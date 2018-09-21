Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Melbana Energy Ltd    MAY   AU000000MAY8

MELBANA ENERGY LTD (MAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/18
0.021 AUD   +5.00%
05:49aMELBANA ENERGY : Share Placement
PU
09/13MELBANA ENERGY : Cuba update
AQ
09/11MELBANA ENERGY : Cuba update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Melbana Energy : Share Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 05:49am CEST

Share Placement

T

Highlights:

  • Placement of 194 million shares to raise $3.5 million (before costs)

  • Placement price of 1.8 cents per share plus one accompanying unlisted option at exercise price of 3.0 cents per option per three shares placed expiring 18 months from grant

  • Placement price is a discount of 14% to Melbana's last traded price and the 10 day VWAP of 2.1 cents per share

  • Demand in excess of funds sought and introduced a number of new institutional investors to the Melbana register; scale back applied

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (21 September 2018)

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has accepted commitments to raise up to $3.5 million (before costs) through a placement to qualified institutional and sophisticated investors of 194 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.018 per share plus an accompanying one unlisted share option per three shares placed exerciseable at $0.03 per option expiring 18 months from grant date ("Placement").

The Offer Price represents a discount of 14% to Melbana's last traded share price on 24 September and to the 10 day volume weighted average price up to and including 24 September.

The demand for the placement was in excess of the funds sought by the Company and scale back was applied to limit the funds raised to $3.5 million (before costs). Melbana's Chairman Andrew Purcell has agreed to purchase 5,626,863 shares and 1,875,621 unlisted options, subject to shareholder approval which will be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Proceeds from the Placement will be used primarily to continue preparations for Block 9 drilling and advance the Company's technical and geological evaluation of the Santa Cruz Incremental Oil Recovery opportunity. The net proceeds will also be used for corporate costs and for general working capital purposes.

The Placement will be completed in a single tranche pursuant to the Company's capacity under ASX Listing

Rule 7.1 (using 91,736,852 securities of that placement capacity) and 7.1A (using all the placement capacity of 167,422,503 shares). The Placement is scheduled to settle on Thursday 27 September 2018 with new shares expected to be allotted and commence trading on ASX on Friday 28 September 2018. Patersons Securities Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.

1

Melbana Energy's CEO Robert Zammit commented:

"The funds raised allow us to continue to progress our Cuban projects without delay, while we continue our Block 9 farmout negotations with a view to finalizing a preliminary farmout agreement shortly. As we have recently outlined, the Company has seven potential near team catalysts, each of which offers opportunity for a substantial increase in value in the Company. We are appreciative of the strong interest in the Placement from both new and existing shareholders including a number of new institutional shareholders."

2

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 03:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELBANA ENERGY LTD
05:49aMELBANA ENERGY : Share Placement
PU
09/13MELBANA ENERGY : Cuba update
AQ
09/12MELBANA ENERGY : Receives Approvals to Drill First Block 9 Well Onshore Cuba
AQ
09/12MELBANA ENERGY : to Lock in Farm-in Partner Ahead of Cuban Oil Drilling
AQ
09/11MELBANA ENERGY : Cuba update
PU
09/07Entek Energy Ltd - Board Changes
AQ
09/05MELBANA ENERGY : WA-488-P Beehive Work Program Approval
AQ
08/28MELBANA ENERGY : Divestment of AC/P50 and AC/P51
AQ
08/22MELBANA ENERGY : Divestment of AC/P50 and AC/P51
PU
08/17MELBANA ENERGY : Completion of Beehive 3D Seismic Survey
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/01Melbana Energy Ltd reports Q2 results 
2017Melbana Energy reports FY results 
Chart MELBANA ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Melbana Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELBANA ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,02  AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Zammit Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gerard Purcell Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Stickland Non-Executive Director
Michael John Sandy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBANA ENERGY LTD40.00%26
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.29%87 773
CNOOC LTD30.84%85 162
EOG RESOURCES10.47%69 603
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.77%60 704
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.01%40 108
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.