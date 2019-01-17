Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Melkior Resources Inc    MKR   CA58549W1059

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC (MKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 05:40:00 pm
0.11 CAD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melkior Resources : – Maseres Drilling Has Commenced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 08:39am EST

January 17, 2019 / TheNewswire /Timmins, Ontario -Melkior Resources Inc. ('Melkior') is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the Maseres Project. The drill contract is for a maximum of 5,000 meters of NQ drilling. Bedrock observations have locally established with reasonable certainty that the bedrock stratigraphy generally strikes parallel to magnetic and electromagnetic trends and dips moderately to the south. Drill holes are currently being drilled parallel to the grid lines and generally perpendicular to lithology.

The first drill hole (MS-19-1) has been collared on Line 22+00N at 0+60E, azimuth 045 at an inclination of -54. The hole is expected to be terminated at about 150m. The IP data indicates that there are three parallel targets within the grid area over a considerable strike length. MS-19-1 targets the most northerly of the IP zones and in addition to evaluating this target will establish the bedrock units north of the package of bedrock that hosts the target horizons.

The second hole (MS-19-2) is currently planned to step back about 145 meters, on the adjacent line to the north, and target the central anomalous IP zone. Depending on the success of the first hole, MS-19-2 maybe continued to evaluate the northern anomalous zone at depth as well.

The third hole (MS-19-3) is currently planned for Line 25+00N and target the southern anomalous zone. Depending on the success of the first hole and second hole, MS-19-3 may be continued to evaluate the central and or northern anomalous IP zones at depth. Taken together these three drill holes should provide a good understanding of the geological setting of the Maseres EM trend and the reason for its response. Future drill hole locations will leverage ongoing results of the completed drill holes and remain somewhat fluid in nature.

TMC Geophysics has provided Melkior with revised pseudo-sections and depth slices for the IP survey data in advance of final report delivery. The Melkior website has been updated and includes all of the updated maps and pseudo-sections:

IP Maps:

http://www.melkior.com/ip-maps/

IP Sections:

http://www.melkior.com/ip/

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Disclaimer

Melkior Resources Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 13:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELKIOR RESOURCES INC
08:39aMELKIOR RESOURCES : – Maseres Drilling Has Commenced
PU
01/14MELKIOR RESOURCES : to complete airborne survey over White Lake
AQ
01/14MELKIOR RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
01/11MELKIOR RESOURCES : to complete airborne survey over White Lake
PU
01/10MELKIOR RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
01/08MELKIOR RESOURCES : Maseres IP Target Presentation
PU
01/02MELKIOR RESOURCES : MASERES 5000m DRILLING STARTS 15 JANUARY, 2019
PU
2018MELKIOR RESOURCES : Announces Additional $400,000 Flow-Through Private Placement
PU
More news
Chart MELKIOR RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Melkior Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Keith James Deluce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman Farrell Chairman
Sung Min Myung Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Deluce Director
Wade Kornik Director & Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC-8.33%0
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-4.22%12 881
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-10.48%9 653
GOLDCORP INC.2.32%8 969
EVOLUTION MINING LTD3.25%4 628
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-2.57%2 908
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.