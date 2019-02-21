Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), a commercial-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a one-for-five reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001. The reverse stock split, which was approved by the Company's stockholders at a special meeting held on February 19, 2019, will be effective at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The Company’s common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number, 58549G 209, beginning on February 22, 2019.



The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in any of the Company’s stockholders owning a fractional share as described below.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 56 million to approximately 11 million. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Each stockholder who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a share of the Company’s common stock will instead receive a cash payment based on the average last reported sales price of the Company’s common stock during the ten consecutive trading days ending on the last trading day prior to today.

As of the effective date of the reverse stock split, adjustments will be made under the Company’s stock incentive plan, including with respect to the aggregate number of shares of the Company’s common stock that may be delivered in connection with awards under the plan, the numerical share limits under the plan, the number of shares covered by each outstanding award under the plan, the price per share underlying each such award, and, if applicable, the performance objectives that must be achieved before such award will become earned, to proportionately reflect the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will also adjust the loan conversion rate and the conversion price under the loan agreement, as amended and restated, with Vatera Healthcare Partners LLC and Vatera Investment Partners LLC (collectively, “Vatera”) and the facility agreement, as amended, with certain funds under the management of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (collectively, “Deerfield”), respectively, to proportionately reflect the reverse stock split. The warrants issued to Deerfield in January 2018 will also be adjusted to proportionately reflect the reverse stock split.

The Company anticipates closing the initial subordinated convertible loan funding in the principal amount of $75 million under the Vatera loan agreement (with an additional $5 million in principal amount being deemed funded by Deerfield) and effecting the previously disclosed amendments to the Deerfield loan documents on or about February 22, 2019.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Computershare will provide instructions to stockholders with physical certificates regarding the process for exchanging their pre-split stock certificates for post-split stock certificates and receiving payment for any fractional shares. Additional information regarding the reverse stock split can be found in the Company’s revised definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2019.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is the largest pure-play antibiotics company, dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections through the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics that provide new therapeutic solutions. Its four marketed products include Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection. This portfolio provides Melinta with the unique ability to provide providers and patients with a range of solutions that can meet the tremendous need for novel antibiotics treating serious infections. Visit www.melinta.com for more information.

