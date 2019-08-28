Log in
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)

Melco Defers Acquisition of Second Tranche of Crown Resorts Shares

08/28/2019 | 06:11am EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) and Crown Resorts have agreed to defer a plan to close the former's acquisition of a tranche of shares in the Australian casino operator.

The decision to defer the closing for the second tranche of shares for 60 days was taken to allow more time for an Australian casino regulator to complete an inquiry into the deal, Melco said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier this month, New South Wales Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority said it was conducting a new inquiry into the sale of a stake in the Australian casino operator to Melco, which agreed to purchase a nearly 20% stake in Crown from billionaire James Packer's investment company.

Melco closed the first tranche of 67.675 million shares June 6, while the closing of the second tranche was scheduled to take place on or before Sept. 30, the statement said.

Crown is building a casino-and-resort complex on Sydney's waterfront that is slated to open in 2021. The NSW authority had said earlier this month that it was concerned with "ensuring the management and operation of a casino remain free from criminal influence or exploitation."

Crown had said it would cooperate with the NSW inquiry, which is the latest such probe to focus on the company.

Write to venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN RESORTS LTD 0.58% 12.17 End-of-day quote.-0.25%
MELCO HOLDINGS INC. 1.34% 2732 End-of-day quote.-16.71%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) 2.27% 20.31 Delayed Quote.15.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 667 M
EBIT 2019 819 M
Net income 2019 486 M
Debt 2019 3 448 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 9 341 M
Chart MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)
Duration : Period :
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 29,40  $
Last Close Price 20,31  $
Spread / Highest target 82,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yau Lung Ho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Jefferson Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Wa Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Man Chung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)15.27%9 341
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.90%36 585
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.21%26 916
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED31.55%12 665
WYNN MACAU LTD-7.20%10 582
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP67.01%7 799
