Melco attains record-breaking 85 stars at 2019 Forbes Travel Guide

MACAU / HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is pleased to announce that it has received a collective total of 85 stars across all its properties in the 2019 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), including thirteen Five-Star awards and five Four-Star awards. This is the tenth consecutive year for Altira Macau to achieve the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star recognition. Notably, Nüwa Macau at City of Dreams remains the first and only property in Asia to receive FTG Five-Star across its entire portfolio of hotel, spa and dining facilities; while Studio City is honored for the first time as a triple category FTG Five-Star property.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment said, “Attaining this level of recognition from Forbes Travel Guide has tremendous significance to us as a company, and to myself personally. We are delighted to see every property at Melco’s integrated resorts being awarded with the most prestigious FTG Five-Star recognition. Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards hold as much relevance to our team members as they do to our guests, and is ongoing proof of Melco’s commitment to excellence and relentless enthusiasm for creating exceptional and memorable experiences. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to every one of our hospitality professionals for their hard work dedicated to making Melco Asia’s leading integrated resort operator.”

Melco's properties to be awarded Forbes Travel Guide 2019 distinctions are as follows:



Melco 2019 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Ratings



Hotels

Nüwa, City of Dreams

Star Tower, Studio City

Altira Macau

Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila



Restaurants

Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams

The Tasting Room, Nüwa, City of Dreams

Shinji by Kanesaka, Nüwa, City of Dreams

Pearl Dragon, Studio City

Aurora, Altira Macau

Tenmasa, Altira Macau Spas

Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams

Zensa Spa, Studio City

Altira Spa

Melco 2019 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Ratings



Hotels

Grand Hyatt Macau

Hyatt Regency Manila

Nobu Hotel Manila Restaurants

Ying, Altira Macau Spas

NÜWA Spa City of Dreams Manila





Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury travel. The guide’s independent rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas is recognized and well-respected as a premium ranking in the travel and hospitality industry.

