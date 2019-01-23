Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Melkior Resources Inc    MKR   CA58549W1059

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC (MKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melkior Resources : – Denton UAV-MAG TM Survey Awarded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Timmins, Ontario /TheNewswire /Melkior Resources Inc. ('Melkior') is pleased to announce that a 95 line kilometer airborne survey has been awarded to Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd. using their UAV-MAG™ system for the Denton Project. The UAV-MAG™ survey will cover the 20 cell mining cells with 50m line spacing. The Denton Project is located about 25 km west of Timmins, Ontario and 500m south of the Carscallen Project. It is anticipated that the UAV-MAG™ survey will commence in early February 2019.

The Denton Project is interesting as it lies over what is mapped as a westerly trending sequence of Archean volcanic rocks that include ultramafic units within a prominent hinge area and in proximity to the somewhat elusive Destor Porcupine Fault. The Denton Project is surrounded by Tahoe Canada and on strike with a what is interpreted to be a new target that Tahoe appeared to be developing when exploration was effectively terminated in 2017. Following up on gold mineralization reported in historic drilling it is interpreted that deep drilling may have been targeting mineralization associated with syenite in proximity with ultramafics. Melkior is currently targeting north-south structures that host gold mineralization within the granitic host rock north of Highway 101, the Denton Project is located south of established mineralized structures in the Carscallen Project and north of the Destor Porcupine Fault.

Melkior acquired the Denton Project in 2017, the area does not host abundant outcrop. The high-quality magnetic survey to be conducted by a leading UAV operator, Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., with the data processed and reported by TMC Geophysics will provide a solid base for future exploration on this project.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

Disclaimer

Melkior Resources Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 00:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELKIOR RESOURCES INC
07:59pMELKIOR RESOURCES : – Denton UAV-MAG TM Survey Awarded
PU
01/17MELKIOR RESOURCES : – Maseres Drilling Has Commenced
PU
01/14MELKIOR RESOURCES : to complete airborne survey over White Lake
AQ
01/14MELKIOR RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
01/11MELKIOR RESOURCES : to complete airborne survey over White Lake
PU
01/10MELKIOR RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
01/08MELKIOR RESOURCES : Maseres IP Target Presentation
PU
01/02MELKIOR RESOURCES : MASERES 5000m DRILLING STARTS 15 JANUARY, 2019
PU
2018MELKIOR RESOURCES : Announces Additional $400,000 Flow-Through Private Placement
PU
More news
Chart MELKIOR RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Melkior Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Keith James Deluce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman Farrell Chairman
Sung Min Myung Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Deluce Director
Wade Kornik Director & Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC-16.67%0
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-2.43%13 024
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-10.78%9 578
GOLDCORP INC.4.56%9 104
EVOLUTION MINING LTD3.79%4 639
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.15%3 035
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.