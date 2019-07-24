Log in
MELBANA ENERGY LTD

(MAY)
Melbana Energy : Section 708A Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B

07/24/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

25 July 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Cleansing Notice under Section 708A of the Corporations Act

This notice is given by Melbana Energy Limited (Melbana or Company) under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Melbana hereby confirms that:

  1. it has today issued 2,584,949 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at a Nil issue price per share in an exercise of Performance Rights.
  2. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  3. the Company is providing this notice under paragraph 5(e) of section 708A of the Corporations Act;
  4. as at the date of this notice the Company, as a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act, has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act as it applies to the Company; and
  6. as at the date of this announcement, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours Sincerely,

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary

Melbana Energy Limited

www.melbana.com

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Melbana Energy Limited

ABN

43 066 447 952

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2,584,949

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes, the new shares will rank equally in all respects with the existing fully paid ordinary shares from the date of allotment

Nil

Issue of fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of Performance Rights.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

15 November 2018

6c

Number of +securities issued

Nil

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

2,584,949 Fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

6h

If +securities

were issued

under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate

the

entity's

remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

25 July 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,878,090,864

Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

4,000,000

Options exercisable

at $0.065 (6.5

cents) each expiring

3/11/2019

11,250,000

Options exercisable

at $0.032 (3.2

cents) each expiring

27/9/2020

20,000,000

Options exercisable

at $0.018 (1.8

cents) each expiring

23/11/2020

6,763,158

Exercisable Share

Performance Rights

expiring 30 April

2021

80,000,000

Options exercisable

at $0.022 (2.2

cents) each expiring

12 months from

vesting date. (Refer

ASX Announcement

19 April 2018)

65,814,823

Options exercisable

at $0.030 (3 cents)

each expiring

27/03/2020

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will N/A be offered
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 02:09:06 UTC
