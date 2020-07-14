China eases Macau border restrictions, shares in casino operators jump

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - China has loosened
coronavirus-related border restrictions between Macau and the
neighbouring coastal province of Guangdong, sending shares of
Macau casino operators surging on hopes of a quick pickup in
demand.
Guangdong authorities said late on Monday that from July 15
visitors arriving from the world's biggest gambling hub would no
longer have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The border with
mainland China has been effectively shut since late March.
Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau soared, up 7% in
Tuesday late morning trade while MGM China climbed 5%.
The stocks are, however, still down 25% and 21% respectively for
the year to date.
Some analysts were upbeat about recovery prospects.
"We expect demand from Guangdong can recover quickly to 70%
of normal levels, assuming visas resume reasonably soon," said
DS Kim, an analyst at JPMorgan in Hong Kong said.
But Vitaly Umansky, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein,
noted hurdles to movement into and out of Macau remain.
"Individuals coming to Macau from outside of Guangdong would
face difficulties in travel as they would likely need to stay in
Guangdong for two weeks prior to traveling home, which will
severely restrict visitation," he said.
Visitors must also still test negative for the coronavirus
in the previous seven days and must hold green health codes for
Macau and Guangdong.
The loosening of restrictions for Guangdong, which accounts
for close to 50% of Chinese visitation into Macau, comes as
nearby Hong Kong imposes new strict measures to contain the
spread of the coronavirus.
Macau has not had a new local coronavirus case for over 100
days and all its 45 COVID-19 patients have been released from
hospital. In comparison, Hong Kong has seen a sharp spike in the
number of cases. Ferry services between Hong Kong and Macau
remain halted.
