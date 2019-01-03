Mellanox Technologies : Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2016 -- Data Talk

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) is currently at $82.96, down $8.92 or 9.71%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 30, 2018, when it closed at $82.39

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 21, 2016, when it fell 12.07%

-- Earlier Thursday, the company named Doug Ahrens senior vice president and chief financial officer

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 10.2% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending July 22, 2016, when it fell 10.99%

-- Down 30.83% from its all-time closing high of $119.93 on Sept. 6, 2012

-- Up 27.63% from 52 weeks ago (January 4, 2018), when it closed at $65.00

-- Traded as low as $78.86; lowest intraday level since Oct. 29, 2018, when it hit $78.73

-- Down 14.17% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 27, 2017, when it fell as much as 18.37%

All data as of 11:11:32 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet