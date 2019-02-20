Log in
Melco attains record-breaking 85 stars at 2019 Forbes Travel Guide

0
02/20/2019

MACAU / HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is pleased to announce that it has received a collective total of 85 stars across all its properties in the 2019 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), including thirteen Five-Star awards and five Four-Star awards. This is the tenth consecutive year for Altira Macau to achieve the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star recognition. Notably, Nüwa Macau at City of Dreams remains the first and only property in Asia to receive FTG Five-Star across its entire portfolio of hotel, spa and dining facilities; while Studio City is honored for the first time as a triple category FTG Five-Star property.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment said, “Attaining this level of recognition from Forbes Travel Guide has tremendous significance to us as a company, and to myself personally. We are delighted to see every property at Melco’s integrated resorts being awarded with the most prestigious FTG Five-Star recognition. Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards hold as much relevance to our team members as they do to our guests, and is ongoing proof of Melco’s commitment to excellence and relentless enthusiasm for creating exceptional and memorable experiences.  I would like to express my deepest appreciation to every one of our hospitality professionals for their hard work dedicated to making Melco Asia’s leading integrated resort operator.”

Melco's properties to be awarded Forbes Travel Guide 2019 distinctions are as follows:

 
 
Melco 2019 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Ratings

 
Hotels
Nüwa, City of Dreams
Star Tower, Studio City
Altira Macau
Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila

 		Restaurants
Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams
The Tasting Room, Nüwa, City of Dreams
Shinji by Kanesaka, Nüwa, City of Dreams
Pearl Dragon, Studio City
Aurora, Altira Macau
Tenmasa, Altira Macau		Spas
Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams
Zensa Spa, Studio City
Altira Spa
 
Melco 2019 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Ratings

 
Hotels
Grand Hyatt Macau
Hyatt Regency Manila
Nobu Hotel Manila		Restaurants
Ying, Altira Macau		Spas
NÜWA Spa City of Dreams Manila

 
   

Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury travel. The guide’s independent rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas is recognized and well-respected as a premium ranking in the travel and hospitality industry.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 

About Forbes Travel Guide:
Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. The company’s annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

 

01_Melco_Horizontal_S_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
