Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.    MLNX   IL0011017329

MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. (MLNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mellanox Technologies : Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2016 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:38pm CET

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) is currently at $82.96, down $8.92 or 9.71%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 30, 2018, when it closed at $82.39

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 21, 2016, when it fell 12.07%

-- Earlier Thursday, the company named Doug Ahrens senior vice president and chief financial officer

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 10.2% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending July 22, 2016, when it fell 10.99%

-- Down 30.83% from its all-time closing high of $119.93 on Sept. 6, 2012

-- Up 27.63% from 52 weeks ago (January 4, 2018), when it closed at $65.00

-- Traded as low as $78.86; lowest intraday level since Oct. 29, 2018, when it hit $78.73

-- Down 14.17% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 27, 2017, when it fell as much as 18.37%

All data as of 11:11:32 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD
05:38pMELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Si..
DJ
03:13pMELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Names Doug Ahrens CFO
DJ
02:33pMELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Names Doug Ahrens as Chief Financial Officer
BU
02:33pMELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Janua..
BU
2018MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Ethernet Adapter Facilitates High Performance Network So..
BU
2018Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal
RE
2018Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal
RE
2018MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : and Los Alamos National Laboratory Join Forces to Develo..
BU
2018MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Nine HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Award..
BU
2018MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : HDR InfiniBand Solutions Accelerate New Supercomputer fo..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 084 M
EBIT 2018 265 M
Net income 2018 127 M
Finance 2018 417 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,08
P/E ratio 2019 27,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 4 917 M
Chart MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal D. Waldman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Irwin B. Federman Chairman
Ronnen Lovinger Vice President-Operations & Corporate Quality
Eric Johnson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael T. Kagan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.0.00%4 917
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%214 873
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%184 110
BROADCOM INC-0.30%103 247
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%90 723
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.04%83 094
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.