Melco Defers Acquisition of Second Tranche of Crown Resorts Shares

By P.R.Venkat

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) and Crown Resorts have agreed to defer a plan to close the former's acquisition of a tranche of shares in the Australian casino operator.

The decision to defer the closing for the second tranche of shares for 60 days was taken to allow more time for an Australian casino regulator to complete an inquiry into the deal, Melco said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier this month, New South Wales Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority said it was conducting a new inquiry into the sale of a stake in the Australian casino operator to Melco, which agreed to purchase a nearly 20% stake in Crown from billionaire James Packer's investment company.

Melco closed the first tranche of 67.675 million shares June 6, while the closing of the second tranche was scheduled to take place on or before Sept. 30, the statement said.

Crown is building a casino-and-resort complex on Sydney's waterfront that is slated to open in 2021. The NSW authority had said earlier this month that it was concerned with "ensuring the management and operation of a casino remain free from criminal influence or exploitation."

Crown had said it would cooperate with the NSW inquiry, which is the latest such probe to focus on the company.

