B

Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2,584,949
Fully paid ordinary shares
04/03/2013
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes, the new shares will rank equally in all respects with the existing fully paid ordinary shares from the date of allotment
Nil
Issue of fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of Performance Rights.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
15 November 2018
6c
Number of +securities issued
Nil
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with
Nil
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
New issue announcement
6e
Number of +securities issued with
Nil
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
2,584,949 Fully paid ordinary shares
N/A
6h
If +securities
were issued
under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state date on which
valuation
of
consideration
was
released
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate
the
entity's
remaining
Refer to Annexure 1
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
25 July 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
For example, the issue date for a pro rata
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,878,090,864
Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
4,000,000
Options exercisable
at $0.065 (6.5
cents) each expiring
3/11/2019
11,250,000
Options exercisable
at $0.032 (3.2
cents) each expiring
27/9/2020
20,000,000
Options exercisable
at $0.018 (1.8
cents) each expiring
23/11/2020
6,763,158
Exercisable Share
Performance Rights
expiring 30 April
2021
80,000,000
Options exercisable
at $0.022 (2.2
cents) each expiring
12 months from
vesting date. (Refer
ASX Announcement
19 April 2018)
65,814,823
Options exercisable
at $0.030 (3 cents)
each expiring
27/03/2020
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approvalN/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non-N/A renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will N/A be offered
