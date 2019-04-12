Melexis : showcases innovative sensing technology at EV Tech Expo

Automotive-focused demos display embedded motor drivers, current, magnetic and thermal technologies.

Tessenderlo, Belgium, 12 April 2019 - Located in the heart of the German automotive industry, EV Tech Expo exhibits the latest solutions for electrified drive-trains along the hybrid/electric (xHEV - BEV) supply chain including: chargers (on-board and infrastructure), batteries, battery management systems (BMS), thermal management systems, thermal-runaway prevention, inverters, e-motors, peripheral solutions like over-current protection, switches, cabling, connectors, etc.

Melexis will be present with a 30 m² booth showcasing our superior technologies for current, magnetic position and temperature sensors as well as embedded motor drivers solutions (fans, blowers, pumps) for the above-mentioned applications.

The Melexis booth #215 will feature multiple demonstrations together with a product novelty around the core theme of its competence in innovative solutions for automotive applications:

3-phase sensorless water pump: The MLX81325 is a family member of the Melexis gen 2 embedded motor drivers. It enables small-footprint applications to control small BLDC cooling pumps for electric vehicles with compact external NFETS to drive the motor sensorless with lowest noise, and a digital LIN interface for commands and diagnostic feedback.

1-phase 20W water pump: The MLX81330 is a family member of the Melexis gen 3 embedded motor drivers. It enables small-footprint applications to control small 1-phase water pumps with compact external PN-FETS to drive the motor sensored with low noise at the best price/performance for local cooling in electric vehicles, and a digital LIN or I2C interface for commands and diagnostic feedback.

3-phase sensorless HVAC blower: The MLX81206 is a family member of the Melexis Gen 2 embedded motor drivers. It enables compact PCB solution to control BLDC HVAC blowers and BLDC cooling fans with external NFETS to drive the motor sensorless in FOC mode with lowest acoustic noise in electric vehicles, and a digital LIN interface for commands and diagnostic feedback.

Integrated current sensors: Melexis shows a demonstrator displaying two major elements of electric drivetrains: DC/AC traction inverter and motor. With its versatile contact-less current sensing solutions at the interface between inverter and motor, Melexis ensures efficient and safe operation of the drivetrain.

3D magnetic cube: The 3D magnetic cube demo showcases Melexis' Triaxis® technology with its MLX90393, using LEDs to show the movement of a permanent magnet within a 3D space. As the magnet moves, the LEDs change and follow the motion exactly. This demonstrates how Triaxis® technology provides a simple and effective solution for sensing movement in automotive applications such as gear shifters.

FIR people detection: The MLX90640 is a 32x24 pixel thermal array that uses far infrared (FIR) technology to sense temperature without physical contact. Effectively a small thermal camera on a chip, the device can detect the presence of people thanks to their body temperature. The on-booth demonstration will use the MLX90640 and a proprietary software algorithm to detect visitors at the Melexis' booth - this technology could equally be used to detect vehicle occupants.

Melexis will be present at the EV Tech Expo 2019 in Stuttgart from 7-9 May 2019 at booth #215 where all of the above demos - and more - can be seen during the show.

