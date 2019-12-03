Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Melbourne Enterprises Limited    0158   HK0158000825

MELBOURNE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(0158)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 12/02
202 HKD   0.00%
04:38aMELBOURNE ENTERPRISES : Date of Board Meeting
PU
12/02MELBOURNE ENTERPRISES : Profit warning
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melbourne Enterprises : Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:38am EST

(Stock Code: 158)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Melbourne Enterprises Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 13 December 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiary for the year ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of a final dividend.

By Order of the Board

Chung Yin Shu, Frederick

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (a) three executive directors, namely Mr. Chung Ming Fai, Mr. Chung Yin Shu, Frederick and Mr. Tsang On Yip, Patrick (Mr. Kenneth Lau as his alternate); (b) one non-executive director, namely Mr. Chung Wai Shu, Robert; and (c) three independent non- executive directors, namely Dr. Fong Yun Wah, Mr. Lo Pak Shiu and Mr. Yuen Sik Ming, Patrick.

Disclaimer

Melbourne Enterprises Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:37:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELBOURNE ENTERPRISES LIMI
04:38aMELBOURNE ENTERPRISES : Date of Board Meeting
PU
12/02MELBOURNE ENTERPRISES : Profit warning
PU
More news
Chart MELBOURNE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Melbourne Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Fai Chung Chairman
Yin Shu Chung Secretary & Executive Director
Wai Shu Chung Non-Executive Director
Pak Shiu Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sik Ming Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELBOURNE ENTERPRISES LIMITED5.65%645
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.98%41 936
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.56%37 715
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.08%32 153
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED16.55%30 831
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.26.89%25 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group