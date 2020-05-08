Log in
08:25aMelco Announces Earnings Release Date
GL
04/30Pandemic-hit Macau casinos look to play the long game with cash pile
RE
04/29Blackstone-Managed Fund Buys 10% Stake in Crown Resorts
DJ
Melco Announces Earnings Release Date

05/08/2020 | 08:25am EDT

MACAU, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will furnish its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Thursday, May 14, 2020 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free1 844 760 0770
US Toll / International1 347 549 4094
HK Toll852 3018 8307
HK Toll Free800 906 613
Japan Toll81 3 4503 6004
Japan Toll Free012 092 5482
UK Toll Free080 0051 4241
Australia Toll61 290 833 216
Australia Toll Free1 800 754 642
Philippines Toll Free1 800 1612 0312
  
Passcode2969539

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free1 855 452 5696
US Toll / International1 646 254 3697
HK Toll852 3051 2780
HK Toll Free800 963 117
Japan Toll81 3 4580 6717
Japan Toll Free012 095 9034
Philippines Toll Free1 800 1612 0166
  
Conference ID2969539

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos (the “Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For investment community, please contact:
Richard Huang
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +852 2598 3619
Email: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
