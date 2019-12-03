Melbourne Enterprises : Date of Board Meeting

(Stock Code: 158)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Melbourne Enterprises Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 13 December 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiary for the year ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of a final dividend.

By Order of the Board

Chung Yin Shu, Frederick

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (a) three executive directors, namely Mr. Chung Ming Fai, Mr. Chung Yin Shu, Frederick and Mr. Tsang On Yip, Patrick (Mr. Kenneth Lau as his alternate); (b) one non-executive director, namely Mr. Chung Wai Shu, Robert; and (c) three independent non- executive directors, namely Dr. Fong Yun Wah, Mr. Lo Pak Shiu and Mr. Yuen Sik Ming, Patrick.