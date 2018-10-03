Melco recognized as a top brand at the world’s top destination by ‘Forbes Travel Guide 2018 Most Luxurious Hotels/Spas’

MACAU and HONG KONG, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) is pleased to announce that it has attained the second highest number of entries for any global hospitality group in the “Forbes Travel Guide 2018 World’s Most Luxurious Hotels” and “Forbes Travel Guide 2018 World’s Most Luxurious Spas”, with three hotels and two spas under the Melco brand garnering the prestigious recognition. The publication has named Macau as a top global destination which features the biggest number of highlighted properties, with Melco leading the Macau-based list of hotels with Altira Macau and Nüwa Macau. Melco’s other hotels and spas to attain this accolade include Nüwa Manila, Nüwa Macau Spa and Zensa Spa at Studio City. Notably, Nüwa Macau and Nüwa Spa Macau were honored across both the hotel and spa categories, one of only eight global double winners where same-property hotel and spa were honored by the world-renowned travel guide.



The Forbes Travel Guide, a global independent rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, is well-respected as a premium ranking for the travel and hospitality industry. Forbes Travel Guide’s 2018 Verified Lists are compiled from data gathered by incognito inspectors, who stay at the properties and evaluate them on up to 900 standards. This data is then used to determine the guide’s Star Ratings, which were announced earlier in February 2018. The Most Luxurious winners are recognized as top performers in the specific standards that reflect detailed attention to the hotel guest experience and for offering unrivalled levels of sumptuous comfort, luxurious choices and top-notch services in the industry.

The “Forbes Travel Guide 2018 World’s Most Luxurious Hotels” winners included 58 hotels in 17 countries, representing the top 6 percent of all Star Rated hotels globally, while the “Forbes Travel Guide 2018 World’s Most Luxurious Spas” winners include 30 spas in six countries, representing the highest-performing 11 percent of all Star Rated spas globally.

“We are pleased to be recognized by this award and this is a remarkable achievement for Melco’s properties in Macau and the Philippines,” said Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment. “We are grateful that our commitment to excellence has been recognized, and our priority is always to deliver the very best to our guests. We strive to and will continue to offer our guests the finest and most luxurious experiences possible through our properties. Most importantly, I would like to express my appreciation to all our employees, whose efforts and dedication is what made this successful achievement possible.”

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreams.com.ph ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. The company’s annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.