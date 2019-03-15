Melco's Morpheus wins 2019 Building of the Year Award

Integrated resort City of Dreams Macau’s latest ultra-luxurious project voted

Winner of Hospitality Architecture by ArchDaily readers

Morpheus at City of Dreams Macau wins 2019 Building of the Year Award, Hospitality Architecture Category





MACAU, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is excited to announce Morpheus as winner of 2019 Building of the Year Awards, Hospitality Architecture Category. The USD1.1 billion project is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton high-rise designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. Morpheus is one of the awards’ 15 cross-category winners shortlisted from over 4,000 global architectural projects, as voted by readers of ArchDaily, the world’s most visited architecture website. Celebrating its 10th edition, this year’s awards received more than 80,000 votes from the platform’s readership comprising global professionals; recognizing architectural excellence for its beauty, intelligence, creativity and contribution to society. Named after the god of dreams in Greek Mythology, Morpheus is the latest addition to the Phase III development of City of Dreams Macau, and exemplifies Melco’s position as a pioneer and innovator in premium travel, leisure and entertainment. This achievement follows being named one of TIME Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places 2018” last year, just two months after its opening.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Melco and Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) shared the same vision and determination from the very beginning to push boundaries. Morpheus offers a journey of the imagination, offering sophisticated travelers the most remarkable experiences that go beyond gaming and raise the bar in global luxury hospitality. We are excited to receive this global accolade and wish to thank the award organizers and its voters, and of course ZHA for making this achievement possible. Melco will continue to aspire to the creation of iconic world-firsts for both Macau and beyond.”

Ms. Viviana Muscettola, Associate Director of Zaha Hadid Architects, said: “Macau’s buildings have previously referenced architecture styles from around the world. Morpheus has evolved from its unique environment and site conditions as a new architecture expressly of this city. The comprehensive parametric model combined all of the hotel's aesthetic, structural and fabrication requirements and will radically change how our built environment is planned and constructed.”

Morpheus represents another stunning world first contribution Melco has created in Macau, characterized by an unprecedented level of attention to detail and designed with the premium guest experience in mind. Morpheus represents several architectural and technological breakthroughs. The monolithic block is intriguing in its unconventional architectural construction. A series of voids offers complexity and volume; the building’s two towers are connected at the podium levels and at the roof, with two additional bridges for guests to experience the external voids within the building.

Located in City of Dreams, an integrated entertainment resort that has established itself as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in Macau, Morpheus houses over 770 guest rooms, suites and villas, an executive lounge, a sky pool situated 130 meters above ground, the world’s most fashion-forward brands and retail options, an in-house Spa Butler concept, as well as VIP gaming and VIP villas on the top floors. Morpheus offers guests world-class experiences exceeding 5-star hotel standards. Dining options include Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, awarded two Michelin-stars less than six months into its opening, and Voyages, the legendary French chef’s restaurant inspired by his travels. Yí offers regional Chinese cuisine served omakase-style, while the king of modern patisserie, Pierre Hermé, has created a sleek lounge serving the finest delicacies never seen before in Asia. The hotel also serves as a living gallery featuring original contemporary art by globally renowned artists KAWS, Jean-Michel Othoniel and Thilo Heinzmann.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreams.com.ph ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

