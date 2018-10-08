Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Melexis    MELE   BE0165385973

MELEXIS (MELE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Melexis : electronica 2018 booth showcases interactive demonstrations of sensing technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:28pm CEST

Automotive-focused demos display magnetic, thermal and vision technologies

Tessenderlo, Belgium, 8 October 2018 - Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, will have a significant presence at the electronica 2018 show where its booth will be packed with informative and interactive technology demonstrations. Melexis will also be working closely alongside four key distributors at their booths and participating in the 'electronica Experience' (Hall C6) - aimed at employer branding and recruiting of young talent.

The Melexis booth (Hall B4, 542) will feature multiple demonstrations around the core theme of its competence in innovative solutions for automotive applications:

Virtual Reality Automotive Cabin: Melexis developed a unique VR experience especially for electronica Munich 2018. In the virtual Melexis car visitors will fully and interactively discover the many novel applications for current sensing and Time-of-Flight sensors. Accompanied by video footage, visitors will also be able to understand how other Melexis sensors enhance the modern vehicle.

3D Magnetic Cube and e-Knobs: The 3D Magnetic Cube demo showcases Melexis' Triaxis® technology with its MLX90393, using LEDs to show the movement of a permanent magnet within a 3D space. As the magnet moves, the LEDs change and follow the motion exactly. This demonstrates how Triaxis® technology provides a simple and effective solution for sensing movement in automotive applications such as gear shifters. The MLX90393 also features in two e-Knob-based demonstrations that further showcase Triaxis® technology and its applications within a vehicle.

Automotive water pump: Based around the MLX81325 motor driver, this demo showcases Melexis' embedded motor drive technology and how it can be used to drive automotive pumps as well as many other applications. The demo is supported by an informative video.

FIR people detection: Melexis' MLX90640 is a 32x24 pixel thermal array that uses Far Infra-Red (FIR) technology to sense temperature without physical contact. Effectively a small thermal camera on a chip, the device can detect the presence of people due to their body temperature. The on-booth demonstration will use the MLX90640 and a proprietary software algorithm to detect visitors to Melexis' booth - this technology could equally be used to detect vehicle occupants.

Body skeleton tracking: The Time-of-Flight (ToF) based demo showcases the new evaluation kit (EVK) that detects people as a 3D cloud. Advanced software allows plotting of key distinguishing body features, such as joints. The demo includes multiple lighting scenarios to show how this technology is unaffected by poor lighting conditions, making it suitable for ADAS and other critical automotive applications.

Melexis will be present at the electronica 2018 show in Munich from 13-16 November. The company can be found in Hall B4, booth 542 where all of the above demos - and more - can be seen during the show.

Related articles

Disclaimer

Melexis NV published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELEXIS
03:28pMELEXIS : electronica 2018 booth showcases interactive demonstrations of sensing..
PU
10/03MELEXIS : announces lateral sensing throughout the full Magnetic Latch & Switch ..
PU
10/01MELEXIS : TPMS sensor to provide greater safety to commercial vehicles
PU
09/27MELEXIS : ISELED Alliance expands to further drive market entry of the “di..
PU
09/24MELEXIS : TPMS winner of the “2018 China Automobile & Parts Industry Devel..
PU
09/19MELEXIS : Successful IATF 16949 certification of Melexis
PU
09/11MELEXIS : announces low noise fan driver for automotive applications
PU
08/01MELEXIS : Q2 2018 results – Solid growth
PU
08/01MELEXIS : Q2 2018 results - Solid growth
GL
08/01MELEXIS : Half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05Melexis NV IEPER's (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/01Melexis Nv Ieper reports Q2 results 
04/20Melexis' (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
04/20Melexis Nv Ieper reports Q1 results 
02/09Melexis' (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 581 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Finance 2018 42,0 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 20,86
P/E ratio 2019 18,43
EV / Sales 2018 4,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capitalization 2 527 M
Chart MELEXIS
Duration : Period :
Melexis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELEXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 78,5 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Françoise Chombar Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roland M. Duchâtelet Chairman
Veerle Lozie Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Karen van Griensven Chief Financial Officer
Jenny Claes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELEXIS-25.86%2 912
INTEL CORPORATION1.88%216 855
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 809
NVIDIA CORPORATION39.46%164 075
BROADCOM INC-4.93%102 605
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.11%100 408
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.